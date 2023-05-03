Altus Group Announces Voting Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate, released today final voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually earlier today. A total of 35,653,894 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 77.77% of the 45,843,790 issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date on March 20, 2023.



Each of the nominees proposed for election as a director as listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2023, was elected by a majority of votes to serve until the next annual meeting or until a successor is elected or appointed, as detailed below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Wai-Fong Au 32,029,822 89.98 3,567,266 10.02 Angela L. Brown 32,008,641 89.92 3,588,447 10.08 Colin J. Dyer 32,077,707 90.11 3,519,381 9.89 Tony Gaffney 29,087,016 81.71 6,510,072 18.29 Michael J. Gordon 32,075,467 90.11 3,521,621 9.89 Anthony W. Long 29,330,004 82.39 6,267,084 17.61 Diane MacDiarmid 28,884,885 81.14 6,712,203 18.86 Raymond Mikulich 29,275,020 82.24 6,322,068 17.76 Carolyn M. Schuetz 32,349,259 90.88 3,247,829 9.12 Janet P. Woodruff 29,067,342 81.66 6,529,746 18.34



The motion with respect to the appointment of the Company’s auditor, Ernst & Young LLP was approved by a majority of votes. A total of 35,181,651 (98.68%) votes were cast in favour, with 472,243 (1.32%) votes withheld.

The advisory vote on approach to executive compensation was supported by a majority of votes, with a total of 28,650,943 (80.49%) votes cast in favour, and 6,946,145 (19.51%) votes against.

A replay of the Meeting is available through a webcast posted on Altus Group’s website, www.altusgroup.com , under the Investors section. As a reminder, the Company’s first quarter of 2023 results conference call and webcast is scheduled for tomorrow.

Q1 2023 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: altusgroup.com (under Investor Relations) Live Call: 1-888-660-6785 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 8366990) Replay: A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com



About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 2,700 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

