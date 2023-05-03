Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa & Convention Center, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contact Information

Maddie Collins

Office: 409-683-4256

Cell: 409-771-3891

pr@moodygardens.org

Jerri Hamachek

Office: 409-683-4249

Cell: 409-789-2607

jhamachek@moodygardens.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

A TOAST TO WINE LOVERS AT MOODY GARDENS FOR THE GALVESTON ISLAND WINE FESTIVAL

LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Wine Events, Chef Presentations, Live Music, Fireworks and More

Galveston, Texas— Vino lovers are invited to a weekend of fun activities featuring a wonderful array of wines, amazing cuisine, fireworks and live music to create a memorable weekend as the Galveston Island Wine Festival expands at its new location at Moody Gardens, Sept. 1 - 3.

Attendees can choose from a variety of wine festival activities in addition to the Moody Gardens attractions to plan their itinerary each day, maximizing the fun. From poolside island cocktails to chef presentations to the Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting event at the Aquarium Pyramid, there are options and hotel packages to provide an enjoyable experience for everyone.

Friday, Sept. 1:

Let the weekend begin at the Poolside Happy Hour lounging back with wonderful island cocktails in paradise from 4-7 p.m. Guests can then gather with friends and enjoy premium cocktails at the Welcome Reception in the Hotel Lobby Bar from 5-7 p.m. Next is the big event for the evening at the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza in the Viewfinder Terrace at 6 p.m., where seven chefs dual for your pleasure for the Best in Show Award paired with choices from the seven of the best wine regions in the world. Executive Chef Chris Lopez from Blvd. Seafood and Chef Kevin Cryan from Moody Gardens Hotel lead this event with spectacular pairings along with a special guest chef.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Attendees can make their way into the afternoon with a Champagne Social in the Hotel Lobby Bar at 11:30 a.m. They can then lift their spirits with an island breeze at the Hotel Pool beginning at 2 p.m.

A transition to evening brings the Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid from 4 – 7 p.m. This delightful evening takes guests on a tour of the Oceans of the of the World with wine tasting, chef presentations and marine animal encounters all along the way. Stop at the South Atlantic as the penguins create special paintings with the opportunity for you to purchase art with proceeds donated to ocean conservation. Next, the journey goes to the North Pacific as the seals and sea lions splash, swim and sometimes frolic. Guests will visit the Jellyfish Gallery, see tropical fish and close encounters with gnarly sharks as they meander through the Caribbean for a wine experience that will take them to new depths.

Finally, it is time for everyone to kick up their heels with live music at Wine’D Down After Hours at Palm Beach. Guests can enjoy live music, wine, beer and spirits while the evening wraps up with a spectacular firework show over Offatts Bayou.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Sunday morning begins with a delicious brunch at the Café in the Park at 10 a.m. Guests can explore Moody Gardens for some more fun from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Rainforest Pyramid, MG3D or 4D Theaters, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat and many more attractions. Golfers can also set a tee time at the Moody Gardens Golf Course, which was recently ranked among the top four public courses in the state of Texas. Sunday evening offers a very special event at the Freedom Stories and Bourbon Tasting as a salute to the military with a special speakers list of honorary veterans sharing their stories paired with a wonderful bourbon tasting.

A variety of hotel packages bundle these experiences for options with one, two or three nights for a complete Wine Festival experience.

For more information call 409-744-4673 or visit www.moodygardens.org .

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

###

