MISTRAS Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue increase of 3.9% as reported; up 5.5% in constant currency

Continued Gross Margin improvement - Gross Profit Margin increase of 270 basis points

Significantly improved Cash provided by Operating Activities and Free Cash Flow

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its first quarter of 2023.

Highlights of the First Quarter 2023*

Revenue of $168.0 million, up 3.9% as reported, a 5.5% increase excluding the impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange**

Gross profit of $46.1 million, up 15.5%, with gross profit margin of 27.4%, a 270 basis points improvement

Net loss decreased to $5.0 million, with Adjusted EBITDA up 88.1% to $10.4 million

Operating cash flow of $4.4 million

Leverage ratio reduced to 3.25 times



* All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted.

** Foreign currency exchange impact is calculated by converting current period financial results in local currency, using the prior period exchange rates, and comparing this amount to the current period financial results in local currency using the current period exchange rate.

First quarter 2023 consolidated revenue was $168.0 million, a 3.9% increase, or a 5.5% improvement excluding the impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange of $2.5 million. First quarter 2023 gross profit increased 15.5% with gross profit margin expanding 270 basis points, as compared to the year ago period, primarily due to lower healthcare expenses and an improved sales mix in the current year. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were $42.8 million, up from $41.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, yet down as a percentage of revenue.

Chief Executive Officer Dennis Bertolotti commented, “We continue to make significant progress capitalizing on our strong market position and innovative new technologies, to grow Mistras and improve profitability. The first quarter of 2023 was evidence of this, as our revenue grew 5.5% in constant currency, our gross margin expanded 270 basis points and we drove SG&A as a percentage of revenue down by over 40 basis points, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA increase of 88%. And our overall financial condition also continued to improve, with our bank defined leverage ratio reduced to just under 3.25X as of quarter end, the lowest level it has been since immediately prior to the Onstream acquisition in December 2018, well on the way to achieving our goal of being under 3.0X by year end.”

Mr. Bertolotti continued, “We saw strength in our Energy business, which is benefiting from the rapid growth of our Data Solutions revenues. I am particularly pleased with the growth of Data Solutions, which includes our Flagship OneSuite, PCMS, New Century, and the majority of our Onstream business, along with various other data monitoring services, including Sensoria as well as our sensor technology. Data Solutions permeates throughout all Mistras geographies and industries, and grew by over 35% in the quarter. Data Solutions now represent 10.0% of our total consolidated revenue, as compared to 7.7% of our total consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2022. Our Onstream inline inspection testing (ILI) business has continued its record 2022 performance into the first quarter of 2023. Onstream generates a considerable proportion of its revenues from Data Solutions, and it serves both the Upstream and Midstream markets. This versatility is helping to generate robust growth and margins, which we expect to continue in 2023.”

Mr. Bertolotti concluded, “Revenue, gross margin and the bottom-line financial results all improved over last year, driven by strength across most of our end markets including our largest end market, wherein we saw growth fostered by our Data Solutions offerings. Our cash flow also improved in the first quarter, aided by a reduction in average days sales outstanding, allowing us to make a modest debt paydown in the quarter, wherein we are typically a net borrower in the first quarter of any given year. This is another sign of our recovering business model, as we continue to improve our financial strength. Overall, our first quarter financial results were in line with our most recent Outlook for the full year 2023, which we are reaffirming today.”

Performance by certain segments during the first quarter was as follows:

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company renamed the Services segment as “North America” to closely align with the geographical area in which the Segment primarily operates. This has no change on the Company’s reportable operating segments.

North America segment (Referred to as “Services” in prior filings) first quarter revenue was $136.9 million, up 3.0% from $132.9 million in the prior year quarter and up 3.8% excluding the impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange. Revenue continues to reflect stability and resilience in Energy markets. Although our Aerospace & Defense industry revenue was down for the quarter, we experienced growth in the Aerospace sub-industry which was offset by a decrease in Defense spending. For the first quarter, gross profit was $36.6 million, compared to $30.5 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin was 26.8% for the first quarter of 2023, a 380 basis point improvement from 23.0% in the first quarter of the prior year. This increase was primarily due to lower healthcare expenses and an improved sales mix in the current year period.

International segment first quarter revenue was $29.4 million, up 4.5% from $28.1 million in the prior year quarter and up 9.7% excluding the impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange. This revenue growth is primarily due to increased turnaround projects in the current quarter. International segment first quarter gross profit margin was 25.1%, compared to 29.1% in the prior year, a 400-basis point decrease, primarily attributable to inflationary pressures including rising energy costs in Europe in excess of the Company’s expectations.

Consolidated Results

The Company generated a net loss of $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, slightly improved from the net loss of $5.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $5.5 million in the prior year, an increase of 88.1%, primarily attributable to the improved gross profit.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to negative $5.4 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was negative $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to negative $8.6 million in the prior year. The Company’s improved cash flow was primarily attributable to an improved days sales outstanding during the quarter. Capital expenditures increased by $1.5 million versus the prior year quarter, as the Company is increasing investments to foster revenue growth.

The Company’s gross debt was $189.3 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $191.3 million as of December 31, 2022. This decrease was due to $2.0 million of debt repayment made during the quarter.

Reorganization and Other

During the quarter, the Company recorded $2.1 million of reorganization costs related to on-going efficiency and productivity growth initiatives. For the quarter, these charges included professional fees and certain restructuring charges associated with planned shifts to the Company’s operations.

Outlook

The Company reaffirms the 2023 full year guidance previously provided, that being:

Revenue between $710 and $740 million, Adjusted EBITDA between $70 and $75 million, Free cash flow between $30 and $33 million.



Conference Call

In connection with this release, MISTRAS will hold a conference call on May 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern).

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,717 $ 20,488 Accounts receivable, net 120,425 123,657 Inventories 14,763 13,556 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,008 10,181 Total current assets 165,913 167,882 Property, plant and equipment, net 78,816 77,561 Intangible assets, net 47,360 49,015 Goodwill 199,956 199,635 Deferred income taxes 326 779 Other assets 38,448 40,032 Total assets $ 530,819 $ 534,904 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,640 $ 12,532 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 77,127 77,844 Current portion of long-term debt 7,372 7,425 Current portion of finance lease obligations 4,752 4,201 Income taxes payable 333 1,726 Total current liabilities 103,224 103,728 Long-term debt, net of current portion 181,972 183,826 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 11,170 10,045 Deferred income taxes 7,874 6,283 Other long-term liabilities 30,431 32,273 Total liabilities 334,671 336,155 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 30,230,446 and 29,895,487 shares issued and outstanding 302 298 Additional paid-in capital 244,131 243,031 Accumulated deficit (16,475 ) (11,489 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,117 ) (33,390 ) Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 195,841 198,450 Noncontrolling interests 307 299 Total equity 196,148 198,749 Total liabilities and equity $ 530,819 $ 534,904

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 168,016 $ 161,662 Cost of revenue 116,051 115,758 Depreciation 5,888 6,012 Gross profit 46,077 39,892 Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,823 41,922 Reorganization and other costs 2,076 114 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — (841 ) Research and engineering 480 551 Depreciation and amortization 2,525 2,795 Acquisition-related expense, net 3 49 Loss from operations (1,830 ) (4,698 ) Interest expense 4,068 1,938 Loss before benefit for income taxes (5,898 ) (6,636 ) Benefit for income taxes (920 ) (1,283 ) Net Loss (4,978 ) (5,353 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes 8 10 Net Loss attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (4,986 ) $ (5,363 ) Loss per common share: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.18 ) Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 30,021 29,634 Diluted 30,021 29,634

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Operating Data by Segment

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues North America $ 136,932 $ 132,946 International 29,407 28,138 Products and Systems 3,739 2,936 Corporate and eliminations (2,062 ) (2,358 ) $ 168,016 $ 161,662 Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Gross profit North America $ 36,637 $ 30,526 International 7,367 8,190 Products and Systems 2,063 1,168 Corporate and eliminations 10 8 $ 46,077 $ 39,892

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Revenues by Category

(in thousands)

Revenue by industry was as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 North America International Products & Systems Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 89,773 $ 8,855 $ 37 — $ 98,665 Aerospace & Defense 13,611 4,980 11 — 18,602 Industrials 9,302 6,053 558 — 15,913 Power generation & Transmission 4,987 1,657 1,326 — 7,970 Other Process Industries 9,109 3,237 27 — 12,373 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 2,483 2,136 1,142 — 5,761 Petrochemical 5,137 145 — — 5,282 Other 2,530 2,344 638 (2,062 ) 3,450 Total $ 136,932 $ 29,407 $ 3,739 $ (2,062 ) $ 168,016





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 North America International Products & Systems Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 86,613 $ 7,572 $ 38 — $ 94,223 Aerospace & Defense 15,022 4,940 108 — 20,070 Industrials 9,007 5,528 502 — 15,037 Power generation & Transmission 3,822 2,562 845 — 7,229 Other Process Industries 10,293 3,518 1 — 13,812 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 2,506 2,039 897 — 5,442 Petrochemical 3,045 78 — — 3,123 Other 2,638 1,901 545 (2,358 ) 2,726 Total $ 132,946 $ 28,138 $ 2,936 $ (2,358 ) $ 161,662

Oil & Gas Revenue by sub-industry was as follows:

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022(1) ($ in thousands) Oil and Gas Revenue Upstream $ 36,939 $ 32,265 Midstream 21,231 24,907 Downstream 40,495 37,051 Total $ 98,665 $ 94,223 _______________

(1)Prior year Oil and Gas composition was restated to conform with the Current year presentation, specifically $9.4 million was removed from Upstream and re-classified as Downstream.

Consolidated Revenue by type was as follows:



Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) Field Services $ 109,680 $ 105,495 Shop Laboratories 13,132 13,089 Data Solutions 16,812 12,399 Other 28,392 30,679 Total $ 168,016 $ 161,662

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to

Income (Loss) from Operations before Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 North America: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 9,378 $ 3,761 Reorganization and other costs 61 27 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — (841 ) Acquisition-related expense, net — 44 Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 9,439 $ 2,991 International: Income (Loss) from operations (GAAP) $ (568 ) $ 284 Reorganization and other costs 107 87 Income (Loss) from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ (461 ) $ 371 Products and Systems: Income (Loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 384 $ (582 ) Income (Loss) from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 384 $ (582 ) Corporate and Eliminations: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (11,024 ) $ (8,161 ) Reorganization and other costs 1,908 — Acquisition-related expense, net 3 5 Loss from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ (9,113 ) $ (8,156 ) Total Company: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (1,830 ) $ (4,698 ) Reorganization and other costs 2,076 114 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — (841 ) Acquisition-related expense, net 3 49 Income (Loss) from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 249 $ (5,376 )

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 4,433 $ (5,399 ) Investing activities (4,460 ) (2,737 ) Financing activities (3,951 ) 4,323 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 207 (376 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (3,771 ) $ (4,189 )

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ 4,433 $ (5,399 ) Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,332 ) (3,061 ) Purchases of intangible assets (361 ) (151 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (260 ) $ (8,611 )

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,372 $ 7,425 Long-term debt, net of current portion 181,972 183,826 Total Debt (Gross) 189,344 191,251 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (16,717 ) (20,488 ) Total Debt (Net) $ 172,627 $ 170,763

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net Loss (GAAP) $ (4,978 ) $ (5,353 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes 8 10 Net Loss attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (4,986 ) $ (5,363 ) Interest expense 4,068 1,938 Benefit for income taxes (920 ) (1,283 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,413 8,807 Share-based compensation expense 1,542 1,515 Acquisition-related expense 3 49 Reorganization and other related costs 2,076 114 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — (841 ) Foreign exchange loss 219 601 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 10,415 $ 5,537

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Loss (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to

Net Loss Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

(tabular dollars in thousands, except per share data)