Lavoro closes partnership with Brasilseg to offer rural insurance to its clients

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ: LVRO, LVROW), the first Latin American agricultural inputs retailer to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, announced today that it has closed a partnership with Brasilseg, an insurance company and affiliate of the BB Seguros group, to offer agricultural insurance products for Brazilian farmers. Agrotech, an insurance broker company, and Agristamp, an insurance platform, will be responsible for facilitating negotiations between Lavoro and its customers.



The partnership reflects Lavoro’s expansion plan, which seeks to create a leading integrated financial services platform for farmers by entering underexplored markets in Brazil.

“In recent years, we have seen relevant growth in demand for insurance services covering rural properties, in particular because of sudden climate changes, which are extremely damaging to crops. We have historically offered products and essential services to ensure the sustainability and productivity of farmers throughout Brazil and other Latin American countries, and now seek to offer a more robust package to its clients to support them in their search for the longevity and financial health of their businesses,” said Ruy Cunha, Lavoro’s CEO.

Lavoro is now able to offer Agrícola Flex insurance, which can cover soybean, corn, and wheat productivity. “This partnership between BB Seguros and Lavoro is aligned with our strategy to diversify distribution channels, which we expect will expand business at our branches beyond the BB network, increase our market share and bring more capillarity in the delivery of solutions to customers through partners,” stated Marcelo Lourenço, BB Seguros sales, customer and marketing officer.

Insured farmers may to choose to pay by cash or credit. “The Lavoro customer who just closed a barter deal will be able to pay the insurance amount in installments throughout the barter transaction’s term, which is a convenient feature,” explained Lavoro’s CEO.

“We believe that rural insurance is an important protection mechanism for producers to guarantee their investments against weather adversities, pay off their financial obligations, such as barter operations, and carry out their activities without disruptions,” explained Ricardo Sassai, Agristamp officer, which, along with Agrotech, plans to lead the technical and operational part of negotiations. “Lavoro's professionals will also have Agristamp’s platform at their disposal, which will build towards a fast, simple, and intuitive sales process,” Cunha added.

In addition to rural insurance, the Lavoro customer will also be able to purchase credit insurance covering the total or partial payment of rural credit operations or commitments in the event of natural or accidental death.

The sale of insurance by Lavoro will be available at all points of sale in Brazil, at Lavoro stores or through Lavoro’s field sales team.

Rural insurance: a segment on the rise in Brazil

According to a survey conducted by the National Confederation of Insurance Companies (CNseg, in Portuguese), rural insurance paid more than R$ 10 billion in indemnities to farmers in 2022, an increase of 47.1% over 2021. Similarly, collections totaled more than R$13.4 billion in the same period, a growth of 39.5% compared to 2021. Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and São Paulo were the states that most sought insurance protection in 2022, respectively. For 2023, the survey projects an additional 7.3% growth for the sector.



About Lavoro

Lavoro is Brazil’s largest agricultural inputs retailer and the first in Latin America to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the “LVRO” and “LVROW” tickers. Through a comprehensive portfolio of products and services, the company empowers farmers to adopt breakthrough technology and boost productivity. Founded in 2017, Lavoro has a broad geographical presence, operating in Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay, serving about 72,000 customers, through its physical presence, in more than 210 stores distributed in Latin America and with a team of over 1,000 technical sales consultants, and digital, with its marketplace. Learn more about Lavoro: www.lavoroagro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Brasilseg

Brasilseg is the insurance company of the BB Seguros group, a holding company that concentrates the insurance, pension plan, capitalization and dental plan businesses distributed by Banco do Brasil in its physical and digital channels. Its operations are concentrated in the Life, Housing, Rural, and Massified (Residential, Business, and Condominium) insurance lines, and it is the national leader in the lines in which it operates. With revenues of R$ 12 billion in 2021, it has approximately 1,900 employees distributed between São Paulo and Franca, where its Relationship and Business Center is located.

About Agristamp

Agristamp is the first Insurtech 100% digital in contracting agricultural insurance in a fast and simple way, connecting the entire chain involved, such as rural producer, insurers, financial market, marketplaces, brokers, input industries, seeds and their distributors. The platform performs checks such as agricultural zoning, location of plots, social and environmental compliance, monitors the evolution of crops via satellite, among other tools, bringing greater security to the process, and expects to transact in its hub over the next three years R$ 1.3 billion.

Learn more at: https://agristamp.com.br/

About Agrotech

Agrotech is a broker connected to the Agristamp ecosystem, focused exclusively on the commercialization of agricultural insurance with specialists in insurance and agronomy, to technically support the rural producer in contracting his weather risk policies, bringing more security to his indemnities.

Learn more at: https://www.agrotechseguros.com.br/home