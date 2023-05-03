Nogin Sets May 2023 Conference Schedule

TUSTIN, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW) (“Nogin” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) technology and services, today announced its schedule for May appearances and activities.



Houlihan Lokey Consumer, Food & Retail Conference

Date: May 3, 2023

Location: New York Hilton Midtown; New York, NY

Event Details: Nogin COO and CFO Shahriyar Rahmati is scheduled to present and will be participating in 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. Please contact your Houlihan Lokey representative if interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

18th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference

Dates: May 16-17, 2023

Location: Intercontinental New York Times Square; New York, NY

Event Details: Nogin President and CEO Jon Huberman is scheduled to present and will be participating in 1-on-1 meetings throughout the event. Please contact your Needham representative if interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

23rd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

Date: May 25, 2023

Location: The Beverly Hilton; Beverly Hills, CA

Event Details: Nogin President and CEO Jon Huberman will be participating in a round table discussion and 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. Please contact your B. Riley representative if interested in scheduling a time to meet with management.

About Nogin

Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class ecommerce technology and services for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Intelligent Commerce technology is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for D2C brands, such as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Nogincommerce.

