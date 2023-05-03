New York, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urothelial Cancer Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033206/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Urothelial Cancer Drugs estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 26.3% over the period 2022-2030. Immunotherapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.7% CAGR and reach US$12 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chemotherapy segment is readjusted to a revised 28.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $693.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.5% CAGR



The Urothelial Cancer Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$693.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23% and 21.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- AstraZeneca

- Bristol-Myers Squibb

- Celgene Corporation

- Eli Lilly and Co.

- Exelixis, Inc

- Genentech

- GlaxoSmithKline

- Merck

- Novartis International AG

- Pfizer





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Urothelial Cancer Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer Drugs

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Immunotherapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Immunotherapy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Immunotherapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemotherapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Chemotherapy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemotherapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by

Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer Drugs

by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by

Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer

Drugs by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by

Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer Drugs

by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: China Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by

Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer Drugs

by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer

Drugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by

Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer

Drugs by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: France Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by

Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer

Drugs by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs

by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer

Drugs by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by

Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer Drugs

by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and

Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by

Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by

Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy

and Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer

Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urothelial

Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy

and Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer

Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Urothelial

Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Urothelial Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy

and Chemotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of World Historic Review for Urothelial Cancer

Drugs by Treatment Class - Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Urothelial

Cancer Drugs by Treatment Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

