Research shows Istation predicts student grade-level achievement

Dallas, Texas, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research shows that Istation’s Indicators of Progress (ISIP™) reading assessment accurately predicted student performance on the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR). STAAR is the state's testing program and is based on state curriculum standards in core subjects including reading, writing, and more.



In partnership with five Texas school districts, researchers examined the relationship between student ISIP reading scores and STAAR reading performance in grades 3-8. Researchers found that middle-of-year and end-of-year ISIP reading percentiles serve as an accurate predictor of where students would score on the STAAR about 80% of the time. This linking study shows that data from Istation is reliable, accurate, and precise.

With ISIP, educators can respond to student needs with confidence, and adapt teaching to ensure students meet and exceed grade-level expectations. Additionally, projection data provides information to help teachers and administrators identify students who may be at risk of not meeting STAAR expectations.

“This new research shows that ISIP scores can serve as an accurate predictor of end-of-year student achievement,” said Dr. Victoria Locke, PhD, Vice President of Research and Assessments at Istation. “It’s exciting to give educators the ability to predict how students will do on end-of-year tests based on their ISIP scores”.

Read the full study at: https://www.istation.com/research-studies





About Istation

For over 25 years, educators have turned to Istation as an all-in-one solution for online assessment, instruction, and personalized learning. With Istation, schools get a time-saving program that powers pre-K through eighth-grade student achievement in reading, math, and Spanish literacy. Rooted in research and designed to ignite student joy in the classroom, Istation’s innovative platform drives instructional efficacy and elevates learning to superhero heights!