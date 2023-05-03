Judicate West Adds Family Law Judge Claudia J. Silbar in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge Claudia J. Silbar, formerly with the Superior Court of Orange County, to its roster of neutrals. Specializing in family law matters, Judge Silbar is based in the Santa Ana office, and she is available as a mediator and private judge.



“Judge Silbar is one of the most respected judges to have served on the Orange County Superior Court, where she spent two decades presiding over family law matters. Her quick wit, work ethic and no-nonsense reputation, as well as keen insight into settlement opportunities, will serve her well as a neutral in the private sector,” said Alan Brutman, President and Co-Founder of Judicate West. “Judge Silbar is a terrific addition to our roster of neutrals. Her love and dedication toward the family law community is second to none, and we are excited to offer her services to our clients statewide.”

Appointed by then-Governor Gray Davis in 2001, Judge Silbar served on the Superior Court bench for 21 years, almost exclusively in family law. Prior to her bench appointment, she spent more than 12 years with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, handling felony jury trials, including sexual assault, gang violence and homicides. From her trial work and experience, Judge Silbar was elevated to senior assistant, overseeing all felony trial units, excluding white collar crime. She began her career with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in Jefferson County, Kentucky, followed by positions with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Los Angeles U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Judge Silbar was named “Judge of the Year” by the Orange County Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 2020 and in 2007. She also received the “Judicial Officer of the Year” award in 2010 from the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Judge Silbar served on numerous programs and committees for the Orange County Superior Court, chairing the Temporary Judge Program for 15 years, co-chairing the Custody Guidelines Committee, and sitting on the Mediation and Arbitration Committee. She also co-created and co-chaired the Court’s Remote Voluntary Settlement Program. Judge Silbar earned her J.D. from the University of Louisville School of Law (1984) and her B.A. from the University of Kentucky (1980).

