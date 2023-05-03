Global Fintech Lending Market Size To Surpass USD 23110.83 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 32.5%

New York, United States , May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fintech Lending Market Size is to grow from USD 1,385.66 billion in 2022 to USD 23,110.83 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.5% during the forecast period.

Fintech lending, also known as online lending or digital lending, is a rapidly growing sector that leverages technology and data-driven algorithms to provide loans through online platforms or mobile applications. It has disrupted traditional lending models by offering faster, more convenient, and accessible options for borrowers, especially those with diverse credit profiles. Fintech lenders utilize big data and machine learning for credit risk assessment, enabling quicker approvals and disbursements. This innovative approach is reshaping the lending landscape, providing alternative solutions for consumers, small businesses, and investors, and transforming the way loans are originated, underwritten, and serviced.

Consumer lending is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.7% over the forecast period

The global fintech lending market is categorized based on service type. The consumer lending segment is poised for rapid growth in the fintech lending market, fueled by increasing consumer demand for credit, the widespread adoption of digital platforms and online lending, advancements in data analytics and credit scoring models, and changing consumer behaviors towards digital and mobile banking. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the consumer lending segment, making it one of the most dynamic and promising segments in the fintech lending industry with significant growth potential in the coming years.

The business segment dominated the market with around 45.1% revenue share in 2022

Based on the end-user, the global fintech lending market is segmented into individuals and businesses. The business category accounted for the largest share, approximately xx%, in the fintech lending market in 2022. This is due to high demand by businesses of all sizes, including small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large corporations, to meet their funding needs. Businesses often require credit for various purposes such as working capital, expansion, inventory financing, and equipment financing. Fintech lending platforms offer faster and more streamlined loan application processes, quicker approvals, and flexible loan terms compared to traditional lenders, making them attractive options for businesses.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 37.5% during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the fintech lending market. Factors driving this growth include a large and growing population with increasing demand for credit, expanding middle class, and rising internet and smartphone penetration. Additionally, regulatory reforms and government initiatives promoting financial inclusion and digitalization are fueling the growth of fintech lending in the region. Fintech companies in Asia-Pacific are leveraging innovative technologies and business models to cater to underserved segments, such as SMEs and unbanked populations. The dynamic economic landscape, evolving consumer behaviors, and supportive regulatory environment are contributing to the Asia-Pacific region emerging as the fastest-growing market in the global fintech lending industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global fintech lending market include Lendingclub corporation, prosper marketplace inc., upstart network inc., social finance, Inc., Avant Inc., OnDeck Capital Inc., Funding Circle Holding PLC, Kabbage, GreenSky, LLC, Upgrade, Zopa Limited, Earnest, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Peerform, Credible, and StreetShares.

