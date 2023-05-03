WYCLEF JEAN AND SUPERCAR ROOMS MIAMI KICK OFF RACE-WEEK IN WYNWOOD WITH A VIP EVENT!

Miami, FL, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supercar Rooms Miami is thrilled to announce that Grammy-winning artist and producer Wyclef Jean will be joining as the host of our orientation dinner with Alphatauri Racing. The exclusive VIP event, open only to members and those invited or who have purchased tickets, will take place on Tuesday, May 2nd, from 7 pm to 10 pm at Supercar Rooms Miami, located at 2022 NW 1st Court, Wynwood 33127. This event promises to be an unforgettable evening, made even more special by the performance of Wyclef Jean and the presence of his brand-new electric supercar, the Attucks Apex AP0.

Guests will have a first look at Wyclef Jean's Attucks Apex AP0, set to be the world's lightest EV supercar to exist. The specs include a drivetrain EV, designed in the UK, a prototype manufactured by Apex Motors Hong Kong, and built-in Little Haiti, Miami FL, with a release date in Winter 2024. The unit price starts from $350k. The AP0 has a claimed top speed of 190 mph (306 km/h) and acceleration from 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds. It is powered by a 650 bhp rear-mounted electric motor with 580 Nm of torque and a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Designed by Guy Colborne, the AP0 has a claimed kerb weight of 1200 kg due to the AP-0's monocoque carbon chassis, with a modular spaceframe and a central spine for maximum rigidity. Meanwhile, the carbon fiber body panels wrap tightly around the tub while exposing parts of the central construction.

The Supercar Showdown Week of Events is Miami's most exciting automotive experience. It will take place from May 2nd to May 7th, with VIP access to race week activations and parties. The week-long event features a supercar showdown rally, a curated brunch, and after-hours jam sessions.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, starting from Lamborghini Broward, a 40-strong supercar convoy will embark on its journey to Rev's Institute Inc. Naples for a specially curated museum tour, including a special viewing of the racing Mercedes-Benz W154. Arriving back in Miami Design District to an invitation from IWC and participating in the IWC 'Challenge Chrono.'

On Thursday, May 4th, guests will enjoy a Supercar Rooms curated brunch at Sofia Miami starting at 11:00 a.m. with special access to design boutiques, including Givenchy, Dolce Gabbana, Kith, Allison, and Olivia, Ralph Lauren, and IWC boutique. After the shopping experience, guests can enjoy a jam session at Savage Labs Wynwood from 9 PM - 11 PM.

Friday, May 5th, an extravaganza event at Supercar Rooms Miami with over 100 supercars in attendance, celebrity DJs, and a welcome to Miami start for race week.

Registration for these events is limited, and tickets are selling fast. Don't miss the start of a great week in Miami and the chance to see Wyclef Jean's new supercar in person. Visit the Eventbrite link below to purchase your tickets today.

In addition to the week-long festivities curated by Supercar Rooms Miami, guests can purchase exclusive seating to Formula 1, where car collectors and members of Supercar Rooms Miami will have special access. For tickets, guests must contact info@supercarrooms.com.

About Supercar Rooms Miami

Supercar Rooms Miami is the world's first members-only Auto Art Gallery and Gourmet Dining Experience in the heart of Miami's Wynwood Arts and Entertainment District. Created by Elo, the British-born automotive visionary and founder of the London Motor Museum, Supercar Rooms Miami houses one-of-a-kind creations such as the 1929 Rolls Royce Bootch,1961 196 SP Ferrari vintage racing car, 2007 Shelby Supercar Ultimate Aero TT and 1958 450 S Maserati vintage racing car to name a few. "Associates" are a butler for each table throughout the evening to ensure that every group receives the fully personalized Supercar Rooms Experience. The post-dinner program of DJ entertainment centers around the 40-foot custom-built bar – a transformed 1961 Chevrolet C30 pickup truck used in The Fast and the Furious movie. The venue is an Auto Art Gallery open to the public during the daytime. The collection also features America's only 1953 Lamborghini tractor – one of only three worldwide. Supercar Rooms Miami is considered the first venue of its kind worldwide. For more information, visit www.supercarrooms.miami



About Attucks

The brand Wyclef Jean is synonymous with music and pop culture. So in choosing the brand of his company Wyclef Jean himself decided to name his company after Crispus Attucks, the first person to die in the fight for independence for the USA in 1770. The colossal figure of a man is the inspiration for the brand and the journey of personal achievement, to which Wyclef Jean it's a testimony. Born in Haiti, Wyclef Jean immigrated to the USA at 10 with his father. Coming to America was an opportunity that completely changed the course of possibilities presented to him at that early age. Wyclef Jean sometimes candidly says, "I used to ride on the back of a donkey, and I was a little boy and Haiti, but now I own my supercar brand." So this is the Crispus Attucks story freedom of self-belief, leaving if you have to die searching for it. Jean's favorite quote is that "Creativity starts from dreaming."

