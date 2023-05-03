Radisson Hotel Group to Participate in HRS’ Green Stay Initiative, Enabling Hotels to Showcase Sustainability Attributes to Corporations

Cologne, Germany & Brussels, Belgium, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRS, the leading global corporate lodging and payment technology platform, announced the addition of Radisson Hotel Group to HRS’ groundbreaking Green Stay Initiative (GSI). As more corporate hotel procurement leaders prioritize a hotel’s sustainability-related credentials during the bidding process, Radisson Hotel Group’s choice to participate in the global GSI program enhances their opportunities to win more corporate volume. Radisson Hotel Group’s 1,100+ properties across 95+ countries will gradually participate in GSI, beginning with an initial group of properties in Europe this quarter.

The timing of this announcement aligns with the increasing number of government proclamations requiring corporations to report their progress on reducing carbon emissions. The most recent example is the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, adopted by the European Union parliament in November 2022. This EU-wide regulation, mandating “more detailed reporting,” begins in January 2024.

Launched just two years ago, HRS’ Green Stay Initiative has recorded impressive traction in the global corporate hospitality ecosystem. The technology enables corporate hotel procurement leaders to efficiently view and consider sustainability metrics and information amid other categories (i.e. room rates, cancellation policy, etc.) as they make preferred supplier decisions. More than 600 hotel brands across 170-plus nations participate in GSI today, including seven of the top 11 hotel chains in the world. Dozens of Fortune 500 corporations use the solution as part of their hotel procurement process, with some companies mandating hotels to use the technology in order to secure preferred supplier status.

Radisson Hotel Group: Early Leaders in Adopting Sustainable Practices

Radisson Hotel Group cares for people, communities and planet and airms to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved near-term Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as 100% carbon neutral Radisson Meetings, the Group makes sustainable hotel stays easy. To faciliate sustainable travel choices, all Radisson Hotel Group hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics. Dozens of individual properties have won green awards in recent years, and EcoVadis honored Radisson Hotel Group with the Silver award for sustainable supply chain paractices across its brands.



“We continue to our Net Zero transition while delivering a unique sustainable lodging experience in our hotels worldwide with a combination of Hotel Sustainability Basics, recognized eco-labels and unique value propositions such as 100% carbon neutral Radisson Meetings,” said Gianni Di Fede, Senior Vice President Revenue Management, RevGen Analytics and Distribution at Radisson Hotel Group. “HRS’ Green Stay solution makes it easier for our properties to convey their green attributes to corporate procurement audiences. Using this technology simplifies RFP-related administrative processes with HRS corporate clients, which supports our hotels at a time when corporate transient and meeting volume ramps up in 2023.”

“Radisson Hotel Group has always been a leader when it comes to adopting technologies that enhance services to all their guests. We’ve collaborated with Radisson Hotel Group on several automation-focused projects in recent years, so we’re pleased to move forward with GSI,” said HRS CEO Tobias Ragge. “Resource-challenged hotels gain from precisely this type of automation as they seek to compete for corporate room nights even as they tightly manage their sales-related expenses.”

Corporate hotel program leaders, hotel executives and media can learn more about the impact of sustainability-related trends in lodging procurement via this recent report from HRS.

# # #

About Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group is a leading international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with over 1,100 hotels in operation and under development in over 95 countries. The Radisson family of brands includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels and the loyalty program Radisson Rewards. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters delivered with its signature Yes I Can! service.

Radisson Hotel Group cares for people, communities and planet and aims to be Net Zero by 2050 based on its approved near-term Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as 100% carbon neutral Radisson Meetings, the Group makes sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all Radisson Hotel Group properties are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

For more information, visit our corporate website or connect with Radisson Hotels on

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

About HRS

HRS is reinventing how businesses and governments work, stay and pay in today’s evolving global marketplace. Our technology brings together hotel procurement, booking, payment and reconciliation data to drive newfound transparency and savings for program management while making everyday business travel better for employees. HRS’ unique platform approach to corporate lodging elevates hotel automation to new heights, while the company’s award-winning Green Stay Initiative technology helps companies achieve their climate targets. Find out more about why one-third of the Fortune 500 work with us today at www.hrs.com/enterprise and follow HRS on LinkedIn.

Attachments