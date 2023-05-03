Wood-Based Panels Industry Overview 2023-2030: Market by Segment, End-User, and Region

NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research firm IndexBox has published a new comprehensive report on the global wood-based panels market, offering in-depth analysis, key statistics, and market forecasts until 2030. The full report, titled "World Wood-Based Panels Market Report: Analysis and Forecast to 2030," is available on the IndexBox website at https://www.indexbox.io/



As part of the release, IndexBox is offering trial access to market data on their platform, enabling industry stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the global wood-based panels market.

The market forecast for the global wood-based panels industry highlights significant growth potential, driven by factors such as increasing construction activities, rapid urbanization, and a growing preference for sustainable building materials. The report identifies key growth drivers, challenges, and factors affecting the demand for wood-based panels.

Segments:

The global wood-based panels market is segmented into various types, including:

Plywood : Multi-layered panels manufactured from thin layers of wood veneer, bonded with adhesive. Plywood is strong, durable, and used in a variety of applications.

Particleboard : Made from wood particles, such as wood chips, sawmill shavings, or sawdust, combined with a synthetic resin or binder. Particleboard is widely used in furniture manufacturing and as a low-cost alternative to solid wood.

Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) : Manufactured from wood fibers mixed with a resin binder, MDF is denser and stronger than particleboard, making it suitable for applications requiring higher strength and durability.

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) : Composed of layered strands of wood bonded with adhesive, OSB is used as a cost-effective alternative to plywood in construction and furniture applications.

Other Panels: This category includes specialty panels such as hardboard, softboard, and high-density fiberboard (HDF).

End-Users:

The primary end-users of wood-based panels are:

Construction: Wood-based panels are extensively used in residential and commercial construction for applications like flooring, roofing, wall sheathing, and cabinetry.

Furniture: Wood-based panels are a popular choice for furniture manufacturing due to their affordability, ease of use, and design versatility.

Packaging: The packaging industry uses wood-based panels for crates, pallets, and other protective packaging materials.

Automotive: Wood-based panels find applications in automotive interiors, including dashboard components, door panels, and headliners.

Others: Other end-users include the marine and aerospace industries, where wood-based panels are used for cabin interiors and structural components.

Regions:

The global wood-based panels market can be categorized into the following regions:

North America: A key market driven by strong demand from the construction and furniture industries in the United States and Canada.

Europe: A mature market, with significant consumption from the construction, furniture, and automotive industries, particularly in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing regional market, with increasing demand from rapidly urbanizing countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations, where construction and furniture industries are flourishing.

Latin America: A growing market with opportunities for wood-based panels in construction and furniture manufacturing, particularly in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

Middle East and Africa: A smaller market, with potential for growth in construction and furniture sectors, especially in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and South Africa.

Key statistics featured in the report include the global production volume, consumption trends, and import-export dynamics. Furthermore, the research identifies the ten largest manufacturers in the industry, which include:

Kronospan Arauco Georgia-Pacific Weyerhaeuser Kastamonu Entegre Swiss Krono Group Norbord Louisiana-Pacific Egger Group Masisa

