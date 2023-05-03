Seasonal Allergy Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 7.8%, and Cross a Worth of US$ 2.58 Billion by Forecast Ending 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global seasonal allergy market was around US$ 1.15 Billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 2.58 Billion in 2033.



Changes in the length and ferocity of pollen seasons have an impact on allergy diseases such as rhinitis, conjunctivitis, and asthma. Children, the elderly, and people with reactive airway diseases like asthma are populations that are more susceptible to these negative health effects. Greenhouse gases are capable of evoking respiratory symptoms in people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as contributing to premature mortality and long-term declines in lung function.

As a result of global climate change, an increasing number of people are currently experiencing allergy disorders brought on by pollen. Additionally, in the Asia-Pacific region as well as in Europe and America, seasonal and regional differences in pollen have shifted. Growing populations of allergenic plants have become a hazard to allergic kids as pollen sensitivity rates in children have recently increased.

By reducing the antiviral interferon response, pollen exposure reduces immunity to some seasonal respiratory infections. According to a new, extensive cohort study from South Korea, co-exposure to numerous seasonal environmental variables, such as ozone, rhinovirus, and tree pollen, is linked to asthma exacerbations in school-aged children.

Forecasting and eliminating the related danger for human health in the future and taking suitable actions to reduce it are vital, especially in light of the impact of climate change on long-term trends in pollen levels and developing virus infection.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Tablets/Capsules segment is set to lead in terms of the form of seasonal allergy with a projected market value share of around 33.6% by 2033, it is simple to swallow tablets and capsules because they don't need to be prepared or measured.

OTC medications are the most popular prescription type because they are easily accessible without a prescription and because drug stores make it simple to obtain the often-prescribed allergy medications. In 2022, OTC by prescription held a 76.3% market share.

There are numerous treatments, but antihistamines dominate the therapy segment with a predominant share of 46.0%.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies held a share of around 35.9% in 2022. Hospital pharmacies have access to an extensive selection of specialty drugs that may not be offered by retail pharmacies.

North America held one-third value share of the global market in 2022, owing to the increasing prevalence of seasonal allergies in the region.



“With the increasing prevalence of seasonal allergies and the growing awareness about available treatment options, the market for seasonal allergy treatment is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Moreover, technological advancements in the development of novel therapies and the rising demand for personalized medicine are anticipated to shape the future trends in the seasonal allergy treatment market,” Says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Seasonal allergy is a market that is fragmented with multiple key players. The market participants are concentrated on developing, launching, and receiving approvals for pharmaceutical products in order to enhance treatment outcomes. Manufacturers are also anticipating mergers and partnerships.

ALK Abello and a major pharmaceutical company, Windgap Medical, announced a partnership in August 2019 to introduce a new generation of epinephrine auto-injector pens in the United States. This aided the business in increasing its market share in the United States

Anergis and Virometix agreed to a research partnership in July 2020 to examine synthetic virus-like particles for extremely quick allergy shots.

Key companies profiled in seasonal allergy industry are Merck KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Allergopharma, Sanofi SA, McNeil Consumer Healthcare, Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Leti Pharma, Alerpharma S.A, Allergan, Inc., Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis International AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Allergopharma, ALK Abello, Stallergenes Greer, Allergy Therapeutics, Aimmune Therapeutics, Biomay AG, HAL Allergy Group, Bayer, AstraZeneca, and others.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Seasonal Allergy market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2018 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global Seasonal Allergy market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Seasonal Allergy Industry Research

By Form:

Tablets/Capsules

Liquid

Creams & Lotions

Drops

Spray



By Prescription:

OTC

Prescription based

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Intranasal

Sublingual

Sub Cutaneous

Intravenous



By Treatment:

Antihistamines

Decongestants

Nasal Corticosteroids

Allergen Immunotherapy

Leukotriene Receptor Antagonists



By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Speciality Clinics

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

