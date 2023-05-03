Kratos Takes Multi-Mission Satellite Ground System Support Demonstration on the Road

SAN DIEGO, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, continues to garner deep interest for its pioneering OpenSpace® dynamic satellite ground system from defense agencies and commercial network operators globally. Recently, at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, the company kicked off a demonstration tour showing how virtual, orchestrated solutions available today can support multiple missions and customers with greater power, flexibility and affordability than today’s purpose-built, hardware-based systems.



The limits of traditional, hardware-based systems are nowhere more apparent than when trying to support multiple missions or services simultaneously—a particularly acute need for defense and disaster recovery efforts. The greatest problem is that these systems use proprietary architectures and single-purpose components that force both a proliferation of equipment and stovepiped network operations. For example, to support even just two missions of a different type simultaneously usually would require two unique terminals, each including a specific antenna, modem and variety of network appliances, often supported by two hubs. Complex or sensitive missions might require additional specialized hardware components as well. If additional software applications are required, such as firewalls or interference mitigation, one or more separate computers will be needed. Increase to three or more missions and the number of devices grows.

In contrast, by replacing purpose-built hardware with software-defined virtual functions, Kratos’ OpenSpace Platform puts all these mission requirements into one off-the-shelf COTS OpenEdge™ appliance. Instead of multiple hardware modems, for example, virtually any number of software modems can be enabled on a single terminal, each configured specifically for a unique mission. When that mission or service is completed, those same virtual modems can be re-purposed on-the-fly, remotely to support new missions. In the demonstration delivered at the Space Symposium, Kratos showed how two very different types of missions could be supported at one time in one place, directly in the hands of Warfighters in the field: commercial SATCOM service through a steerable flat panel antenna and Earth Observation and weather data provided through a U.S. government GOES satellite.

“Dozens of attendees watched the live demo over the course of the Space Symposium,” observed Phil Carrai, President of Kratos’ Space, Training & Cybersecurity Division. “It was remarkable to hear uniformed service members of all ranks and from many nations comment upon their need for this capability, as well as how smoothly the service worked.”

Kratos’ OpenSpace is the first and only commercially available virtual and orchestrated satellite ground system. Based upon the same software-defined network architecture principles as the systems used in global terrestrial and cellular networks, OpenSpace enables satellite operators to keep up with the increasingly dynamic nature of modern satellites, the proliferation of LEO constellations and the evolving software-based global communications infrastructure that satellites feed. Euroconsult, a leading global research firm focused on the satellite industry, predicts that satellite demand will quadruple over the next decade. And, according to Kari Bingen of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, over the last two years the U.S. Federal Communications Commission has received applications for over 64,000 new satellites, compared to the 6,800 functioning satellites in orbit as of November 2022.

These trends, plus the tremendous amount of innovation and technological disruption occurring in the space industry, are making multi-mission support such a keen interest today. Old school hardware ground systems simply cannot keep pace with evolving needs, such as repurposing network infrastructure in seconds rather than days, supporting satellites in multiple orbits and dynamically supporting multiple missions that have vastly different operational and technology requirements. Simply adding more hardware boxes to the stack won’t do the job.

“OpenSpace, including the OpenEdge product line, is faster and more flexible just by the nature of being cloud native software,” commented Kevin Tobias, Director of Product Management for Edge Solutions at Kratos. “As mission diversity expands, as more satellites are employed from multiple operators to deliver a single service or to support interdependent missions, only software-based network systems will be able to move fast enough, and only systems like OpenSpace that meet open industry standards will provide the needed interoperability that frees operators from vendor lock in.”

The Space Symposium was the first stop for Kratos’ multi-mission demonstration tour, which will continue at other events and in additional locations to be announced. To see a technical explanation video of the demonstration visit: https://www.KratosDefense.com/video/openedge-demo

For more information about Kratos’ OpenSpace dynamic ground platform visit: https://www.KratosDefense.com/OSP

About Kratos OpenSpace

Kratos’ OpenSpace family of solutions enables the digital transformation of satellite ground systems to become a more dynamic and powerful part of the space network. The family consists of three product lines: OpenSpace SpectralNet for converting satellite RF signals to be used in digital environments; OpenSpace quantum products, which are virtual versions of traditional hardware components; and the OpenSpace Platform, the first commercially available, fully orchestrated, software-defined ground system. These three OpenSpace lines enable satellite operators and other service providers to implement digital operations at their own pace and in ways that meet their unique mission goals and business models. For more information about the OpenSpace family visit http://KratosDefense.com/OpenSpace.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a Technology Company that develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products and solutions for United States National Security, our allies and global commercial enterprises. At Kratos, Affordability is a Technology, and Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology is rapidly brought to market – at a low cost – with actual products, systems and technologies rather than slide decks or renderings. Through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive, internally funded research and streamlined development processes, Kratos is focused on being First to Market with our solutions, well in advance of competition. Kratos is the recognized Technology Disruptor in our core market areas, including Space and Satellite Communications, Cyber Security and Warfare, Unmanned Systems, Rocket and Hypersonic Systems, Next-Generation Jet Engines and Propulsion Systems, Microwave Electronics, C5ISR and Virtual and Augmented Reality Training Systems. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 25, 2022, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com