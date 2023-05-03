New York Mortgage Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) today reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



Summary of First Quarter 2023:

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Net income attributable to Company's common stockholders $ 10,521 Net income attributable to Company's common stockholders per share (basic) (1) $ 0.12 Undepreciated earnings (2) $ 12,641 Undepreciated earnings per common share (2) $ 0.14 Comprehensive income attributable to Company's common stockholders $ 11,112 Comprehensive income attributable to Company's common stockholders per share (basic) $ 0.12 Yield on average interest earning assets (2) (3) 6.24 % Interest income $ 57,136 Interest expense $ 39,335 Net interest income $ 17,801 Net interest spread (2) (4) 0.41 % Book value per common share at the end of the period $ 12.95 Adjusted book value per common share at the end of the period (2) $ 15.41 Economic return on book value (5) 0.60 % Economic return on adjusted book value (6) (0.50 )% Dividends per common share $ 0.40





(1) For all periods presented, all per common share amounts and common shares outstanding have been adjusted to reflect the Company’s one-for-four reverse stock split which was effected on March 9, 2023. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information." (3) Calculated as the quotient of our adjusted interest income and our average interest earning assets and excludes all Consolidated SLST assets other than those securities owned by the Company. (4) Our calculation of net interest spread may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies who may use a different calculation. (5) Economic return on book value is based on the periodic change in GAAP book value per common share plus dividends declared per common share, if any, during the period. (6) Economic return on adjusted book value is based on the periodic change in adjusted book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, plus dividends declared per common share, if any, during the period.

Key Developments:



Investing Activities

Purchased approximately $88.5 million in residential loans and approximately $106.1 million of Agency RMBS.





Funded approximately $21.9 million of Mezzanine Lending investments.





Repurchased $59.9 million par value of our residential loan securitization CDOs for approximately $58.4 million.





Executed PSAs for the sale of two multi-family properties held by joint venture equity investments representing total net equity investments of $23.7 million.



Financing Activities

Effected a one-for-four reverse stock split of our issued, outstanding and authorized shares of common stock.





Announced upsize of common stock repurchase program to $246.0 million and authorized preferred stock repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $100.0 million of the Company’s preferred stock.





Repurchased 377,508 shares of common stock pursuant to a stock repurchase program for approximately $3.6 million at an average repurchase price of $9.56 per share and 19,177 shares of Series G Preferred Stock at an average repurchase price of $16.64 per preferred share.



Subsequent Events

Executed letters of intent for the sale of four multi-family properties held by joint venture equity investments representing total net equity investments of $38.4 million.

Management Overview

Jason Serrano, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Historic fed rate increases have shifted the liquidity landscape, with the impact on full display after long-term fixed rate asset pricing deteriorated at regional banks. Consequently, liquidity is being redefined as simply free cash. With the market also reassessing credit risk against a weakening economy, we believe the market has entered the end stage of this growth cycle.

With these trends, we expect to see more attractive entry points that will decrease the opportunity cost of holding cash. We believe a patient approach to meaningful capital redeployment from our short duration portfolio will provide significant long-term value over a multiple year period. In this new investment paradigm, we see material advantages to invest with permanent capital and leverage our asset management capability to unlock value."

Capital Allocation

The following table sets forth, by investment category, our allocated capital at March 31, 2023 (dollar amounts in thousands):

Single-Family (1) Multi-

Family Corporate/

Other Total Residential loans $ 3,374,856 $ — $ — $ 3,374,856 Consolidated SLST CDOs (638,513 ) — — (638,513 ) Multi-family loans — 95,309 — 95,309 Investment securities available for sale 171,411 30,668 492 202,571 Equity investments — 166,148 25,000 191,148 Equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties (2) — 142,931 — 142,931 Equity investments in disposal group held for sale (3) — 230,414 — 230,414 Single-family rental properties 162,435 — — 162,435 Total investment portfolio carrying value 3,070,189 665,470 25,492 3,761,151 Liabilities: Repurchase agreements (787,902 ) — — (787,902 ) Residential loan securitization CDOs (1,390,991 ) — — (1,390,991 ) Senior unsecured notes — — (97,561 ) (97,561 ) Subordinated debentures — — (45,000 ) (45,000 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4) 114,427 — 216,600 331,027 Adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to estimated redemption value — (44,237 ) — (44,237 ) Other 60,147 (472 ) (48,656 ) 11,019 Net Company capital allocated $ 1,065,870 $ 620,761 $ 50,875 $ 1,737,506 Company Recourse Leverage Ratio (5) 0.4x Portfolio Recourse Leverage Ratio (6) 0.3x





(1) The Company, through its ownership of certain securities, has determined it is the primary beneficiary of Consolidated SLST and has consolidated the assets and liabilities of Consolidated SLST in the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements. Consolidated SLST is primarily presented on our condensed consolidated balance sheets as residential loans, at fair value and collateralized debt obligations, at fair value. Our investment in Consolidated SLST as of March 31, 2023 was limited to the RMBS comprised of first loss subordinated securities and IOs issued by the securitization with an aggregate net carrying value of $188.5 million. (2) Represents the Company's equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties that are not in disposal group held for sale. See "Reconciliation of Financial Information" section below for a reconciliation of equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and disposal group held for sale to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. (3) Includes both unconsolidated and consolidated equity investments in multi-family properties that are held for sale in disposal group. See "Reconciliation of Financial Information" section below for a reconciliation of equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and disposal group held for sale to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. (4) Excludes cash and restricted cash in the amount of $24.2 million held in the Company's equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and consolidated equity investments in disposal group held for sale. Restricted cash is included in the Company's accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets in other assets. (5) Represents the Company's total outstanding recourse repurchase agreement financing, subordinated debentures and senior unsecured notes divided by the Company’s total stockholders’ equity. Does not include non-recourse repurchase agreement financing amounting to $236.5 million, Consolidated SLST CDOs amounting to $638.5 million, residential loan securitization CDOs amounting to $1.4 billion and mortgages payable on real estate amounting to $397.3 million as they are non-recourse debt. (6) Represents the Company's outstanding recourse repurchase agreement financing divided by the Company’s total stockholders’ equity.

The following table sets forth certain information about our interest earning assets by category and their related adjusted interest income, adjusted interest expense, adjusted net interest income, yield on average interest earning assets, average financing cost and net interest spread for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (dollar amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Single-Family (8) Multi-

Family Corporate/

Other Total Adjusted Interest Income (1) (2) $ 47,204 $ 3,569 $ 48 $ 50,821 Adjusted Interest Expense (1) (30,444 ) — (2,576 ) (33,020 ) Adjusted Net Interest Income (1) $ 16,760 $ 3,569 $ (2,528 ) $ 17,801 Average Interest Earning Assets (3) $ 3,132,910 $ 123,671 $ 1,806 $ 3,258,387 Average Interest Bearing Liabilities (4) $ 2,150,130 $ — $ 145,000 $ 2,295,130 Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets (1) (5) 6.03 % 11.54 % 10.63 % 6.24 % Average Financing Cost (1) (6) (5.74 )% — (7.20 )% (5.83 )% Net Interest Spread (1) (7) 0.29 % 11.54 % 3.43 % 0.41 %





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information." (2) Includes interest income earned on cash accounts held by the Company. (3) Average Interest Earning Assets for the period include residential loans, multi-family loans and investment securities and exclude all Consolidated SLST assets other than those securities owned by the Company. Average Interest Earning Assets is calculated based on the daily average amortized cost for the period. (4) Average Interest Bearing Liabilities for the period include repurchase agreements, residential loan securitization CDOs, senior unsecured notes and subordinated debentures and exclude Consolidated SLST CDOs and mortgages payable on real estate as the Company does not directly incur interest expense on these liabilities that are consolidated for GAAP purposes. Average Interest Bearing Liabilities is calculated based on the daily average outstanding balance for the period. (5) Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets is calculated by dividing our annualized adjusted interest income relating to our portfolio of interest earning assets by our Average Interest Earning Assets for the respective periods. (6) Average Financing Cost is calculated by dividing our annualized adjusted interest expense by our Average Interest Bearing Liabilities. (7) Net Interest Spread is the difference between our Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets and our Average Financing Cost. (8) The Company has determined it is the primary beneficiary of Consolidated SLST and has consolidated Consolidated SLST into the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. Our GAAP interest income includes interest income recognized on the underlying seasoned re-performing and non-performing residential loans held in Consolidated SLST. Our GAAP interest expense includes interest expense recognized on the Consolidated SLST CDOs that permanently finance the residential loans in Consolidated SLST and are not owned by the Company. We calculate adjusted interest income by reducing our GAAP interest income by the interest expense recognized on the Consolidated SLST CDOs and adjusted interest expense by excluding the interest expense recognized on the Consolidated SLST CDOs, thus only including the interest income earned by the SLST securities that are actually owned by the Company in adjusted net interest income.

Conference Call

On Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, New York Mortgage Trust's executive management is scheduled to host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link . Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis, at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.nymtrust.com or using this link . Please allow extra time, prior to the call, to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast. A webcast replay link of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the call and will be available for 12 months.

In connection with the release of these financial results, the Company will also post a supplemental financial presentation that will accompany the conference call on its website at http://www.nymtrust.com under the "Investors — Events and Presentations" section. First quarter 2023 financial and operating data can be viewed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about May 5, 2023. A copy of the Form 10-Q will be posted at the Company’s website as soon as reasonably practicable following its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. For a list of defined terms used from time to time in this press release, see “Defined Terms” below.

Defined Terms

The following defines certain of the commonly used terms that may appear in this press release: “RMBS” refers to residential mortgage-backed securities backed by adjustable-rate, hybrid adjustable-rate, or fixed-rate residential loans; “Agency RMBS” refers to RMBS representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of residential loans guaranteed by a government sponsored enterprise (“GSE”), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), or an agency of the U.S. government, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”); “ABS” refers to debt and/or equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes including, but not limited to, automobiles, aircraft, credit cards, equipment, franchises, recreational vehicles and student loans; “non-Agency RMBS” refers to RMBS that are not guaranteed by any agency of the U.S. Government or any GSE; “IOs” refers collectively to interest only and inverse interest only mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the interest component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; “POs” refers to mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the principal component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; “CMBS” refers to commercial mortgage-backed securities comprised of commercial mortgage pass-through securities issued by a GSE, as well as PO, IO or mezzanine securities that represent the right to a specific component of the cash flow from a pool of commercial mortgage loans; “multi-family CMBS” refers to CMBS backed by commercial mortgage loans on multi-family properties; “CDO” refers to collateralized debt obligation and includes debt that permanently finances the residential loans held in Consolidated SLST and the Company's residential loans held in securitization trusts that we consolidate or consolidated in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Consolidated SLST” refers to a Freddie Mac-sponsored residential loan securitization, comprised of seasoned re-performing and non-performing residential loans, of which we own the first loss subordinated securities and certain IOs, that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Consolidated VIEs” refers to variable interest entities ("VIE") where the Company is the primary beneficiary, as it has both the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact the economic performance of the VIE and a right to receive benefits or absorb losses of the entity that could be potentially significant to the VIE and that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Consolidated Real Estate VIEs” refers to Consolidated VIEs that own multi-family properties; “business purpose loans” refers to (i) short-term loans that are collateralized by residential properties and are made to investors who intend to rehabilitate and sell the residential property for a profit or (ii) loans that finance (or refinance) non-owner occupied residential properties that are rented to one or more tenants; “Mezzanine Lending” refers, collectively, to preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments; “Multi-Family” portfolio includes multi-family CMBS, preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments and certain equity investments that invest in multi-family assets, including joint venture equity investments; “Single-Family” portfolio includes residential loans, Agency RMBS, non-Agency RMBS and single-family rental properties; and “Other” portfolio includes ABS and an equity investment in an entity that originates residential loans.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release, in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or in other written or oral communications, statements which are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may” or similar expressions, are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: changes in the Company’s business and investment strategy; inflation and changes in interest rates and the fair market value of the Company’s assets, including negative changes resulting in margin calls relating to the financing of the Company’s assets; changes in credit spreads; changes in the long-term credit ratings of the U.S., Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae; general volatility of the markets in which the Company invests; changes in prepayment rates on the loans the Company owns or that underlie the Company’s investment securities; increased rates of default, delinquency or vacancy and/or decreased recovery rates on or at the Company’s assets; the Company’s ability to identify and acquire targeted assets, including assets in its investment pipeline; the Company's ability to dispose of assets from time to time on terms favorable to it, including the disposition over time of its joint venture equity investments; changes in relationships with the Company’s financing counterparties and the Company’s ability to borrow to finance its assets and the terms thereof; changes in the Company's relationships with and/or the performance of its operating partners; the Company’s ability to predict and control costs; changes in laws, regulations or policies affecting the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to make distributions to its stockholders in the future; the Company’s ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT for federal tax purposes; the Company’s ability to maintain its exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy, the availability of investment opportunities and the conditions in the market for Agency RMBS, non-Agency RMBS, ABS and CMBS securities, residential loans, structured multi-family investments and other mortgage-, residential housing- and credit-related assets.

These and other risks, uncertainties and factors, including the risk factors described in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC pursuant to the Exchange Act, could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements the Company makes. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information

NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Residential loans, at fair value $ 3,374,856 $ 3,525,080 Multi-family loans, at fair value 95,309 87,534 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 202,571 99,559 Equity investments, at fair value 191,148 179,746 Cash and cash equivalents 227,753 244,718 Real estate, net 705,906 692,968 Assets of disposal group held for sale 1,150,379 1,151,784 Other assets 222,327 259,356 Total Assets (1) $ 6,170,249 $ 6,240,745 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Repurchase agreements $ 787,902 $ 737,023 Collateralized debt obligations ($638,513 at fair value and $1,390,991 at amortized cost, net as of March 31, 2023 and $634,495 at fair value and $1,468,222 at amortized cost, net as of December 31, 2022) 2,029,504 2,102,717 Senior unsecured notes 97,561 97,384 Subordinated debentures 45,000 45,000 Mortgages payable on real estate, net 397,316 394,707 Liabilities of disposal group held for sale 896,983 883,812 Other liabilities 92,691 115,991 Total liabilities (1) 4,346,957 4,376,634 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest in Consolidated Variable Interest Entities 54,352 63,803 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 31,500,000 shares authorized, 22,265,817 and 22,284,994 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively ($556,645 and $557,125 aggregate liquidation preference as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 537,889 538,351 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 91,180,096 and 91,193,688 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 912 912 Additional paid-in capital 2,279,131 2,282,691 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,379 ) (1,970 ) Accumulated deficit (1,079,047 ) (1,052,768 ) Company's stockholders' equity 1,737,506 1,767,216 Non-controlling interests 31,434 33,092 Total equity 1,768,940 1,800,308 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 6,170,249 $ 6,240,745





(1) Our condensed consolidated balance sheets include assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") as the Company is the primary beneficiary of these VIEs. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, assets of consolidated VIEs totaled $4,258,823 and $4,261,097, respectively, and the liabilities of consolidated VIEs totaled $3,340,459 and $3,403,257, respectively.





NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 NET INTEREST INCOME: Interest income $ 57,136 $ 58,501 Interest expense 39,335 21,465 Total net interest income 17,801 37,036 NON-INTEREST INCOME (LOSS): Realized gains, net 1,081 3,806 Unrealized gains (losses), net 28,489 (83,659 ) Income from equity investments 4,511 6,053 Other (loss) income (9,000 ) 1,427 Income from real estate Rental income 36,281 23,287 Other real estate income 5,465 2,302 Total income from real estate 41,746 25,589 Total non-interest income (loss) 66,827 (46,784 ) GENERAL, ADMINISTRATIVE AND OPERATING EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 12,683 14,358 Portfolio operating expenses 7,070 9,489 Expenses related to real estate Interest expense, mortgages payable on real estate 22,478 7,157 Depreciation and amortization 6,039 35,586 Other real estate expenses 22,180 12,403 Total expenses related to real estate 50,697 55,146 Total general, administrative and operating expenses 70,450 78,993 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 14,178 (88,741 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 16 (22 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 14,162 (88,719 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 6,701 14,869 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY 20,863 (73,850 ) Preferred stock dividends (10,484 ) (10,493 ) Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock 142 — NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 10,521 $ (84,343 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.12 $ (0.89 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.11 $ (0.89 ) Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 91,314 95,199 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 91,672 95,199





NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY EARNINGS (LOSS)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Interest income $ 57,136 $ 62,948 $ 68,920 $ 68,020 $ 58,501 Interest expense 39,335 40,651 38,563 28,740 21,465 Total net interest income 17,801 22,297 30,357 39,280 37,036 Total non-interest income (loss) 66,827 3,532 (57,028 ) (20,233 ) (46,784 ) Total general, administrative and operating expenses 70,450 68,242 91,553 109,775 78,993 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 14,178 (42,413 ) (118,224 ) (90,728 ) (88,741 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 16 804 (330 ) 90 (22 ) Net income (loss) 14,162 (43,217 ) (117,894 ) (90,818 ) (88,719 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 6,701 5,635 2,617 18,922 14,869 Net income (loss) attributable to Company 20,863 (37,582 ) (115,277 ) (71,896 ) (73,850 ) Preferred stock dividends (10,484 ) (10,494 ) (10,493 ) (10,493 ) (10,493 ) Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock 142 — — — — Net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders 10,521 (48,076 ) (125,770 ) (82,389 ) (84,343 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.12 $ (0.52 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.89 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.11 $ (0.52 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.89 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 91,314 92,548 94,269 95,300 95,199 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 91,672 92,548 94,269 95,300 95,199 Yield on average interest earning assets (1) 6.24 % 6.49 % 6.66 % 6.69 % 6.80 % Net interest spread (1) 0.41 % 1.11 % 2.18 % 3.34 % 3.60 % Undepreciated earnings (loss) (1) $ 12,641 $ (46,116 ) $ (101,473 ) $ (49,170 ) $ (64,205 ) Undepreciated earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ 0.14 $ (0.50 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.67 ) Book value per common share $ 12.95 $ 13.27 $ 14.58 $ 16.22 $ 17.42 Adjusted book value per common share (1) $ 15.41 $ 15.89 $ 16.66 $ 17.69 $ 18.14 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series D Preferred Stock $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series E Preferred Stock $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series F Preferred Stock $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series G Preferred Stock $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.44





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information."

Reconciliation of Financial Information



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted interest income, adjusted interest expense, adjusted net interest income, yield on average interest earning assets, average financing cost, net interest spread, undepreciated earnings and adjusted book value per common share. Our management team believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered with our GAAP financial statements, provide supplemental information useful for investors as it enables them to evaluate our current performance and trends using the metrics that management uses to operate our business. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies, who may use different calculations. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our GAAP financial results and the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted Net Interest Income and Net Interest Spread

Financial results for the Company during a given period include the net interest income earned on our investment portfolio of residential loans, RMBS, CMBS, ABS and preferred equity investments and mezzanine loans, where the risks and payment characteristics are equivalent to and accounted for as loans (collectively, our “interest earning assets”). Adjusted net interest income and net interest spread (both supplemental non-GAAP financial measures) are impacted by factors such as our cost of financing and the interest rate that our investments bear. Furthermore, the amount of premium or discount paid on purchased investments and the prepayment rates on investments will impact adjusted net interest income as such factors will be amortized over the expected term of such investments.

We provide the following non-GAAP financial measures, in total and by investment category, for the respective periods:

adjusted interest income – calculated by reducing our GAAP interest income by the interest expense recognized on Consolidated SLST CDOs,

adjusted interest expense – calculated by reducing our GAAP interest expense by the interest expense recognized on Consolidated SLST CDOs,

adjusted net interest income – calculated by subtracting adjusted interest expense from adjusted interest income,

yield on average interest earning assets – calculated as the quotient of our adjusted interest income and our average interest earning assets and excludes all Consolidated SLST assets other than those securities owned by the Company,

average financing cost – calculated as the quotient of our adjusted interest expense and the average outstanding balance of our interest bearing liabilities, excluding Consolidated SLST CDOs and mortgages payable on real estate, and

net interest spread – calculated as the difference between our yield on average interest earning assets and our average financing cost.

We provide the non-GAAP financial measures listed above because we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with additional detail and enhance their understanding of our interest earning asset yields, in total and by investment category, relative to the cost of our financing and the underlying trends within our portfolio of interest earning assets. In addition to the foregoing, our management team uses these measures to assess, among other things, the performance of our interest earning assets in total and by asset, possible cash flows from our interest earning assets in total and by asset, our ability to finance or borrow against the asset and the terms of such financing and the composition of our portfolio of interest earning assets, including acquisition and disposition determinations. These measures remove the impact of Consolidated SLST that we consolidate in accordance with GAAP by only including the interest income earned by the Consolidated SLST securities that are actually owned by the Company, as the Company only receives income or absorbs losses related to the Consolidated SLST securities actually owned by the Company.

Prior to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, we also reduced GAAP interest expense by the interest expense on mortgages payable on real estate. Commencing with the quarter ended December 31, 2022, we reclassified the interest expense on mortgages payable on real estate to expenses related to real estate on our condensed consolidated statements of operations and, as such, it is no longer included in GAAP interest expense. Prior period disclosures have been conformed to the current period presentation.

A reconciliation of GAAP interest income to adjusted interest income, GAAP interest expense to adjusted interest expense and GAAP total net interest income to adjusted net interest income for the three months ended as of the dates indicated is presented below (dollar amounts in thousands):

March 31, 2023 Single-Family Multi-Family Corporate/Other Total GAAP interest income $ 53,519 $ 3,569 $ 48 $ 57,136 GAAP interest expense (36,759 ) — (2,576 ) (39,335 ) GAAP total net interest income $ 16,760 $ 3,569 $ (2,528 ) $ 17,801 GAAP interest income $ 53,519 $ 3,569 $ 48 $ 57,136 Remove interest expense from: Consolidated SLST CDOs (6,315 ) — — (6,315 ) Adjusted interest income $ 47,204 $ 3,569 $ 48 $ 50,821 GAAP interest expense $ (36,759 ) $ — $ (2,576 ) $ (39,335 ) Remove interest expense from: Consolidated SLST CDOs 6,315 — — 6,315 Adjusted interest expense $ (30,444 ) $ — $ (2,576 ) $ (33,020 ) Adjusted net interest income (1) $ 16,760 $ 3,569 $ (2,528 ) $ 17,801





December 31, 2022 Single-Family Multi-Family Corporate/Other Total GAAP interest income $ 59,370 $ 3,514 $ 64 $ 62,948 GAAP interest expense (38,163 ) — (2,488 ) (40,651 ) GAAP total net interest income $ 21,207 $ 3,514 $ (2,424 ) $ 22,297 GAAP interest income $ 59,370 $ 3,514 $ 64 $ 62,948 Remove interest expense from: Consolidated SLST CDOs (6,348 ) — — (6,348 ) Adjusted interest income $ 53,022 $ 3,514 $ 64 $ 56,600 GAAP interest expense $ (38,163 ) $ — $ (2,488 ) $ (40,651 ) Remove interest expense from: Consolidated SLST CDOs 6,348 — — 6,348 Adjusted interest expense $ (31,815 ) $ — $ (2,488 ) $ (34,303 ) Adjusted net interest income (1) $ 21,207 $ 3,514 $ (2,424 ) $ 22,297





September 30, 2022 Single-Family Multi-Family Corporate/Other Total GAAP interest income $ 64,278 $ 3,414 $ 1,228 $ 68,920 GAAP interest expense (36,221 ) (30 ) (2,312 ) (38,563 ) GAAP total net interest income $ 28,057 $ 3,384 $ (1,084 ) $ 30,357 GAAP interest income $ 64,278 $ 3,414 $ 1,228 $ 68,920 Remove interest expense from: Consolidated SLST CDOs (6,611 ) — — (6,611 ) Adjusted interest income $ 57,667 $ 3,414 $ 1,228 $ 62,309 GAAP interest expense $ (36,221 ) $ (30 ) $ (2,312 ) $ (38,563 ) Remove interest expense from: Consolidated SLST CDOs 6,611 — — 6,611 Adjusted interest expense $ (29,610 ) $ (30 ) $ (2,312 ) $ (31,952 ) Adjusted net interest income (1) $ 28,057 $ 3,384 $ (1,084 ) $ 30,357





June 30, 2022 Single-Family Multi-Family Corporate/Other Total GAAP interest income $ 62,468 $ 3,258 $ 2,294 $ 68,020 GAAP interest expense (26,472 ) (111 ) (2,157 ) (28,740 ) GAAP total net interest income $ 35,996 $ 3,147 $ 137 $ 39,280 GAAP interest income $ 62,468 $ 3,258 $ 2,294 $ 68,020 Remove interest expense from: Consolidated SLST CDOs (6,208 ) — — (6,208 ) Adjusted interest income $ 56,260 $ 3,258 $ 2,294 $ 61,812 GAAP interest expense $ (26,472 ) $ (111 ) $ (2,157 ) $ (28,740 ) Remove interest expense from: Consolidated SLST CDOs 6,208 — — 6,208 Adjusted interest expense $ (20,264 ) $ (111 ) $ (2,157 ) $ (22,532 ) Adjusted net interest income (1) $ 35,996 $ 3,147 $ 137 $ 39,280





March 31, 2022 Single-Family Multi-Family Corporate/Other Total GAAP interest income $ 52,801 $ 3,312 $ 2,388 $ 58,501 GAAP interest expense (18,953 ) (12 ) (2,500 ) (21,465 ) GAAP total net interest income $ 33,848 $ 3,300 $ (112 ) $ 37,036 GAAP interest income $ 52,801 $ 3,312 $ 2,388 $ 58,501 Remove interest expense from: Consolidated SLST CDOs (5,978 ) — — (5,978 ) Adjusted interest income $ 46,823 $ 3,312 $ 2,388 $ 52,523 GAAP interest expense $ (18,953 ) $ (12 ) $ (2,500 ) $ (21,465 ) Remove interest expense from: Consolidated SLST CDOs 5,978 — — 5,978 Adjusted interest expense $ (12,975 ) $ (12 ) $ (2,500 ) $ (15,487 ) Adjusted net interest income (1) $ 33,848 $ 3,300 $ (112 ) $ 37,036





(1) Adjusted net interest income is calculated by subtracting adjusted interest expense from adjusted interest income.

Undepreciated Earnings (Loss)

Undepreciated earnings (loss) is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure defined as GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders excluding the Company's share in depreciation expense and lease intangible amortization expense related to operating real estate, net. By excluding these non-cash adjustments from our operating results, we believe that the presentation of undepreciated earnings (loss) provides a consistent measure of our operating performance and useful information to investors to evaluate the effective net return on our portfolio. In addition, we believe that presenting undepreciated earnings (loss) enables our investors to measure, evaluate, and compare our operating performance to that of our peers.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders to undepreciated earnings (loss) for the respective periods ended is presented below (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders $ 10,521 $ (48,076 ) $ (125,770 ) $ (82,389 ) $ (84,343 ) Add: Depreciation expense on operating real estate 2,120 1,960 11,104 10,309 6,159 Amortization of lease intangibles related to operating real estate — — 13,193 22,910 13,979 Undepreciated earnings (loss) $ 12,641 $ (46,116 ) $ (101,473 ) $ (49,170 ) $ (64,205 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 91,314 92,548 94,269 95,300 95,199 Undepreciated earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.14 $ (0.50 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.67 )



Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share

Previously, we presented undepreciated book value per common share as a non-GAAP financial measure. Commencing with the quarter ended December 31, 2022, we discontinued disclosure of undepreciated book value per common share and instead present adjusted book value per common share, also a non-GAAP financial measure.

When presented in prior periods, undepreciated book value was calculated by excluding from GAAP book value the Company's share of cumulative depreciation and lease intangible amortization expenses related to operating real estate, net held at the end of the period. Since we began disclosing undepreciated book value, we identified additional items as materially affecting our book value and believe they should also be incorporated in order to provide a more useful non-GAAP measure for investors to evaluate our current performance and trends and facilitate the comparison of our financial performance and adjusted book value per common share to that of our peers. Accordingly, we calculate adjusted book value per common share by making the following adjustments to GAAP book value: (i) exclude the Company's share of cumulative depreciation and lease intangible amortization expenses related to operating real estate, net held at the end of the period, (ii) exclude the adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interests to estimated redemption value and (iii) adjust our liabilities that finance our investment portfolio to fair value.

Our rental property portfolio includes fee simple interests in single-family rental homes and joint venture equity interests in multi-family properties owned by Consolidated Real Estate VIEs. By excluding our share of non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses, adjusted book value reflects the value of our single-family rental properties and joint venture equity investments at their undepreciated basis.

Additionally, in connection with third party ownership of certain of the non-controlling interests in certain of the Consolidated Real Estate VIEs, we record redeemable non-controlling interests as mezzanine equity on our condensed consolidated balance sheets. The holders of the redeemable non-controlling interests may elect to sell their ownership interests to us at fair value once a year, subject to annual minimum and maximum amount limitations, resulting in an adjustment of the redeemable non-controlling interests to fair value that is accounted for by us as an equity transaction in accordance with GAAP. A key component of the estimation of fair value of the redeemable non-controlling interests is the estimated fair value of the multi-family apartment properties held by the applicable Consolidated Real Estate VIEs, which valuation is performed once a year by obtaining third party valuations in accordance with underlying agreements. However, because the corresponding real estate assets are not reported at fair value and thus not adjusted to reflect unrealized gains or losses in our condensed consolidated financial statements, the adjustment of the redeemable non-controlling interests to fair value directly affects our GAAP book value. By excluding the adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interests to estimated redemption value, adjusted book value more closely aligns the accounting treatment applied to our real estate assets and reflects our joint venture equity investments at their undepreciated basis.

The substantial majority of our remaining assets are financial or similar instruments that are carried at fair value in accordance with the fair value option in our condensed consolidated financial statements. However, unlike our use of the fair value option for the assets in our investment portfolio, the CDOs issued by our residential loan securitizations, senior unsecured notes and subordinated debentures that finance our investment portfolio assets are carried at amortized cost in our condensed consolidated financial statements. By adjusting these financing instruments to fair value, adjusted book value reflects the Company's net equity in investments on a comparable fair value basis.

We believe that the presentation of adjusted book value per common share provides a more useful measure for investors and us than undepreciated book value as it provides a more consistent measure of our value, allows management to effectively consider our financial position and facilitates the comparison of our financial performance to that of our peers.

A reconciliation of GAAP book value to adjusted book value and calculation of adjusted book value per common share as of the dates indicated is presented below (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Company's stockholders' equity $ 1,737,506 $ 1,767,216 $ 1,917,506 $ 2,092,991 $ 2,217,618 Preferred stock liquidation preference (556,645 ) (557,125 ) (557,125 ) (557,125 ) (557,125 ) GAAP book value 1,180,861 1,210,091 1,360,381 1,535,866 1,660,493 Add: Cumulative depreciation expense on operating real estate 33,553 31,433 29,473 20,081 9,772 Cumulative amortization of lease intangibles related to operating real estate 59,844 59,844 59,844 48,213 25,303 Adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to estimated redemption value 44,237 44,237 — — — Adjustment of amortized cost liabilities to fair value 86,978 103,066 104,518 70,028 33,603 Adjusted book value $ 1,405,473 $ 1,448,671 $ 1,554,216 $ 1,674,188 $ 1,729,171 Common shares outstanding 91,180 91,194 93,288 94,662 95,312 GAAP book value per common share (1) $ 12.95 $ 13.27 $ 14.58 $ 16.22 $ 17.42 Adjusted book value per common share (2) $ 15.41 $ 15.89 $ 16.66 $ 17.69 $ 18.14





(1) GAAP book value per common share is calculated using the GAAP book value and the common shares outstanding for the periods indicated. (2) Adjusted book value per common share is calculated using the adjusted book value and the common shares outstanding for the periods indicated.

Equity Investments in Multi-Family Entities



We own joint venture equity investments in entities that own multi-family properties. We determined that these joint venture entities are VIEs and that we are the primary beneficiary of all but two of these VIEs, resulting in consolidation of the VIEs where we are the primary beneficiary, including their assets, liabilities, income and expenses, in our condensed consolidated financial statements with non-controlling interests for the third-party ownership of the joint ventures' membership interests. With respect to the two additional joint venture equity investments for which we determined that we are not the primary beneficiary, we record our equity investments at fair value.

In September 2022, the Company announced a repositioning of its business through the opportunistic disposition over time of the Company's joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties and reallocation of its capital away from such assets to its targeted assets. Accordingly, the Company determined that certain joint venture equity investments met the criteria to be classified as held for sale and transferred the assets and liabilities of the respective Consolidated VIEs and its unconsolidated multi-family joint venture equity investments to assets and liabilities of disposal group held for sale.

A reconciliation of our net equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and disposal group held for sale to our condensed consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2023 is shown below (dollar amounts in thousands):

Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,971 Real estate, net 543,471 Assets of disposal group held for sale 1,150,379 Other assets 9,396 Total assets $ 1,715,217 Mortgages payable on real estate, net $ 397,316 Liabilities of disposal group held for sale 896,983 Other liabilities 6,149 Total liabilities $ 1,300,448 Redeemable non-controlling interest in Consolidated VIEs $ 54,352 Less: Adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to estimated redemption value (44,237 ) Non-controlling interest in Consolidated VIEs 8,327 Non-controlling interest in disposal group held for sale 22,982 Net equity investment (1) $ 373,345



