Inari Medical Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



First Quarter Financial and Recent Business Highlights

Generated revenue of $116.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 7.8% sequentially and 33.9% over the same quarter last year.

Announced highly positive results from the FLAME study in high-risk/massive pulmonary embolism at the 2023 American College of Cardiology conference.

Ended the quarter with $328.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.



“Our strong financial performance in the first quarter reflected consistent execution across all of our growth drivers,” said Drew Hykes, CEO of Inari Medical. “We announced positive results from our FLAME study, which we believe will serve to change the standard of care for the treatment of high-risk PE. We also received FDA clearance for several new products that will drive market expansion while further distancing Inari from both existing and future competition. Our commitment to patients has never been stronger.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $116.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $86.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $107.8 million for the prior quarter. The increase over prior periods was driven primarily by continued commercial expansion, increased adoption of our procedures, and introduction of new products.

Gross profit was $102.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $76.8 million for the same period of 2022. Gross margin was 88.2% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 88.5% for the same period in the prior year. The slight decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the increase in costs associated with the addition of new components offered under our FlowTriever system price partially offset by manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $107.8 million, compared to $79.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly driven by personnel-related expenses, including stock-based compensation, as we increased headcount to fund the expansion of the commercial, research and development, clinical, and support organizations.

Net loss was $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and net loss per share was $0.04 on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 54.8 million, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million and a net loss per share of $0.06 on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 51.0 million, in the same period of the prior year.

Full-Year 2023 Revenue Guidance

For the full year 2023, we are revising our revenue guidance to a range of $478 million to $488 million, an increase of $8.0 million from our original guidance range of $470 million to $480 million.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underrecognized health needs. In addition to our purpose-built products, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and beyond. We are just getting started.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include estimated full year 2023 revenue and utility of clinical data results, and are based on Inari's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially due to a number of factors.

INARI MEDICAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 116,167 $ 86,752 Cost of goods sold 13,741 9,967 Gross profit 102,426 76,785 Operating expenses Research and development 22,064 16,135 Selling, general and administrative 85,700 63,732 Total operating expenses 107,764 79,867 Loss from operations (5,338 ) (3,082 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 4,145 50 Interest expense (40 ) (73 ) Other income (expense) 39 (24 ) Total other income (expense) 4,144 (47 ) Loss before income taxes (1,194 ) (3,129 ) Provision for income taxes 1,024 — Net loss $ (2,218 ) $ (3,129 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments 9 (117 ) Unrealized loss on available-for-sale debt securities (865 ) (248 ) Total other comprehensive loss (856 ) (365 ) Comprehensive loss $ (3,074 ) $ (3,494 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per share Basic 54,756,024 50,954,715 Diluted 54,756,024 50,954,715



