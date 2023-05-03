NVE Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.



Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 91% to $12.8 million from $6.72 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 95% increase in product sales and a 10% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 116% to $8.23 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $3.82 million, or $0.79 per share, for the prior-year quarter.



For fiscal 2023, total revenue increased 42% to $38.3 million, compared to $27 million in the prior year. The increase was due to a 44% increase in product sales, partially offset by a 6% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the year increased 56% from the prior year to a record $22.7 million, or $4.70 per diluted share, from $14.5 million, or $3.00 per share, for fiscal 2022.



The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable May 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023.



“We are pleased to report record revenue and earnings for the quarter and fiscal year,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.



NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.



Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as our reliance on several large customers for a significant percentage of revenue, uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks and uncertainties related to future stock repurchases and dividend payments, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.



NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS AND YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Product sales $ 12,408,832 $ 6,367,082 Contract research and development 388,851 352,455 Total revenue 12,797,683 6,719,537 Cost of sales 2,529,311 1,564,370 Gross profit 10,268,372 5,155,167 Expenses Research and development 611,489 813,244 Selling, general, and administrative 752,710 247,428 Total expenses 1,364,199 1,060,672 Income from operations 8,904,173 4,094,495 Interest income 408,127 302,609 Income before taxes 9,312,300 4,397,104 Provision for income taxes 1,079,656 581,084 Net income $ 8,232,644 $ 3,816,020 Net income per share – basic $ 1.70 $ 0.79 Net income per share – diluted $ 1.70 $ 0.79 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,830,826 4,832,630 Diluted 4,836,365 4,833,253

Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Product sales $ 37,196,717 $ 25,867,649 Contract research and development 1,056,875 1,119,321 Total revenue 38,253,592 26,986,970 Cost of sales 8,062,311 6,263,090 Gross profit 30,191,281 20,723,880 Expenses Research and development 2,583,994 2,925,874 Selling, general, and administrative 1,963,105 1,469,321 Total expenses 4,547,099 4,395,195 Income from operations 25,644,182 16,328,685 Interest income 1,448,655 1,171,128 Income before taxes 27,092,837 17,499,813 Provision for income taxes 4,398,379 2,992,312 Net income $ 22,694,458 $ 14,507,501 Net income per share – basic $ 4.70 $ 3.00 Net income per share – diluted $ 4.70 $ 3.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,830,826 4,833,661 Diluted 4,832,096 4,835,639



