Cytokinetics to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time at the Company’s headquarters, 350 Oyster Point Blvd., South San Francisco, CA. Immediately after the conclusion of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present an overview of Cytokinetics’ performance.



Stockholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2023 are entitled to vote at Cytokinetics’ Annual Meeting of Stockholders or to attend in person and submit questions to management. Stockholders wishing to vote must attend the meeting in person or submit a valid proxy card by mail, telephone or internet by 11:59 PM Eastern Time on May 9, 2023, in accordance with instructions contained in our Proxy Statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Interested parties may access the live webcast of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders and the subsequent presentation by visiting the Investors & Media section of Cytokinetics’ website at www.cytokinetics.com. The live audio of the conference call can also be accessed by telephone by registering in advance at the following link: Cytokinetics Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique passcode to access the call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available via Cytokinetics’ website for twelve months.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is developing aficamten, a next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, currently the subject of SEQUOIA-HCM, the Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in non-obstructive HCM and the company plans to begin a Phase 3 trial later this year. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator in patients with heart failure. In 2023, Cytokinetics is celebrating its 25-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

