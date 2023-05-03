IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s Returns

English French

TORONTO, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the weekend of May 27-28, Canadians from coast-to-coast will once again lace up their shoes for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s (“the Walk”), the country’s largest fundraiser in support of the more than 600,000 people in Canada living with dementia, their families, friends and caregivers.



An increasing number of Canadians are being impacted by dementia. In fact, according to The Alzheimer Society of Canada’s latest projections, by the year 2050 more than 1.7 million people will be living with dementia. As the number of people with dementia increases, so does the need for services.

Now in its eighth year as a national event, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s has raised more than $41 million to fund life-changing Alzheimer Society programs and services that help people affected by dementia. These supports include counselling, day programs, respite for caregivers, evidence-based resources and assistance for people who are newly diagnosed.

“Together with IG Wealth Management and thousands of supporters from coast-to-coast, we encourage Canadians to join and fundraise for their local Walk. The money you raise directly benefits people living with dementia and caregivers in your community,” says Kevin Noel, Interim CEO, Alzheimer Society of Canada.

Participants can sign up, create their teams and start fundraising by visiting WalkForAlzheimers.ca . Walkers are also encouraged to share why they’re walking on social media, using the official hashtag #IGWalkForAlz.

“IG is once again proud to support the Alzheimer Society in their important work to help people living with dementia and their caregivers across Canada,” said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. “We know that dementia can cause a significant physical, emotional and financial burden. That’s why our employees and advisors are committed to helping support and empower the communities in which we live and work through the Walk as well as through other programs throughout the year. The IG team will be out in force on Walk weekend – we hope Canadians across the country will join us.”

By joining a Walk in their community, participants will make an undeniable positive impact in their community, bringing hope to the lives of people living with dementia and their families.

Who are you walking for? Join today at WalkForAlzheimers.ca !

About the Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society is Canada’s leading nationwide health charity for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Active in communities across Canada, the Society provides information, programs and services to those living with a diagnosis and their caregivers. The Alzheimer Society Research Program is Canada’s leading funder of research into better understanding the causes of dementia, improving treatment and care, and towards finding cures.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $115.9 billion in assets under advisement as of March 31, 2023, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $260.4 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2023.

