[Latest] Tahini Market Poised for Robust Growth with a CAGR of 5.5% or Projected to Reach US$ 2.32 Billion by 2030 – By PMI

Covina, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tahini Market Overview:

Tahini is the smooth paste of sesame seeds also called as sesame butter and served as dip on baba ghanoush, hummus, and halva. Tahini is made from oil, hulled sesame seeds & salt and emulsified with oil to create creamy and smooth seed butter with poured consistency.

Growing use of tahini in energy drinks and salads has become major contribution in target market growth. Health benefits of sesame seed and increasing popularity from various countries is further, expected to fruitful the demand for Tahini market growth.

Market Competitive Landscape - Tahini Market

The affluent firms in the Tahini Industry are

Al Wadi Al Akhdar

El Rashidi El Mizan

Prince Tahina Ltd.

Haitoglou Bros

Halwani Bros. Co., Ltd.

Carwari International Pty. Ltd.

Dipasa USA Inc.

Kevala, Mounir Bissat Factories

SESAJAL S.A. de C.V.

What are the Recent News in Tahini Market?

In June 2021, Soom Foods launched new “Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sweet Tahini” product with nutritional benefits and amazing taste. New launched tahini product is blended with touch of sugar, cocoa powder with salty and sweet taste.

In February 2017, Rushdi Foods Industries Ltd., launched ready to use, patent pending, creamy tahini condiment in squeezed bottle. New launched tahini product is organic and blended with high protein and provides healthy alternative to mayonnaise.

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Tahini Market sample report at:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4213

What is Prophecy’s Analyst View on Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market?

New product launch and growing consumption of cultural food has contributed in target market growth. Growing preference for home-cooked meal, rising health awareness and demand for tahini paste, tahini butter and tahini sauce has provided lucrative opportunities in Tahini Market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Tahini Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the tahini market worldwide. Tahini is a popular food ingredient made from ground sesame seeds, which is used in various cuisines such as Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and African. Due to the pandemic, many countries imposed lockdowns and travel restrictions, which affected the supply chain and distribution channels of tahini. As a result, the production and transportation of tahini were disrupted, causing a shortage of supply in some regions.

Moreover, the pandemic led to a decline in consumer demand for tahini in certain markets as people's eating habits changed during the pandemic. With more people staying at home, the demand for restaurant meals and takeaway food decreased, which resulted in a decline in demand for tahini-based dishes. On the other hand, the pandemic has also led to an increase in the popularity of home cooking and baking, which has positively impacted the sales of tahini in certain regions. As more people spent time cooking and experimenting with new recipes at home, the demand for tahini as a versatile ingredient in cooking and baking increased.

Overall, the impact of COVID-19 on the tahini market has been mixed, with both positive and negative effects depending on the region and consumer behavior. However, as the world gradually recovers from the pandemic, the demand for tahini is expected to rebound in the coming years.

Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2020) USD 1.37 BILLION Market Size (2030) USD 2.32 BILLION CAGR (2020-2030) 5.5% Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020 - 2030 Market Segmentation Tahini Market, By Product, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia Key Players Al Wadi Al Akhdar, El Rashidi El Mizan, Prince Tahina Ltd., Haitoglou Bros, Halwani Bros. Co., Ltd., Carwari International Pty. Ltd., Dipasa USA Inc., Kevala, Mounir Bissat Factories, and SESAJAL S.A. de C.V. Market Dynamics







Supply and Demand

Competition

Technology Page Number 170 Customization Available You can get in touch with us to have a report made specifically for your company's needs if our report does not contain the information you are looking for

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4213

Market Drivers and Restrains:

Market drivers and restraints are the factors that influence the growth and performance of a market or industry. They can be internal or external and can have a significant impact on the market dynamics. Here are some examples of market drivers and restraints:

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand: Rising demand for a product or service is one of the primary drivers of a market. It can be due to changing consumer preferences, an increase in population, or other factors.

Rising demand for a product or service is one of the primary drivers of a market. It can be due to changing consumer preferences, an increase in population, or other factors. Technological advancements: The development of new technologies and innovations can lead to the growth of a market. For instance, the introduction of new products or services can open up new opportunities for the industry.

The development of new technologies and innovations can lead to the growth of a market. For instance, the introduction of new products or services can open up new opportunities for the industry. Government policies: Policies and regulations implemented by the government can have a significant impact on a market. For instance, subsidies or tax incentives can encourage companies to invest in a particular sector.

Market Restraints:

Competition: Competition from existing players or new entrants can be a significant restraint for a market. It can lead to price wars, which can impact the profitability of the industry.

Competition from existing players or new entrants can be a significant restraint for a market. It can lead to price wars, which can impact the profitability of the industry. Economic downturns: Economic downturns such as recessions or market crashes can have a negative impact on a market. It can lead to a decline in demand and sales, which can impact the overall performance of the industry.

Economic downturns such as recessions or market crashes can have a negative impact on a market. It can lead to a decline in demand and sales, which can impact the overall performance of the industry. Regulatory restrictions: Regulatory restrictions such as environmental regulations or health and safety standards can pose a significant challenge for companies operating in a market. Compliance with these regulations can be costly, and failure to do so can lead to fines or other penalties.

In conclusion, market drivers and restraints are crucial factors that impact the growth and performance of a market. Companies operating in a market need to be aware of these factors and adapt their strategies accordingly to succeed.

Tahini Market: Regional analysis includes

The tahini market is analyzed on a regional basis, taking into account various factors such as production, consumption, imports, and exports. Here are some examples of regional analysis for the tahini market:

North America: The tahini market in North America is driven by increasing awareness about healthy eating habits and the rising popularity of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines. The United States is the largest market for tahini in this region, with a growing demand for organic and non-GMO tahini products.

The tahini market in North America is driven by increasing awareness about healthy eating habits and the rising popularity of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines. The United States is the largest market for tahini in this region, with a growing demand for organic and non-GMO tahini products. Europe: The tahini market in Europe is driven by the increasing demand for plant-based food products and the growing popularity of ethnic cuisines. The United Kingdom and Germany are the leading markets in this region, with a growing demand for premium tahini products.

The tahini market in Europe is driven by the increasing demand for plant-based food products and the growing popularity of ethnic cuisines. The United Kingdom and Germany are the leading markets in this region, with a growing demand for premium tahini products. Asia Pacific: The tahini market in Asia Pacific is driven by the increasing popularity of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines and the growing awareness about the health benefits of tahini. China and Japan are the leading markets in this region, with a growing demand for tahini-based products such as spreads and dips.

The tahini market in Asia Pacific is driven by the increasing popularity of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines and the growing awareness about the health benefits of tahini. China and Japan are the leading markets in this region, with a growing demand for tahini-based products such as spreads and dips. Middle East and Africa: The tahini market in the Middle East and Africa is driven by the traditional use of tahini in the region's cuisines and the increasing popularity of tahini-based products in international markets. Israel and Turkey are the leading producers and exporters of tahini in this region.

The tahini market in the Middle East and Africa is driven by the traditional use of tahini in the region's cuisines and the increasing popularity of tahini-based products in international markets. Israel and Turkey are the leading producers and exporters of tahini in this region. Latin America: The tahini market in Latin America is driven by the increasing demand for healthy food products and the growing popularity of ethnic cuisines. Brazil and Mexico are the leading markets in this region, with a growing demand for tahini-based products such as hummus and salad dressings.

In conclusion, the tahini market is analyzed on a regional basis, taking into account various factors such as production, consumption, imports, and exports. The market dynamics can vary significantly depending on the region, and companies operating in the tahini market need to be aware of these factors to succeed.

About Prophecy Market Insights:

Prophecy Market Insights is a leading provider of market research services, offering insightful and actionable reports to clients across various industries. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, Prophecy Market Insights provides accurate and reliable market intelligence, helping businesses make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. The company's research reports cover a wide range of topics, including industry trends, market size, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, and more. Prophecy Market Insights is committed to delivering high-quality research services that help clients achieve their strategic goals and objectives.

To find out more, visit www.prophecymarketinsights.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook

Other Related Reports: