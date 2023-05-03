StoneX Group Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Quarterly Operating Revenues of $704.4 million, up 29%

Quarterly Net Income of $41.7 million, ROE of 13.8%

Quarterly Diluted EPS of $1.95 per share

NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (the “Company”; NASDAQ: SNEX), a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2023 second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Sean M. O’Connor, the Company’s CEO, stated, “We achieved another set of solid results in the fiscal second quarter 2023, delivering diluted EPS of $1.95 and an ROE of 13.8% for the quarter. These results include fixed compensation expenses related to retirements and reorganizations of $14.6 million, on a pre-tax basis, which will lower our go-forward variable compensation expense run rate, with most of this cost being recovered in the next two years. These charges equate to a reduction of approximately $0.50 in diluted EPS and a 3.4% reduction in ROE for the quarter. Trading conditions moderated during the quarter, but were offset by higher interest and fee earnings on our client float. We believe that macro conditions remain generally favorable for us, which should put us in a favorable position to continue to deliver shareholder value in the near future.”

StoneX Group Inc. Summary Financials

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) 2023 2022 %

Change 2023 2022 %

Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 15,506.2 $ 15,864.2 (2 )% $ 27,909.6 $ 29,783.1 (6 )% Principal gains, net 256.6 323.5 (21 )% 510.8 574.6 (11 )% Commission and clearing fees 130.7 138.4 (6 )% 248.7 254.7 (2 )% Consulting, management, and account fees 40.7 25.4 60 % 80.5 49.5 63 % Interest income 226.8 31.2 627 % 423.0 62.2 580 % Total revenues 16,161.0 16,382.7 (1 )% 29,172.6 30,724.1 (5 )% Cost of sales of physical commodities 15,456.6 15,838.0 (2 )% 27,813.4 29,728.9 (6 )% Operating revenues 704.4 544.7 29 % 1,359.2 995.2 37 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 69.2 76.5 (10 )% 136.5 147.4 (7 )% Introducing broker commissions 42.2 43.2 (2 )% 79.0 81.5 (3 )% Interest expense 178.7 14.1 1,167 % 333.0 29.8 1,017 % Interest expense on corporate funding 14.9 10.6 41 % 29.3 22.4 31 % Net operating revenues 399.4 400.3 — % 781.4 714.1 9 % Compensation and other expenses: Variable compensation and benefits 121.8 124.1 (2 )% 240.3 224.5 7 % Fixed compensation and benefits 110.7 83.0 33 % 191.2 157.6 21 % Trading systems and market information 17.8 16.9 5 % 35.5 33.0 8 % Professional fees 11.3 13.8 (18 )% 27.2 25.7 6 % Non-trading technology and support 16.2 12.8 27 % 31.0 25.8 20 % Occupancy and equipment rental 10.6 8.8 20 % 19.5 17.5 11 % Selling and marketing 14.2 14.3 (1 )% 27.1 25.3 7 % Travel and business development 5.8 3.0 93 % 11.5 5.9 95 % Communications 2.1 2.1 — % 4.3 4.0 8 % Depreciation and amortization 13.1 11.3 16 % 25.8 20.4 26 % Bad debts, net of recoveries 3.0 12.3 (76 )% 3.7 12.1 (69 )% Other 15.3 16.9 (9 )% 34.7 28.8 20 % Total compensation and other expenses 341.9 319.3 7 % 651.8 580.6 12 % Gain on acquisition and other gain — 6.4 (100 )% 23.5 6.4 267 % Income before tax 57.5 87.4 (34 )% 153.1 139.9 9 % Income tax expense 15.8 23.4 (32 )% 34.8 34.2 2 % Net income $ 41.7 $ 64.0 (35 )% $ 118.3 $ 105.7 12 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.02 $ 3.18 (36 )% $ 5.77 $ 5.27 9 % Diluted $ 1.95 $ 3.11 (37 )% $ 5.57 $ 5.15 8 % Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 19,930,027 19,573,871 2 % 19,850,052 19,477,540 2 % Diluted 20,621,194 20,012,709 3 % 20,553,913 19,930,047 3 % Return on equity (“ROE”) 13.8 % 26.1 % 20.4 % 22.1 % ROE on tangible book value 14.9 % 29.0 % 22.1 % 24.7 %

n/m = not meaningful to present as a percentage



The following table presents our consolidated operating revenues by segment for the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Segment operating revenues represented by: Commercial $ 220.1 $ 184.1 20 % $ 402.5 $ 336.7 20 % Institutional 362.5 202.8 79 % 706.0 364.1 94 % Retail 78.6 120.0 (35 )% 149.1 216.4 (31 )% Global Payments 49.8 41.0 21 % 105.2 83.4 26 % Corporate Unallocated 2.5 1.9 32 % 15.3 4.0 283 % Eliminations (9.1 ) (5.1 ) 78 % (18.9 ) (9.4 ) 101 % Operating revenues $ 704.4 $ 544.7 29 % $ 1,359.2 $ 995.2 37 %



The following table presents our consolidated income by segment for the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Segment income represented by: Commercial $ 102.9 $ 70.1 47 % $ 185.7 $ 135.6 37 % Institutional 55.8 50.0 12 % 117.8 81.9 44 % Retail 4.8 45.5 (89 )% 0.6 68.9 (99 )% Global Payments 15.9 23.9 (33 )% 48.2 48.4 — % Total segment income $ 179.4 $ 189.5 (5 )% $ 352.3 $ 334.8 5 % Reconciliation of segment income to income before tax: Segment income $ 179.4 $ 189.5 (5 )% $ 352.3 $ 334.8 5 % Net costs not allocated to operating segments (121.9 ) (102.1 ) 19 % (222.7 ) (194.9 ) 14 % Gain on acquisition — — — 23.5 — n/m Income before tax $ 57.5 $ 87.4 (34 )% $ 153.1 $ 139.9 9 %



Key Operating Metrics



The tables below display operating revenues disaggregated across the key products we provide to our clients and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated.

All $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 110.5 $ 123.0 (10 )% $ 210.3 $ 223.6 (6 )% Over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives 57.9 62.4 (7 )% 100.4 109.1 (8 )% Securities 249.2 151.3 65 % 483.3 274.0 76 % FX / Contracts for difference (“CFD”) contracts 61.8 98.9 (38 )% 110.6 171.1 (35 )% Global payments 48.5 40.1 21 % 102.7 81.4 26 % Physical contracts 54.1 40.7 33 % 113.8 81.6 39 % Interest / fees earned on client balances 103.4 10.4 894 % 189.6 18.7 914 % Other 25.6 21.1 21 % 52.1 41.1 27 % Corporate Unallocated 2.5 1.9 32 % 15.3 4.0 283 % Eliminations (9.1 ) (5.1 ) 78 % (18.9 ) (9.4 ) 101 % $ 704.4 $ 544.7 29 % $ 1,359.2 $ 995.2 37 % Volumes and Other Select Data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 41,588 42,033 (1 )% 81,787 78,746 4 % Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (1) $ 2.54 $ 2.77 (8 )% $ 2.42 $ 2.70 (10 )% Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 7,222 $ 5,267 37 % $ 7,722 $ 4,971 55 % OTC derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 858 738 16 % 1,576 1,500 5 % OTC derivatives, average rate per contract $ 67.94 $ 84.98 (20 )% $ 64.37 $ 72.85 (12 )% Securities average daily volume (“ADV”) (millions) $ 5,759 $ 3,492 65 % $ 4,995 $ 3,095 61 % Securities rate per million (“RPM”) (2) $ 282 $ 554 (49 )% $ 341 $ 543 (37 )% Average money market / FDIC sweep client balances (millions) $ 1,374 $ 1,751 (22 )% $ 1,455 $ 1,663 (13 )% FX / CFD contracts ADV (millions) $ 13,490 $ 14,937 (10 )% $ 13,160 $ 13,849 (5 )% FX / CFD contracts RPM $ 72 $ 104 (31 )% $ 67 $ 96 (30 )% Global Payments ADV (millions) $ 65 $ 56 16 % $ 70 $ 59 19 % Global Payments RPM $ 11,916 $ 11,668 2 % $ 11,655 $ 11,118 5 %





(1) Give-up fees as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract. (2) Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.



Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased $159.7 million, or 29%, to $704.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $544.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Operating revenues derived from listed derivatives declined $12.5 million, or 10%, to $110.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $123.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. This decline was principally due to 8% and 1% declines in the average rate per contract and listed derivative contract volumes, respectively, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Operating revenues derived from OTC derivatives declined $4.5 million, or 7%, to $57.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $62.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. This was the result of a 20% decline in the average rate per contract, which was partially offset by a 16% increase in OTC derivative contract volumes, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Operating revenues derived from securities transactions increased $97.9 million, or 65%, to $249.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $151.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. This increase was principally due to a 65% increase in ADV, as well as a significant increase in interest rates. Carried interest on fixed income securities is a component of operating revenues, however interest expense associated with financing these positions is not. As a result of the significant increase in short term rates, we have amended our calculation of Securities RPM, in the table above, to present the RPM after deducting from operating revenues the interest expense associated with our fixed income activities. Net operating revenues derived from securities transactions decreased $19.9 million, or 19%, to $84.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $104.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. This decline was principally due to a 49% decline in RPM principally due to a tightening of spreads realized in equity markets.

Operating revenues derived from FX/CFD contracts declined $37.1 million, or 38%, to $61.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $98.9 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, principally due to a 31% decline in FX/CFD RPM and a 10% decline in FX/CFD contracts ADV.

Operating revenues from global payments increased $8.4 million, or 21%, to $48.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $40.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, principally driven by a 16% increase in ADV and a 2% increase in global payments RPM.

Operating revenues derived from physical contracts increased $13.4 million, or 33%, to $54.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $40.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. This increase was principally due to growth in both our physical agricultural and energy business and physical precious metals business.

Interest and fee income earned on client balances, which is associated with our listed and OTC derivatives, correspondent clearing, and independent wealth management product offerings, increased $93.0 million, or 894%, to $103.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $10.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. This was principally driven by a significant increase in short term interest rates as well as a 37% increase in average client equity in listed derivatives.

Interest expense

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Interest expense attributable to: Trading activities: Institutional dealer in fixed income securities $ 119.4 $ 1.9 6,184 % $ 215.7 $ 4.9 4,302 % Securities borrowing 8.3 4.9 69 % 16.2 10.6 53 % Client balances on deposit 37.2 0.6 n/m 73.7 1.0 n/m Short-term financing facilities of subsidiaries and other direct interest of operating segments 13.8 6.7 106 % 27.4 13.3 106 % 178.7 14.1 1,167 % 333.0 29.8 1,017 % Corporate funding 14.9 10.6 41 % 29.3 22.4 31 % Total interest expense $ 193.6 $ 24.7 684 % $ 362.3 $ 52.2 594 %



The increase in interest expense attributable to trading activities was principally due to an increase in short term interest rates, an increase in ADV in our fixed income business, an increase in client balances on which we pay interest and an increase in average borrowings within our Commercial segment.

The increase in interest expense attributable to corporate funding was principally due to higher short-term interest rates on our revolving credit facility as well as an increase in average borrowings.

Variable vs. Fixed Expenses

The table below sets forth our variable expenses and non-variable expenses as a percentage of total non-interest expenses for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 % of

Total 2022 % of

Total 2023 % of

Total 2022 % of

Total Variable compensation and benefits $ 121.8 27 % $ 124.1 28 % $ 240.3 28 % $ 224.5 28 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 69.2 15 % 76.5 17 % 136.5 16 % 147.4 19 % Introducing broker commissions 42.2 9 % 43.2 10 % 79.0 9 % 81.5 10 % Total variable expenses 233.2 51 % 243.8 55 % 455.8 53 % 453.4 57 % Fixed compensation and benefits 110.7 24 % 83.0 19 % 191.2 22 % 157.6 19 % Other fixed expenses 106.4 24 % 99.9 23 % 216.6 25 % 186.4 23 % Bad debts, net of recoveries 3.0 1 % 12.3 3 % 3.7 — % 12.1 1 % Total non-variable expenses 220.1 49 % 195.2 45 % 411.5 47 % 356.1 43 % Total non-interest expenses $ 453.3 100 % $ 439.0 100 % $ 867.3 100 % $ 809.5 100 %



Our variable expenses include variable compensation paid to traders and risk management consultants, bonuses paid to operational, administrative and executive employees, transaction-based clearing expenses and introducing broker commissions. We seek to make non-interest expenses variable to the greatest extent possible, and to keep our fixed costs as low as possible.

Impact of the Gain on Acquisition and Related Amortization

On October 31, 2022, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, StoneX Netherlands B.V., acquired CDI-Societe Cotonniere De Distribution S.A (“CDI”), based in Switzerland. CDI operates a global cotton merchant business with clients and producers in Brazil and West Africa as well as buyers throughout Asia. The results of the six months ended March 31, 2023 include a non-taxable gain of $23.5 million related to the acquisition. The results of the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 include amortization expense related to identified intangible assets related to the acquisition.

The Company acquired Gain Capital Holdings, Inc. effective August 1, 2020. The results of the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 include amortization expense related to identified intangible assets, related to the acquisition.

When evaluating acquisitions, management considers the gain on acquisition and the amortization expense related to the intangible assets identified and recorded as part of these acquisitions.

The following table presents income before tax, income tax expense, and net income as reported in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The following table also presents adjusted income before tax, adjusted income tax expense, and adjusted net income, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The “adjusted” non-GAAP financial measures reflect each item after removing the impact of the gain on acquisition and the related amortization expense of the intangible assets for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Management believes that presenting our results excluding the gain on acquisition and the related amortization expense is meaningful, as it increases the comparability of period-to-period results.

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change As reported, GAAP: Income before tax $ 57.5 $ 87.4 (34)% $ 153.1 $ 139.9 9 % Income tax expense 15.8 23.4 (32)% 34.8 34.2 2 % Net income $ 41.7 $ 64.0 (35)% $ 118.3 $ 105.7 12 % Return on equity 13.8 % 26.1 % (12.3)% 20.4 % 22.1 % (1.7 )% Adjusted (non-GAAP)(a): Adjusted income before tax $ 60.5 $ 90.0 (33)% $ 135.6 $ 145.2 (7 )% Adjusted income tax expense 16.7 24.1 (31)% 36.5 35.6 3 % Adjusted net income $ 43.8 $ 65.9 (34)% $ 99.1 $ 109.6 (10 )% Adjusted return on equity 14.5 % 26.9 % (12.4)% 17.1 % 23.0 % (5.9 )%

(a) Adjusted income before tax, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted net income, and adjusted return on equity are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts listed above is provided in Appendix A.

Other Gain

The results of the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 include a nonrecurring gain of $6.4 million related to a foreign exchange antitrust class action settlement received in March 2022.

Segment Results

Our business activities are managed as operating segments and organized into reportable segments consisting of Commercial, Institutional, Retail and Global Payments.

The tables below present the financial performance, a disaggregation of operating revenues, and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating the performance of our segments, for the periods indicated. Additional information on the performance of our segments will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.

Commercial

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 15,279.3 $ 15,631.2 (2 )% $ 27,428.7 $ 29,327.6 (6 )% Principal gains, net 74.9 99.7 (25 )% 144.6 175.8 (18 )% Commission and clearing fees 44.5 49.2 (10 )% 83.3 88.0 (5 )% Consulting, management and account fees 6.4 5.0 28 % 12.9 10.4 24 % Interest income 45.6 7.4 516 % 74.7 14.3 422 % Total revenues 15,450.7 15,792.5 (2 )% 27,744.2 29,616.1 (6 )% Cost of sales of physical commodities 15,230.6 15,608.4 (2 )% 27,341.7 29,279.4 (7 )% Operating revenues 220.1 184.1 20 % 402.5 336.7 20 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 14.6 14.5 1 % 27.8 27.5 1 % Introducing broker commissions 9.9 9.5 4 % 17.4 15.8 10 % Interest expense 10.5 4.3 144 % 19.5 7.9 147 % Net operating revenues 185.1 155.8 19 % 337.8 285.5 18 % Variable direct compensation and benefits 44.2 46.2 (4 )% 81.2 85.2 (5 )% Net contribution 140.9 109.6 29 % 256.6 200.3 28 % Fixed compensation and benefits 16.3 13.0 25 % 30.0 24.6 22 % Other fixed expenses 19.3 16.7 16 % 38.0 30.9 23 % Bad debts, net of recoveries 2.4 9.8 (76 )% 2.9 9.2 (68 )% Non-variable direct expenses 38.0 39.5 (4 )% 70.9 64.7 10 % Segment income $ 102.9 $ 70.1 47 % $ 185.7 $ 135.6 37 %





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 61.0 $ 73.0 (16 )% $ 114.8 $ 130.7 (12 )% OTC derivatives 57.9 62.4 (7 )% 100.4 109.1 (8 )% Physical contracts 51.9 37.2 40 % 105.6 74.6 42 % Interest / fees earned on client balances 43.4 6.3 589 % 69.5 11.7 494 % Other 5.9 5.2 13 % 12.2 10.6 15 % $ 220.1 $ 184.1 20 % $ 402.5 $ 336.7 20 % Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 8,625 8,005 8 % 16,511 15,504 6 % Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (1) $ 6.97 $ 8.65 (19 )% $ 6.75 $ 7.99 (16 )% Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 1,971 $ 2,013 (2 )% $ 2,053 $ 1,864 10 % Over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 858 738 16 % 1,576 1,500 5 % OTC derivatives, average rate per contract $ 67.94 $ 84.98 (20 )% $ 64.37 $ 72.85 (12 )%





(1) Give-up fees as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract.

Institutional

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ — $ — — % $ — $ — — % Principal gains, net 89.1 95.9 (7 )% 190.3 163.3 17 % Commission and clearing fees 72.9 74.7 (2 )% 140.4 137.0 2 % Consulting, management and account fees 18.8 5.5 242 % 35.6 10.3 246 % Interest income 181.7 26.7 581 % 339.7 53.5 535 % Total revenues 362.5 202.8 79 % 706.0 364.1 94 % Cost of sales of physical commodities — — — % — — — % Operating revenues 362.5 202.8 79 % 706.0 364.1 94 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 48.3 52.0 (7 )% 95.3 101.5 (6 )% Introducing broker commissions 10.1 8.3 22 % 18.7 15.4 21 % Interest expense 166.2 9.7 n/m 310.9 21.5 n/m Net operating revenues 137.9 132.8 4 % 281.1 225.7 25 % Variable direct compensation and benefits 48.6 50.5 (4 )% 97.2 86.0 13 % Net contribution 89.3 82.3 9 % 183.9 139.7 32 % Fixed compensation and benefits 16.1 13.9 16 % 28.8 24.9 16 % Other fixed expenses 17.3 16.3 6 % 37.3 30.7 21 % Bad debts, net of recoveries 0.1 2.1 (95 )% — 2.2 (100 )% Non-variable direct expenses 33.5 32.3 4 % 66.1 57.8 14 % Segment income $ 55.8 $ 50.0 12 % $ 117.8 $ 81.9 44 %





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 49.5 $ 50.0 (1 )% $ 95.5 $ 92.9 3 % Securities 226.8 125.3 81 % 439.8 222.8 97 % FX contracts 9.3 8.9 4 % 18.5 14.2 30 % Interest / fees earned on client balances 59.2 4.0 n/m 118.5 6.6 n/m Other 17.7 14.6 21 % 33.7 27.6 22 % $ 362.5 $ 202.8 79 % $ 706.0 $ 364.1 94 % Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 32,964 34,028 (3 )% 65,276 63,242 3 % Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (1) $ 1.38 $ 1.39 (1 )% $ 1.33 $ 1.40 (5 )% Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 5,251 $ 3,254 61 % $ 5,669 $ 3,107 82 % Securities ADV (millions) $ 5,759 $ 3,492 65 % $ 4,995 $ 3,095 61 % Securities RPM (2) $ 282 $ 554 (49 )% $ 341 $ 543 (37 )% Average money market / FDIC sweep client balances (millions) $ 1,374 $ 1,751 (22 )% $ 1,455 $ 1,663 (13 )% FX contracts ADV (millions) $ 5,080 $ 4,171 22 % $ 4,974 $ 4,051 23 % FX contracts RPM $ 29 $ 33 (12 )% $ 30 $ 27 11 %





(1) Give-up fee revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract. (2) Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM, while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.



Retail

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 226.9 $ 233.0 (3 )% $ 480.9 $ 455.5 6 % Principal gains, net 43.3 89.4 (52 )% 75.1 156.6 (52 )% Commission and clearing fees 11.9 13.6 (13 )% 22.6 27.4 (18 )% Consulting, management and account fees 12.7 13.2 (4 )% 27.6 25.6 8 % Interest income 9.8 0.4 n/m 14.6 0.8 n/m Total revenues 304.6 349.6 (13 )% 620.8 665.9 (7 )% Cost of sales of physical commodities 226.0 229.6 (2 )% 471.7 449.5 5 % Operating revenues 78.6 120.0 (35 )% 149.1 216.4 (31 )% Transaction-based clearing expenses 4.7 7.6 (38 )% 10.0 13.6 (26 )% Introducing broker commissions 21.7 25.1 (14 )% 41.9 50.1 (16 )% Interest expense 1.4 0.5 180 % 2.5 1.1 127 % Net operating revenues 50.8 86.8 (41 )% 94.7 151.6 (38 )% Variable direct compensation and benefits 2.4 6.1 (61 )% 7.1 10.9 (35 )% Net contribution 48.4 80.7 (40 )% 87.6 140.7 (38 )% Fixed compensation and benefits 11.0 14.2 (23 )% 24.2 27.1 (11 )% Other fixed expenses 32.1 27.0 19 % 62.0 50.4 23 % Bad debts, net of recoveries 0.5 0.4 25 % 0.8 0.7 14 % Non-variable direct expenses 43.6 41.6 5 % 87.0 78.2 11 % Other gain — 6.4 (100 )% — 6.4 (100 )% Segment income $ 4.8 $ 45.5 (89 )% $ 0.6 $ 68.9 (99 )%





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating revenues (in millions): Securities $ 22.4 $ 26.0 (14 )% $ 43.5 $ 51.2 (15 )% FX / CFD contracts 52.5 90.0 (42 )% 92.1 156.9 (41 )% Physical contracts 2.2 3.5 (37 )% 8.2 7.0 17 % Interest / fees earned on client balances 0.8 0.1 700 % 1.6 0.4 300 % Other 0.7 0.4 75 % 3.7 0.9 311 % $ 78.6 $ 120.0 (35 )% $ 149.1 $ 216.4 (31 )% Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): FX / CFD contracts ADV (millions) $ 8,411 $ 10,765 (22 )% $ 8,186 $ 9,798 (16 )% FX / CFD contracts RPM $ 97 $ 131 (26 )% $ 90 $ 124 (27 )%



Global Payments

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ — $ — — % $ — $ — — % Principal gains, net 46.7 38.7 21 % 99.3 78.9 26 % Commission and clearing fees 1.8 1.5 20 % 3.4 3.1 10 % Consulting, management, account fees 0.8 0.8 — % 1.8 1.4 29 % Interest income 0.5 — n/m 0.7 — n/m Total revenues 49.8 41.0 21 % 105.2 83.4 26 % Cost of sales of physical commodities — — — % — — — % Operating revenues 49.8 41.0 21 % 105.2 83.4 26 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 1.8 1.8 — % 3.4 3.7 (8 )% Introducing broker commissions 0.5 0.3 67 % 1.0 0.4 150 % Interest expense 0.1 — n/m 0.1 0.1 — % Net operating revenues 47.4 38.9 22 % 100.7 79.2 27 % Variable compensation and benefits 9.3 6.8 37 % 20.5 15.2 35 % Net contribution 38.1 32.1 19 % 80.2 64.0 25 % Fixed compensation and benefits 17.6 4.9 259 % 23.1 8.9 160 % Other fixed expenses 4.6 3.3 39 % 8.9 6.7 33 % Bad debts — — — % — — — % Total non-variable direct expenses 22.2 8.2 171 % 32.0 15.6 105 % Segment income $ 15.9 $ 23.9 (33 )% $ 48.2 $ 48.4 — %





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating revenues (in millions): Payments $ 48.5 $ 40.1 21 % $ 102.7 $ 81.4 26 % Other 1.3 0.9 44 % 2.5 2.0 25 % $ 49.8 $ 41.0 21 % $ 105.2 $ 83.4 26 % Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Global Payments ADV (millions) $ 65 $ 56 16 % $ 70 $ 59 19 % Global Payments RPM $ 11,916 $ 11,668 2 % $ 11,655 $ 11,118 5 %



Unallocated Costs and Expenses

The following table provides information regarding our unallocated costs and expenses. These unallocated costs and expenses include certain shared services such as information technology, accounting and treasury, credit and risk, legal and compliance, and human resources and other activities, which are not included in the results of the operating segments discussed above.

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Compensation and benefits: Variable compensation and benefits $ 16.0 $ 13.5 19 % $ 31.5 $ 24.9 27 % Fixed compensation and benefits 43.7 31.3 40 % 73.6 61.3 20 % 59.7 44.8 33 % 105.1 86.2 22 % Other expenses: Occupancy and equipment rental 10.4 8.7 20 % 19.2 17.3 11 % Non-trading technology and support 11.3 9.5 19 % 20.9 19.1 9 % Professional fees 4.7 7.3 (36 )% 12.5 12.8 (2 )% Depreciation and amortization 5.7 5.6 2 % 11.4 10.6 8 % Communications 1.5 1.4 7 % 3.1 2.8 11 % Selling and marketing 1.1 2.2 (50 )% 2.0 2.9 (31 )% Trading systems and market information 1.6 1.3 23 % 3.7 2.5 48 % Travel and business development 1.0 0.6 67 % 2.6 1.2 117 % Other 3.1 6.7 (54 )% 9.3 11.6 (20 )% 40.4 43.3 (7 )% 84.7 80.8 5 % Total compensation and other expenses $ 100.1 $ 88.1 14 % $ 189.8 $ 167.0 14 %



Total unallocated costs and other expenses increased $12.0 million, or 14%, to $100.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $88.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. Compensation and benefits increased $14.9 million, or 33%, to $59.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $44.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The increase in variable and non-variable compensation is partially related to the move of certain client engagement teams out of discrete business lines and into shared services, and replacing compensation expense in those discrete business lines with a non-variable charge. Additionally, the increase in variable compensation is partially related to increased headcount.

In addition, the increase in non-variable compensation is related to higher salaries due to increased headcount and annual merit increases, as well as $3.1 million in accelerated share-based compensation for employee departures that are related to retirements and certain business restructurings. Average administrative headcount increased 20% in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, principally within client engagement, compliance, IT, and finance.

Other non-compensation expenses decreased $2.9 million, or 7%, to $40.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $43.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022 principally due to lower legal fees, not directly related to a business and lower selling and marketing fees, due principally to the bi-annual global sales and strategy meeting held in March 2022, partially offset by higher occupancy costs, principally related to an increase in property tax assessments in London, and non-trading technology maintenance and support for the various systems used by the support services departments.

Balance Sheet Summary

The following table below provides a summary of asset, liability and stockholders’ equity information for the periods indicated.

(Unaudited) (in millions, except for share and per share amounts) March 31, 2023 September 30, 2022 Summary asset information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,263.9 $ 1,108.5 Cash, securities and other assets segregated under federal and other regulations $ 2,512.3 $ 3,267.2 Securities purchased under agreements to resell $ 2,623.2 $ 1,672.0 Securities borrowed $ 753.7 $ 1,209.8 Deposits with and receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties, net $ 7,616.3 $ 6,842.6 Receivables from clients, net and notes receivable, net $ 983.8 $ 571.3 Financial instruments owned, at fair value $ 5,049.1 $ 4,167.3 Physical commodities inventory, net $ 572.1 $ 513.5 Property and equipment, net $ 117.7 $ 112.9 Operating right of use assets $ 117.7 $ 121.8 Goodwill and intangible assets, net $ 88.9 $ 86.2 Other $ 220.2 $ 186.5 Summary liability and stockholders’ equity information: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 513.8 $ 400.6 Operating lease liabilities $ 144.1 $ 143.0 Payables to clients $ 10,168.7 $ 9,891.0 Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties $ 558.4 $ 659.8 Payables to lenders under loans $ 561.3 $ 485.1 Senior secured borrowings, net $ 340.6 $ 339.1 Income taxes payable $ 26.2 $ 16.2 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase $ 5,023.1 $ 3,195.6 Securities loaned $ 764.5 $ 1,189.5 Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased, at fair value $ 2,570.9 $ 2,469.6 Stockholders’ equity $ 1,247.3 $ 1,070.1 Common stock outstanding - shares 20,678,698 20,303,904 Net asset value per share $ 60.32 $ 52.70



The Company calculates ROE on stated book value based on net income divided by average stockholders’ equity. For the calculation of ROE on tangible book value, the amount of goodwill and intangibles, net is excluded from stockholders’ equity.

