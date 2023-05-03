New York, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urolithiasis Management Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033203/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Urolithiasis Management Devices Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Urolithiasis Management Devices estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.7% over the period 2022-2030. Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intracorporeal Lithotripsy segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $455.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR



The Urolithiasis Management Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$455.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$628.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Boston Scientific

- Cook Medical

- Cybersonics

- Direxgroup

- Dornier

- Dornier

- Elmed

- Karl Storz

- MTS Medical

- Olympus





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033203/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Urolithiasis Management Devices - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Extracorporeal Shock Wave

Lithotripsy (ESWL) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Extracorporeal Shock

Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Intracorporeal Lithotripsy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Intracorporeal

Lithotripsy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Percutaneous

Nephrolithotomy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAG



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Treatment Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Treatment Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Treatment Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 22: World Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal

Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave

Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous

Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and

Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal

Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave

Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous

Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and

Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal

Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave

Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous

Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and

Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal

Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave

Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous

Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and

Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal

Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave

Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous

Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and

Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal

Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave

Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous

Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and

Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal

Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave

Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous

Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and

Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal

Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave

Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous

Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and

Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal

Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave

Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous

Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and

Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal

Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave

Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous

Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and

Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal

Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave

Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous

Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and

Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management

Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal

Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock

Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy,

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and

Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Urolithiasis Management Devices by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal

Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock

Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy,

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and

Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023

(E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal

Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock

Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy,

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis

Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and

Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033203/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________