Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Underwater Lighting Market to Reach $510.4 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Underwater Lighting estimated at US$282.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$510.4 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.7% over the period 2022-2030. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$332.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Light Sources segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $82.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Underwater Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$82.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$90.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- Acuity Brands, Inc.
- Aqualuma LED Lighting
- Attwood Corporation
- Båtsystem
- BIRNS, Inc.
- Dabmar Lighting, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Hayward Industries, Inc.
- Lumitec LLC
- OceanLED Marine Ltd.
- Shadow Caster, Inc.
- Signify Holding
- T-H Marine Supplies, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Underwater Lighting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for LED by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for LED by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Light Sources by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Light Sources by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Light Sources by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surface Mounted by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Surface Mounted by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Surface Mounted by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flush Mounted by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Flush Mounted by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Flush Mounted by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Swimming Pools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Swimming Pools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Swimming Pools by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boat/
Yacht Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Boat / Yacht Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Boat / Yacht Lighting
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fountains by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Fountains by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Fountains by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Underwater Lighting Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Underwater Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Light Source - LED and Other Light
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by Light
Source - LED and Other Light Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Light Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and
Flush Mounted - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and Flush Mounted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Mounted and Flush Mounted for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Application - Swimming Pools, Boat /
Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Swimming Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Light Source - LED and Other Light
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Light Source - LED and Other Light Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Light Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and
Flush Mounted - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and Flush Mounted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Mounted and Flush Mounted for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Application - Swimming Pools, Boat /
Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Swimming Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Underwater Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Light Source - LED and Other Light
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Light Source - LED and Other Light Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Light Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and
Flush Mounted - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and Flush Mounted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Mounted and Flush Mounted for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Application - Swimming Pools, Boat /
Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Swimming Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Underwater Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Light Source - LED and Other Light
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Light Source - LED and Other Light Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Light Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and
Flush Mounted - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and Flush Mounted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Mounted and Flush Mounted for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Application - Swimming Pools, Boat /
Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Swimming Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Underwater Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Light Source - LED and Other Light
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Light Source - LED and Other Light Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Light Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and
Flush Mounted - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and Flush Mounted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Mounted and Flush Mounted for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Application - Swimming Pools, Boat /
Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Swimming Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Underwater Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Light Source - LED and Other Light
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Light Source - LED and Other Light Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Light Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and
Flush Mounted - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and Flush Mounted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Mounted and Flush Mounted for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Application - Swimming Pools, Boat /
Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Swimming Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Underwater Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Light Source - LED and Other Light
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Light Source - LED and Other Light Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting
by Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED
and Other Light Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and
Flush Mounted - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and Flush Mounted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting
by Mounting Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surface Mounted and Flush Mounted for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Application - Swimming Pools, Boat /
Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Swimming Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Swimming Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Light Source - LED and Other Light
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Light Source - LED and Other Light Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Light Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and
Flush Mounted - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and Flush Mounted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Mounted and Flush Mounted for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Application - Swimming Pools, Boat /
Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Swimming Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Underwater Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Light Source - LED and Other Light
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by Light
Source - LED and Other Light Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Light Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and
Flush Mounted - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and Flush Mounted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Mounting Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface
Mounted and Flush Mounted for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Underwater Lighting by Application - Swimming Pools, Boat /
Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Swimming Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Underwater Lighting by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swimming
Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Underwater Lighting by Light Source - LED and
Other Light Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Underwater
Lighting by Light Source - LED and Other Light Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Underwater
Lighting by Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for LED and Other Light Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Underwater Lighting by Mounting Type - Surface
Mounted and Flush Mounted - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Underwater
Lighting by Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and Flush Mounted
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Underwater
Lighting by Mounting Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Surface Mounted and Flush Mounted for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Underwater Lighting by Application - Swimming
Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Underwater
Lighting by Application - Swimming Pools, Boat / Yacht
Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Underwater
Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Swimming Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Underwater Lighting Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underwater Lighting by Light Source - LED and Other Light
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Underwater Lighting
by Light Source - LED and Other Light Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Underwater
Lighting by Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for LED and Other Light Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underwater Lighting by Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and
Flush Mounted - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Underwater Lighting
by Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and Flush Mounted Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Underwater
Lighting by Mounting Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Surface Mounted and Flush Mounted for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underwater Lighting by Application - Swimming Pools, Boat /
Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Underwater Lighting
by Application - Swimming Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting,
Fountains and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 130: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Underwater
Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Swimming Pools, Boat / Yacht Lighting, Fountains and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underwater Lighting by Light Source - LED and Other Light
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of World Historic Review for Underwater
Lighting by Light Source - LED and Other Light Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Underwater
Lighting by Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for LED and Other Light Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 134: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Underwater Lighting by Mounting Type - Surface Mounted and
Flush Mounted - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
