Ontario Health Coalitions announce first 500 voting stations in the people’s referendum

TORONTO, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: The Ontario & Toronto Health Coalitions will be holding a press conference tomorrow to announce the first 500 voting stations in the people’s referendum on the privatization of our public hospitals.

When: In Toronto the Ontario-wide announcement will be on Thursday, May 4 at 10:00 am.

Where: The press conference will take place outside of the Toronto General Hospital, on University Avenue, just south of College St, Toronto, ON.

Who: Brief three minute presentations will be given by the following speakers with a large group of volunteers:

Natalie Mehra, Executive Director, Ontario Health Coalition

Maggie Helwig, clergy, St Stephen’s in the Field

Beryl Tsang, cancer survivor

Janet Rodriguez, patient and health care advocate, disability advocate for Ethno-Racial People With Disabilities Coalition of Ontario

Kirshan Baskaran, social worker, co-lead at Vibe Creative Labs

Shulan Tien, community organizer with the Chinese immigrant community in Toronto

Morris Beckford, Vice-President, Neighbourhood Community Services Toronto

There will be ten press conferences across the province tomorrow as listed below.

All press conferences will be visual with leaflets, ballots, ballot boxes, maps of voting stations, ribbons and volunteers, including those on Zoom. In each press conference, a large group of volunteers will announce the first 500 voting stations organized in the community-led referendum. The Coalition will announce the next steps in this unprecedented effort to stop the privatization of Ontario’s public hospital services.

The following local coalitions in additional communities will also be announcements tomorrow, with local coalitions in additional communities will be making announcements in the coming days:

Peel Region Health Coalition

When: Thursday, May 4th, 5:00 pm

Where: 55 Queensway West, Mississauga (across the street from the Trillium Health Partners Mississauga Hospital)

Who: Mohammad Ali Aumeer, Peel Health Coalition Co-Chair, 416-770-7858, peelregionhc@gmail.com

Waterloo Health Coalition

When: Thursday, May 4, 10:00 am

Where: Online/Zoom https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85413626661

Who: Jim Stewart, 519-588-5841, waterlooregionhealthcoalition@gmail.com

London Health Coalition

When: Thursday, May 4, 11:00 am

Where: MPP Rob Flack’s office, 750 Talbot St. Suite 201, St Thomas, ON

Who: Peter Bergmanis, 519-860-4403, pbergmanis@rogers.com

Guelph Health Coalition

When: Thursday, May 4, 10:00 am

Where: Online/Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvcOyurTgiG9fiHk_Gs9cObAvqiOkGLE1x#/registration

Who: Brit Hancock, 289-690-6758, guelphdistricthealthcoalition@gmail.com

Haliburton Highlands LTC Coalition

When: Thursday, May 4, 12:00 pm

Where: Minden ON, Deep Bay Rd. at the entrance to HHHS, at the sign

Who: Bonnie Roe, hhltccoalition@gmail.com

Chatham Kent, Wallaceburg-Walpole Island and Sarnia Lambton Health Coalitions

When: Thursday, May 4, 10:00 am

Where: Online / Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83578334531?pwd=QXFvRVZNMnFZOXFwUytsbkpvY1dmQT09

Meeting ID: 835 7833 4531; Passcode: 985976

Who: Shirley Roebuck, 226-402-2724, goddess@bell.net

Niagara Health Coalition

When: Thursday, May 4, at 11:30 am

Where: In front of the Welland Hospital on King St, Welland, ON

Who: Sue Hotte, 905-932-1646 niagarahealthcoalition@yahoo.ca

North Bay Health Coalition

When: Thursday, May 4, at 4:00 pm

Where: 335 Main St, North Bay, ON

Who: Henri Giroux, 705-471-7746, hgiroux1@hotmail.com

Peterborough Health Coalition

When: Thursday, May 4, at 11:00 am

Where: OPSEU Office, 1800 Lansdowne St West, Maple Ridge Plaza, Peterborough, ON

Who: Marion Burton, 705-868-7352, marionburton@nexicom.net

For more information:

Natalie Mehra, executive director 416-230-6402 cell, Lubaba Gemma, campaign organizer 647-975-1845 cell.