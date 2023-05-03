Ontario Health Coalitions announce first 500 voting stations in the people’s referendum

TORONTO, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
What: The Ontario & Toronto Health Coalitions will be holding a press conference tomorrow to announce the first 500 voting stations in the people’s referendum on the privatization of our public hospitals.
When: In Toronto the Ontario-wide announcement will be on Thursday, May 4 at 10:00 am.
Where: The press conference will take place outside of the Toronto General Hospital, on University Avenue, just south of College St, Toronto, ON.
Who: Brief three minute presentations will be given by the following speakers with a large group of volunteers:
- Natalie Mehra, Executive Director, Ontario Health Coalition
- Maggie Helwig, clergy, St Stephen’s in the Field
- Beryl Tsang, cancer survivor
- Janet Rodriguez, patient and health care advocate, disability advocate for Ethno-Racial People With Disabilities Coalition of Ontario
- Kirshan Baskaran, social worker, co-lead at Vibe Creative Labs
- Shulan Tien, community organizer with the Chinese immigrant community in Toronto
- Morris Beckford, Vice-President, Neighbourhood Community Services Toronto
There will be ten press conferences across the province tomorrow as listed below.
All press conferences will be visual with leaflets, ballots, ballot boxes, maps of voting stations, ribbons and volunteers, including those on Zoom. In each press conference, a large group of volunteers will announce the first 500 voting stations organized in the community-led referendum. The Coalition will announce the next steps in this unprecedented effort to stop the privatization of Ontario’s public hospital services.
The following local coalitions in additional communities will also be announcements tomorrow, with local coalitions in additional communities will be making announcements in the coming days:
Peel Region Health Coalition
When: Thursday, May 4th, 5:00 pm
Where: 55 Queensway West, Mississauga (across the street from the Trillium Health Partners Mississauga Hospital)
Who: Mohammad Ali Aumeer, Peel Health Coalition Co-Chair, 416-770-7858, peelregionhc@gmail.com
Waterloo Health Coalition
When: Thursday, May 4, 10:00 am
Where: Online/Zoom https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85413626661
Who: Jim Stewart, 519-588-5841, waterlooregionhealthcoalition@gmail.com
London Health Coalition
When: Thursday, May 4, 11:00 am
Where: MPP Rob Flack’s office, 750 Talbot St. Suite 201, St Thomas, ON
Who: Peter Bergmanis, 519-860-4403, pbergmanis@rogers.com
Guelph Health Coalition
When: Thursday, May 4, 10:00 am
Where: Online/Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvcOyurTgiG9fiHk_Gs9cObAvqiOkGLE1x#/registration
Who: Brit Hancock, 289-690-6758, guelphdistricthealthcoalition@gmail.com
Haliburton Highlands LTC Coalition
When: Thursday, May 4, 12:00 pm
Where: Minden ON, Deep Bay Rd. at the entrance to HHHS, at the sign
Who: Bonnie Roe, hhltccoalition@gmail.com
Chatham Kent, Wallaceburg-Walpole Island and Sarnia Lambton Health Coalitions
When: Thursday, May 4, 10:00 am
Where: Online / Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83578334531?pwd=QXFvRVZNMnFZOXFwUytsbkpvY1dmQT09
Meeting ID: 835 7833 4531; Passcode: 985976
Who: Shirley Roebuck, 226-402-2724, goddess@bell.net
Niagara Health Coalition
When: Thursday, May 4, at 11:30 am
Where: In front of the Welland Hospital on King St, Welland, ON
Who: Sue Hotte, 905-932-1646 niagarahealthcoalition@yahoo.ca
North Bay Health Coalition
When: Thursday, May 4, at 4:00 pm
Where: 335 Main St, North Bay, ON
Who: Henri Giroux, 705-471-7746, hgiroux1@hotmail.com
Peterborough Health Coalition
When: Thursday, May 4, at 11:00 am
Where: OPSEU Office, 1800 Lansdowne St West, Maple Ridge Plaza, Peterborough, ON
Who: Marion Burton, 705-868-7352, marionburton@nexicom.net
For more information:
Natalie Mehra, executive director 416-230-6402 cell, Lubaba Gemma, campaign organizer 647-975-1845 cell.