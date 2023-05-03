Investigation of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Chegg, Inc. (“Chegg,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CHGG) complied with federal securities laws. On May 1, 2023, Chegg’s CEO admitted that students’ interest in ChatGPT was hurting sales and that “since March, we saw a significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT. We now believe it’s having an impact on our new customer growth.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Chegg stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/chegg/ to discuss your legal rights.