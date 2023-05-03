World-Class Italianate Estate for Sale in Ultra-Prime California Enclave

San Francisco Bay Area, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity awaits with the sale of 27 Upper Road, one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s most prestigious and appointed villas. Located in the heart of Marin County in the coveted town of Ross, this world-class Italianate Villa features a marriage of old-world grandeur, modern design, panoramic views, and a location in one of the most sought-after communities in California. The rare offering is listed for $19,950,000.

27 Upper Road presents a chance to live life at the top of it all, with panoramic views of Mount Tamalpais, the bucolic hills of Marin, and the San Pablo Bay. The villa is located on three-acres adorned with Ron Herman designed gardens, an Italian-style pool with an Olympic-length swim lane, hanging gardens, fountain, spa, and surrounding verdant lawns. The approx. 10,228 sq. ft. residence features eight ensuite bedrooms, a resort-like primary suite, and a private staff/in-law/au pair suite in the main residence. A separate guest cottage features a bedroom, bathroom, living area, kitchenette, and home gym.

The timeless estate is listed exclusively with the Sarkissian Bullock Team of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty in Marin County. “27 Upper Road presents an unprecedented opportunity to own one of the finest properties in the San Francisco Bay Area. Given its location, architectural significance, modern finishes, resort-like amenities, and its ultra-prime location in California, this is the chance to own a slice of European living in the Golden State. We welcome qualified buyers to witness this rare estate firsthand,” says listing agent Magdalena Sarkissian.

In addition to the palatial residence and park-like grounds, Marin's famous hiking and biking trails are nearby, including picturesque Phoenix Lake. Add to that the nation's top award-winning schools, 27 Upper Road offers a fortunate family or the entertainer extraordinaire an ideal home that has it all. Additional amenities include: a home theatre/music room; a temperature-controlled wine cellar for approx. 30,000 bottles: full Crestron automation and Lutron lighting throughout the home; and AV and sound systems with 25+ zones.

To learn more about 27 Upper Road, visit GlobalEstates.com, contact Lydia Sarkissian at 415.517.7720, Magdalena Sarkissian at 415.847.7913, or email Bill Bullock at bb@ggsir.com

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 450 agents in 23 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

