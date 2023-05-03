Stark & Stark Announces Headquarters Move to Hamilton

HAMILTON, N.J., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stark & Stark announced today its headquarters has moved to a new location at American Metro Center (AMC) in Hamilton, NJ. Founded in 1933, the firm is one of the oldest law practices in New Jersey. The move reflects Stark & Stark’s continued growth as it provides a full range of legal services for businesses and individuals.



Stark & Stark’s completely renovated new site (100 American Metro Boulevard, Hamilton, NJ) is 76,000 square feet and will be occupied by nearly 200 employees. AMC is adjacent to NJ Transit’s Hamilton Train Station, off Sloan Avenue. With high exterior windows, skylight rows, and original steel beams, the building is defined by its historical use of architecture and ability to evolve with modern-day design.

“We are very excited to announce our commencement of operation in this new space,” said Stark & Stark Managing Shareholder Michael Donahue. “This is a new milestone in our history of commitment to our community. We truly look forward to bringing our clients, community partners, and employees to a space that is beautifully designed and provides state-of-the-art technology.”

He added, “The location could not be more attractive. Positioned just walking distance from the NJ Transit train station, the accessibility to New York, Philadelphia, and the Northeast Corridor are undoubtedly premier features for employees and clients.”

With HOK serving as architect, Sweetwater Construction Corp. served as general contractor of this significant renovation of Stark & Stark’s new space in the historic building. Tactix Real Estate Advisors represented Stark & Stark as its commercial real estate brokerage firm. Watchdog provided project management support throughout the renovation. Bala Consulting Engineers served as the engineering design firm.

Mr. Donahue concluded, “The successful execution of this project was made possible through the meticulous coordination of operations within many departments and professionals managed by our Chief Operating Officer Gregory Deatz.”

About Stark & Stark:

Since 1933, Stark & Stark ( www.stark-stark.com ) has developed innovative legal solutions to meet our clients’ needs. Boasting one of the oldest law practices in New Jersey, Stark & Stark offers a full range of legal services for businesses and individuals. After 90 years, our attorneys continue to deliver practical, efficient solutions to clients in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and throughout the United States.



