The Chlorine Institute Elects Manny Cunha as an Honorary Member

ARLINGTON, VA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – One of the highest honors The Chlorine Institute (CI) can bestow on an individual is recognizing them as an honorary member of the Institute. In the Institute’s 99-year history, only 12 individuals have been awarded Honorary Memberships. This designation is intended to recognize the long-term commitment to CI and its mission. The recipients are put forth by the Institute’s nomination committee and are elected by the CI Board of Directors.

The Board has recently elected the 13th honorary member: Mr. Manuel Cunha of Kuehne Chemical. Manny has been engaged in the chlor-alkali industry for 40 years and has been a key contributor in numerous roles. In the early years, he served on the Packager Committee, and in recent years he has been engaged in the activities of the Transportation Issue Team and the Product Stewardship Issue Team. He has served multiple terms on the CI Board of Directors and has been a contributor to countless task groups.

His input and efforts have always been focused on the enhancement of safe practices in our industry and a fierce advocate for CI programs within his company, never hesitating to commit company resources to a myriad of CI activities. Manny’s contributions have made CI more effective and our industry safer.

