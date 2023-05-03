Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market Size To Worth USD 10.29 Billion By 2032 | CAGR 6.7%

New York, United States , May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market Size is to grow from USD 5.38 Billion in 2022 to USD 10.29 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Air Quality Monitoring System is a technological solution used to measure and analyze the quality of the air in a specific location. It typically comprises a network of sensors, instruments, and data processing tools that collect and analyze data on various air pollutants, such as particulate matter (PM), ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and carbon monoxide (CO). These systems provide real-time and accurate information on air pollution levels, helping governments, environmental agencies, industries, and communities to understand and manage air quality. With growing concerns about the impacts of air pollution on human health and the environment, increasing regulatory requirements, and advancements in technology, the Air Quality Monitoring System market is gaining momentum. These systems play a critical role in raising awareness, guiding policy decisions, and promoting sustainable development.

“Companies Covered: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Aeroqual Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Testo SE & Co. KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., TSI Incorporated, 3M Company, Environnement S.A., Vaisala Oyj, Emerson Electric Co., Merck KGaA, California Instruments Corporation and among others”.

Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Indoor Monitor and Outdoor Monitor), By Sampling Method (Continuous, Manual, and Intermittent), By End-Use (Residential and Commercial, Power Generation, Petrochemicals, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032.

The outdoor monitor segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period

The global air quality monitoring system market is categorized based on product type. The outdoor air quality equipment segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, primarily driven by government policies and regulations aimed at maintaining air quality standards in open spaces. With increasing awareness about the harmful impacts of outdoor air pollution on public health and the environment, governments worldwide are implementing measures to monitor and control outdoor air pollution levels. This has resulted in a growing demand for outdoor air quality monitoring systems that can accurately measure and report on outdoor air pollution levels, thereby driving the growth of this segment in the market.

The power generation segment held the largest revenue share of around 30.4% in 2022

Based on the end-use, the global air quality monitoring system market is segmented into residential and commercial, power generation, petrochemicals, and others. The power generation category accounted for the largest share in the air quality monitoring system market in 2022, due to increasing awareness about the environmental impact of power generation, strict emission regulations, and growing investments in renewable energy sources. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stringent norms to curb air pollution from power generation facilities, driving the demand for air quality monitoring systems to monitor emissions and ensure compliance.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 8.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth in the air quality monitoring system market. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing vehicular emissions in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea have resulted in escalating air pollution concerns. This has led to a growing demand for effective air quality monitoring systems to measure, analyze, and manage air pollution levels in the region. Additionally, stringent government regulations and initiatives to curb air pollution, rising awareness about the adverse health impacts of air pollution, and the need for sustainable development is driving the adoption of air quality monitoring systems in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global air quality monitoring system market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Aeroqual Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Testo SE & Co. KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., TSI Incorporated, 3M Company, Environnement S.A., Vaisala Oyj, Emerson Electric Co., Merck KGaA, and California Instruments Corporation.

