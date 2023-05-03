Bleav Joins the Cumulus Podcast Network

Cumulus Podcast Network to Feature More Than 300 Bleav Sports Shows



Bleav Will Host Podcasts Showcasing Athletes from Every American Professional and Major College Sports Team

NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced the Bleav network has joined the Cumulus Podcast Network. Bleav podcasts cover the NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAAF, NCAAB, SEC, and NHL as well as soccer, betting, and pop culture for more than 50 million followers. Bleav will be the first network that will feature a show with a current or former player from every American professional and major college sports team, providing fans the insight and access only a player can provide. The Cumulus Podcast Network will distribute, market, and monetize more than 300 Bleav shows.

Bleav network podcasts can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, and Google Podcasts, among other platforms. Bleav video shows can be found on Bleav’s two FAST television channels – Bleav Sports and Bleav Football – across YouTube and a myriad of other distributors.

“Bleav has created a broad and deep well of programming for sports fans, with content from virtually every professional and major college team in America,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP Marketing at Cumulus Media and President of Westwood One. “Listeners and advertisers alike turn to Westwood One for the very best sports programming, so it’s a natural fit for us to partner with Bleav and offer our advertisers access to this extensive podcast portfolio.”

“Bleav is thrilled to announce our partnership with Cumulus/Westwood One, an industry leading, audio-first media company,” said Bleav President Eric Weinberger. “We are eager to embark on this journey together as we continue to empower our creators and remain on the cutting edge of athlete-driven content.”

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About Bleav

Bleav is a sports and entertainment omni channel production company and the #1 content network for professionals. Bleav specializes in producing premium, digital sports and pop culture content for all passionate fanbases. With more than 500 shows, the Bleav network features over 800 hosts, including 175 professional athletes that produce more than 1 , 000 hours of original audio and video content per month. Our content can be heard, watched, and read across your favorite podcast, audio, video, FAST channel, streaming, digital and social media platforms. Bleav Football is the first-of-its-kind, free, 24/7 channel dedicated to football. Bleav was founded by former professional athlete Bron Heussenstamm.

Contact:

Karen Glover | Cumulus Media | kglover@westwoodone.com