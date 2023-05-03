Kvika banki hf.: Kvika issues bonds in NOK and SEK

English Icelandic

Kvika has today concluded a sale of NOK 550 million and SEK 275 million floating rate bonds. The bonds have a 3-year maturity and were priced at a spread of 410bps over 3-month NIBOR and STIBOR.

The bonds will be issued under the bank’s Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme and are expected to be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin on 11 May 2023.

Concurrently with the sale of the above-mentioned bonds, Kvika offered to buy back bonds issued by the bank in SEK with a maturity date of January 31, 2024 (ISIN: XS2438025558) at a price of 100.00. At the end of the auction day, tender offers amounted to SEK 79 million.

Dealers on the transaction are Nordea and Swedbank.

For further information please contact Kvika’s investor relations at ir@kvika.is or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.