NVE Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC)  announced today financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 91% to $12.8 million from $6.72 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 95% increase in product sales and a 10% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 116% to $8.23 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $3.82 million, or $0.79 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

For fiscal 2023, total revenue increased 42% to $38.3 million, compared to $27 million in the prior year. The increase was due to a 44% increase in product sales, partially offset by a 6% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the year increased 56% from the prior year to a record $22.7 million, or $4.70 per diluted share, from $14.5 million, or $3.00 per share, for fiscal 2022.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable May 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023.

“We are pleased to report record revenue and earnings for the quarter and fiscal year,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as our reliance on several large customers for a significant percentage of revenue, uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks and uncertainties related to future stock repurchases and dividend payments, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS AND YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022
 
 Quarter Ended March 31,
 2023 2022
Revenue
Product sales$12,408,832  $6,367,082 
Contract research and development 388,851   352,455 
Total revenue 12,797,683   6,719,537 
Cost of sales 2,529,311   1,564,370 
Gross profit 10,268,372   5,155,167 
Expenses       
Research and development 611,489   813,244 
Selling, general, and administrative 752,710   247,428 
Total expenses 1,364,199   1,060,672 
Income from operations 8,904,173   4,094,495 
Interest income 408,127   302,609 
Income before taxes 9,312,300   4,397,104 
Provision for income taxes 1,079,656   581,084 
Net income$8,232,644  $3,816,020 
Net income per share – basic$1.70  $0.79 
Net income per share – diluted$1.70  $0.79 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic 4,830,826   4,832,630 
Diluted 4,836,365   4,833,253 
 
 
 Year Ended March 31,
2023 2022
Revenue
Product sales$37,196,717  $25,867,649 
Contract research and development 1,056,875   1,119,321 
Total revenue 38,253,592   26,986,970 
Cost of sales 8,062,311   6,263,090 
Gross profit 30,191,281   20,723,880 
Expenses       
Research and development 2,583,994   2,925,874 
Selling, general, and administrative 1,963,105   1,469,321 
Total expenses 4,547,099   4,395,195 
Income from operations 25,644,182   16,328,685 
Interest income 1,448,655   1,171,128 
Income before taxes 27,092,837   17,499,813 
Provision for income taxes 4,398,379   2,992,312 
Net income$22,694,458  $14,507,501 
Net income per share – basic$4.70  $3.00 
Net income per share – diluted$4.70  $3.00 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic 4,830,826   4,833,661 
Diluted 4,832,096   4,835,639 


NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022
    
 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents$1,669,896  $10,449,510 
Marketable securities, short-term 15,513,095   20,839,683 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000 6,523,344   4,704,829 
Inventories 6,417,010   5,088,635 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 663,459   420,520 
Total current assets 30,786,804   41,503,177 
Fixed assets       
Machinery and equipment  10,484,365   9,739,244 
Leasehold improvements 1,956,309  1,810,872 
  12,440,674   11,550,116 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization  11,095,236  10,943,731 
Net fixed assets 1,345,438   606,385 
Deferred tax assets 572,038  483,469 
Marketable securities, long-term 36,125,047  24,314,211 
Right-of-use asset – operating lease 425,843  560,250 
Total assets$69,255,170  $67,467,492 
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable$281,712  $943,535 
Accrued payroll and other 1,375,250  1,356,689 
Operating lease 175,798  156,121 
Total current liabilities 1,832,760   2,456,345 
Operating lease 342,908  446,018 
Total liabilities 2,175,668  2,902,363 
        
Shareholders’ equity       
Common stock 48,308   48,308 
Additional paid-in capital 19,295,442   19,256,485 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,213,858)  (318,120)
Retained earnings 48,949,610  45,578,456 
Total shareholders’ equity 67,079,502  64,565,129 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$69,255,170  $67,467,492 
 

        











    

        

        
