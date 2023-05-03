PDS Partners with Univerus to Resell its Vista HCM

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS®, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, is pleased to announce that it has formed a partnership with Univerus, a firm specializing in Best-in-Class software solutions designed to meet the end-to-end needs of public and private sector organizations. Univerus has entered into a reseller partnership and is working together with the PDS team to represent the PDS’ Vista® HCM solution.

“Univerus is a perfect resell partner for PDS,” said Pat Palmer, President, and CEO at PDS. “As a trusted SAP Gold Partner, Univerus ERP Services delivers market-leading ERP management systems to clients in both the private and public sector. Univerus was searching for a robust, modern HCM solution to accompany their solutions. PDS is already partnering with the Univerus team on many proposed client solutions, and we look forward to the potential this partnership has to offer.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for us,” said Brad Atchison, CEO of Univerus. “The PDS suite of products will strengthen the Univerus technology eco-system. With UNITY infrastructure at the core, and the strength of our SAP Gold Partnership, along with PDS’ HCM solution, Univerus can deliver market-leading ERP management systems to clients in both the private and public sector.”

About Univerus

Univerus Inc. is a North American company headquartered in Pennsylvania and British Columbia with offices and customers throughout the world. Univerus was formed in 2019, however, our product brands have served hundreds of customers for over two decades. Univerus’ omni-purpose user interface, UNITY, empowers leading teams with a powerful suite of vertical software solutions accessible through an intuitive common platform. For more information on Univerus solutions and services visit www.univerus.com.

About PDS

PDS is a leading provider of HCM systems offering a core suite of recruiting, onboarding, human resource, benefits, payroll, and time and attendance software throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. PDS’ Vista suite enables organizations to minimize the time invested in administrative HCM and payroll activities by streamlining and automating those processes and facilitating strategic decision-making capabilities. Its innovative, personalized technology is backed by a team of experts who know your name, so you get a truly personalized experience your way, on your terms.

Founded in 1974, PDS is a privately held company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa. For more information on PDS or PDS’ Vista solution and services visit www.pdssoftware.com.

PDS and the PDS logo are registered trademarks and Vista is a trademark of Personnel Data Systems, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners. Learn more about Vista product capabilities in our Vista Highlights info sheet and in this brief product overview video.