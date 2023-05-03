Udemy Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Udemy Business delivered 47% year-over-year revenue growth

Ending ARR grew 42% year-over-year to reach $396 million

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today reported results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

“Udemy started the year off strong as we exceeded expectations for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin,” said Greg Brown, Udemy’s President and CEO. “Demand for Udemy Business on a global scale remains encouraging, as customers continue to prioritize investments in talent through integrated learning and skills development programs. Although the current uncertain macroeconomic backdrop persists, the strength of our enterprise SaaS business positions us well for long-term, durable growth. We are laser-focused on operational efficiency and are making steady progress toward profitability, while continuing to make opportunistic investments in innovation and other growth initiatives that support our strategic priorities, including certification, AI and personalization.”

First quarter 2023 financial performance highlights include:

Total revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $176.4 million and exceeded the high end of the guidance range for the quarter. Revenue growth includes a negative impact of 5 percentage points from changes in foreign exchange (FX) rates year-over-year.

Enterprise segment, or Udemy Business, revenue increased 47% year-over-year, including the negative impact of 3 percentage points from changes in FX rates year-over-year, to $95.2 million.

Udemy Business Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 42% year-over-year to $396.0 million.

Consumer segment revenue decreased 7% year-over-year, including the negative impact of 6 percentage points from changes in FX rates year-over-year, to $81.2 million.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Key Operating Data Summary:

Three Months Ended March 31, % Change 2023 2022 YoY Revenue $ 176.4 $ 152.2 16 % Gross Profit $ 99.7 $ 85.8 16 % Gross Margin 57 % 56 % 100 bps Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 102.0 $ 87.3 17 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 58 % 57 % 100 bps Net Loss $ (44.5 ) $ (25.6 ) 74 % Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (8.3 ) $ (11.2 ) (26 ) % Adjusted EBITDA $ (6.3 ) $ (7.0 ) (10 ) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (4 ) % (5 ) % 100 bps Enterprise Segment Total Customers 14,359 11,605 24 % Annual Recurring Revenue $ 396.0 $ 279.6 42 % Net Dollar Retention 112 % 120 % (800 ) bps UB Large Customer Net Dollar Retention 120 % 127 % (700 ) bps Segment Revenue $ 95.2 $ 64.9 47 % Segment Gross Profit $ 62.4 $ 42.7 46 % Segment Gross Margin 65 % 66 % (100 ) bps Consumer Segment Monthly Average Buyers 1.39 1.38 1 % Segment Revenue $ 81.2 $ 87.3 (7 ) % Segment Gross Profit $ 43.7 $ 47.5 (8 ) % Segment Gross Margin 54 % 54 % — bps

Business and Operational Highlights:

Udemy Business added new, or expanded existing, relationships with global customers including Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Delivery Hero (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), Globant (Argentina), Grupo Jumex (Mexico), NerdWallet (U.S.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Royal Caribbean International (U.S.), SoFi Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), and Verizon Communications (U.S.).

Continued Udemy Business’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific region with new customer wins through strategic reseller partnerships, including Duskin Co., Ltd. (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), and LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea).

Launched a beta test with U.S. instructors for a new AI-powered tool incorporating the ChatGPT technology designed to dramatically reduce the time required for developing coding exercises, a critical component of our immersive learning experience, for popular programming languages: Python, Java and C++.

Entered into a strategic partnership with LG Electronics to include the Udemy application on the main menu of LG Smart TVs, providing consumers with easier access to Udemy’s learning platform.

Udemy Business was named one of Okta’s Fastest-Growing Apps for organizations with 2,000+ employees in its annual Businesses at Work 2023 report.

Formally rebranded CorpU, the online leadership development platform for cohort-based collaborative learning experiences, as Udemy Business Leadership Academy.

Added more than 1,900 new courses to the Udemy Business catalog, approximately 50% of which were non-English language courses.

Launched new coding exercises that simulate an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) so that learners can engage in meaningful practice of real-world tasks.

Udemy became a contributing member of the 1EdTech consortium, a dedicated group of forward-thinkers shaping the future of teaching and learning.

EdTech Digest rated Udemy as the ‘Top Corporate Training Solution’ for 2023.

Financial Outlook

Udemy provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. Actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements.

The following table reflects Udemy’s financial outlook for its second quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023.

Three Months Ending

June 30, 2023 Year Ending

*Udemy has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) within this earnings release because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence.



The revenue guidance range above assumes foreign currency exchange rates will remain constant. As a result of changes in FX rates during 2022, FX is expected to impact total revenue year-over-year growth by approximately 4 percentage points in the second quarter and 2 percentage points for the full year 2023.

Webcast Information

Udemy will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET today, Wednesday, May 3 to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results and outlook. A link to the live webcast and recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the “Quarterly Results” section of Udemy’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (877) 270-2148 toll-free domestically and at (412) 902-6510 internationally. The archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP net loss.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding i) interest (income) expense, net; ii) provision for income taxes; iii) depreciation and amortization; iv) other expense, net, including gains and losses from the remeasurement of foreign currency assets and liabilities into their functional currency v) stock-based compensation expense, and vi) restructuring charges. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the same period. We have not reconciled our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net loss and net loss margin, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted and a reconciliation for the guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is not available without unreasonable effort. As Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and certain variable charges. We define non-GAAP net loss as net loss attributable to common stockholders, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring charges. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. We calculate non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue for the same period. We believe the presentation of operating results that excludes these items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Udemy’s non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein in conjunction with Udemy’s financial statements and the related notes thereto. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Udemy’s expectations relating to future operating results and financial position, including the second quarter of 2023, the full year 2023, and future periods; anticipated future expenses and investments; our business strategy and plans; market growth; and our market position and potential market opportunities. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 3, 2023. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) improves lives through learning by providing flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on the Udemy platform from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include FenderⓇ, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and New Delhi, India.





Udemy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 176,430 $ 152,223 Cost of revenue (1) (2) 76,701 66,438 Gross profit 99,729 85,785 Operating expenses (1)(2) Sales and marketing 79,657 66,878 Research and development 30,887 22,570 General and administrative 26,334 21,653 Restructuring charges 10,128 — Total operating expenses 147,006 111,101 Loss from operations (47,277 ) (25,316 ) Other income (expense) Interest income, net 3,932 243 Other expense, net (142 ) (244 ) Total other income (expense), net 3,790 (1 ) Net loss before taxes (43,487 ) (25,317 ) Income tax provision (1,057 ) (332 ) Net loss $ (44,544 ) $ (25,649 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 145,737,709 139,405,294

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 1,593 $ 840 Sales and marketing 7,277 4,137 Research and development 6,294 3,334 General and administrative 9,911 5,031 Restructuring charges 1,208 — Total stock-based compensation expense $ 26,283 $ 13,342

(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 725 $ 724 Sales and marketing 342 342 Total intangible amortization expense $ 1,067 $ 1,066





Udemy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 275,633 $ 313,685 Marketable securities 169,613 151,687 Accounts receivable, net 96,423 104,530 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,418 14,878 Deferred contract costs, current 35,929 30,234 Total current assets 595,016 615,014 Property and equipment, net 6,206 7,012 Capitalized software, net 29,045 27,412 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,849 11,377 Restricted cash, non-current 3,629 3,629 Deferred contract costs, non-current 36,510 35,411 Strategic investments 12,104 12,104 Intangible assets, net 8,264 9,331 Goodwill 12,646 12,646 Other assets 3,631 3,632 Total assets $ 716,900 $ 737,568 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,792 $ 14,529 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,420 31,247 Content costs payable 35,019 37,310 Accrued compensation and benefits 27,335 22,882 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,910 7,002 Deferred revenue, current 276,050 273,937 Total current liabilities 382,526 386,907 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,920 6,545 Deferred revenue, non-current 4,348 4,342 Other liabilities, non-current 21 464 Total liabilities 391,815 398,258 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 982,128 951,946 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (96 ) (233 ) Accumulated deficit (656,948 ) (612,404 ) Total stockholders’ equity 325,085 339,310 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 716,900 $ 737,568





Udemy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (44,544 ) $ (25,649 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,786 4,967 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 10,508 6,582 Stock-based compensation 26,283 13,342 Allowance for credit losses 301 110 Accretion of marketable securities (1,815 ) — Non-cash operating lease expense 1,572 1,573 Other 375 75 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 7,805 5,371 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,434 ) 198 Deferred contract costs (17,302 ) (13,038 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,499 ) (21,964 ) Content costs payable (2,292 ) (4,355 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,759 ) (1,151 ) Deferred revenue 2,120 19,964 Net cash used in operating activities (19,895 ) (13,975 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (58,463 ) — Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 42,500 — Purchases of property and equipment (100 ) (156 ) Capitalized software costs (3,256 ) (3,121 ) Purchases of strategic investments — (5,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,319 ) (8,277 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,180 1,658 Payment of deferred offering costs — (1,586 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,180 72 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash flows (18 ) 6 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (38,052 ) (22,174 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period 317,314 536,768 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period $ 279,262 $ 514,594





Udemy, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 99,729 $ 85,785 Stock-based compensation expense 1,593 840 Intangible asset amortization 725 724 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 102,047 $ 87,349 Gross margin (1) 57 % 56 % Non-GAAP gross margin (2) 58 % 57 %

(1) We calculate gross margin as gross profit divided by revenue for the same period.

(2) We calculate non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue for the same period.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (44,544 ) $ (25,649 ) Stock-based compensation expense 25,075 13,342 Intangible asset amortization 1,067 1,066 Restructuring charges 10,128 — Non-GAAP net loss $ (8,274 ) $ (11,241 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.18 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted 145,737,709 139,405,294





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (44,544 ) $ (25,649 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest income, net (3,932 ) (243 ) Provision for income taxes 1,057 332 Depreciation and amortization 5,786 4,967 Stock-based compensation expense 25,075 13,342 Other expense, net 142 244 Restructuring charges 10,128 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,288 ) $ (7,007 ) Net loss margin (3) (25) % (17) % Adjusted EBITDA margin (4) (4) % (5) %

(3) We calculate net loss margin as net loss divided by revenue for the same period.

(4) We calculate adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the same period.

