Encore Capital Group Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Global collections of $462 million



Portfolio purchases of $276 million up 63%, including a quarterly record $213 million in the U.S.

Portfolio supply growth accelerating in U.S. market

GAAP EPS of $0.75 impacted by $0.19 per share charge related to headcount reductions in Europe

SAN DIEGO, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Encore’s performance in the first quarter reflected normalized consumer behavior in each of our key markets,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As such, collections have returned to pre-pandemic levels for our MCM business in the U.S. and have stabilized for our Cabot business in Europe. At the same time, as anticipated, the growth of portfolio supply in the U.S. is accelerating with lending and charge-off rates steadily growing. As a result, MCM portfolio purchases in the U.S. in the first quarter were a record $213 million, more than double the amount we purchased in Q1 a year ago.”

“In Europe, in the face of near double-digit inflation, and consistent with our message from a quarter ago, we took actions in the first quarter to manage our cost base, including headcount reductions in support functions, that resulted in a $6 million pre-tax charge.”

“As a result of the disciplined execution of our strategy, Encore is well-positioned with the operational capability and balance sheet to capitalize on the growing portfolio purchasing opportunities in the market. Looking forward, we expect portfolio purchases in the U.S. in the second quarter to be at a similar level to those in Q1. We're also as committed as ever to the critical role we play in the consumer credit ecosystem and to help consumers regain their financial freedom, especially in this rising charge-off rate environment," said Masih.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2023:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2023 2022 Change Collections $ 462,356 $ 519,414 (11) % Revenues $ 312,630 $ 499,682 (37) % Portfolio purchases(1) $ 276,431 $ 169,505 63 % Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 7,789,980 $ 7,799,940 0 % Operating expenses $ 242,492 $ 234,668 3 % GAAP net income $ 18,626 $ 175,749 (89) % GAAP earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 6.40 (88) %

______________________

(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $213.5 million and $94.3 million, and Europe purchases of $63.0 million and $75.2 million in Q1 2023 and Q1 2022, respectively.



FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 158,774 $ 143,912 Investment in receivable portfolios, net 3,214,792 3,088,261 Property and equipment, net 110,184 113,900 Other assets 368,041 341,073 Goodwill 834,174 821,214 Total assets $ 4,685,965 $ 4,508,360 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 179,971 $ 198,217 Borrowings 3,081,786 2,898,821 Other liabilities 240,052 231,695 Total liabilities 3,501,809 3,328,733 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 23,482 and 23,323 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 235 233 Additional paid-in capital — — Accumulated earnings 1,274,289 1,278,210 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (90,368 ) (98,816 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,184,156 1,179,627 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,685,965 $ 4,508,360

The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the condensed consolidated statements of financial condition above. Most assets in the table below include those assets that can only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs. The liabilities exclude amounts where creditors or beneficial interest holders have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,642 $ 1,344 Investment in receivable portfolios, net 459,974 431,350 Other assets 3,813 3,627 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 496 150 Borrowings 431,919 423,522 Other liabilities 105 105

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues Revenue from receivable portfolios $ 295,674 $ 304,105 Changes in recoveries (9,501 ) 167,223 Total debt purchasing revenue 286,173 471,328 Servicing revenue 22,585 26,146 Other revenues 3,872 2,208 Total revenues 312,630 499,682 Operating expenses Salaries and employee benefits 103,850 96,956 Cost of legal collections 54,101 55,717 General and administrative expenses 37,965 33,534 Other operating expenses 27,556 27,027 Collection agency commissions 8,150 9,605 Depreciation and amortization 10,870 11,829 Total operating expenses 242,492 234,668 Income from operations 70,138 265,014 Other expense Interest expense (46,835 ) (34,633 ) Other income, net 1,732 392 Total other expense (45,103 ) (34,241 ) Income before income taxes 25,035 230,773 Provision for income taxes (6,409 ) (55,024 ) Net income $ 18,626 $ 175,749 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.79 $ 7.11 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 6.40 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,548 24,722 Diluted 24,942 27,482

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, In Thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 18,626 $ 175,749 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,870 11,829 Other non-cash interest expense, net 4,594 4,196 Stock-based compensation expense 4,052 3,921 Deferred income taxes 1,369 2,806 Changes in recoveries 9,501 (167,223 ) Other, net (1,843 ) 4,787 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Other assets (3,139 ) 27,299 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (8,117 ) (8,834 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 35,913 54,530 Investing activities: Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs (274,625 ) (166,298 ) Collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios 166,682 215,309 Purchases of asset held for sale (22,596 ) (12,388 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,885 ) (7,079 ) Other, net 4,709 7,684 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (130,715 ) 37,228 Financing activities: Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs (5,850 ) (1,455 ) Proceeds from credit facilities 229,128 328,273 Repayment of credit facilities (140,043 ) (180,614 ) Repayment of senior secured notes (9,770 ) (9,770 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 230,000 — Repayment of convertible and exchangeable senior notes (192,457 ) (221,152 ) Proceeds from convertible hedge instruments, net 10,050 — Repurchase and retirement of common stock — (25,692 ) Other, net (10,684 ) (7,606 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 110,374 (118,016 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,572 (26,258 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (710 ) (3,170 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 143,912 189,645 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 158,774 $ 160,217 Supplemental disclosure of cash information: Cash paid for interest $ 38,072 $ 31,771 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 908 $ 949

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, unaudited) 2023 2022 GAAP net income, as reported $ 18,626 $ 175,749 Adjustments: Interest expense 46,835 34,633 Interest income (944 ) (437 ) Provision for income taxes 6,409 55,024 Depreciation and amortization 10,870 11,829 Stock-based compensation expense 4,052 3,921 Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(1) 5,526 679 Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,374 $ 281,398 Collections applied to principal balance(2) $ 182,981 $ 53,567

________________________

(1) Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results. For the three months ended March 31, 2023 amount represents costs related to headcount reductions in Europe. The remainder of the costs relating to the headcount reductions in Europe are included in stock-based compensation expense.

(2) Amount represents (a) gross collections from receivable portfolios less (b) debt purchasing revenue, plus (c) proceeds applied to basis from sales of real estate owned (“REO”) assets and related activities. A reconciliation of “collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios, net” to “collections applied to principal balance” is available in the Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2023.