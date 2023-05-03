Groundbreaking Workshop that Helps Real Estate Agents Leverage Artificial Intelligence to Grow Their Businesses

Riverview, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview, Florida -

The Iconic Agent, today announced that Iconic Real Estate Coaches, Nathaniel Crawford and Damon Greene will again join forces with A.I. Expert Consultant, Darby Rollins (The AI Author), for “The A.I. Workshop: How Top-Producers and Non-Techie Agents are Leveraging AI to Grow Their Business” on May 5, 2023 from 9 am-5 pm EST live in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The workshop aims to help real estate agents gain an expert level of understanding when it comes to generative AI and how to use it to grow their businesses.

This workshop is for realtors looking for an effective way to reach potential clients, close more deals, and get referrals from their existing pipelines.

"I strongly believe that ChatGPT and Jasper are game-changers for the real estate industry. As an AI expert, I have seen firsthand how these AI tools have revolutionized the way real estate professionals operate. Despite the skepticism that surrounds the use of generative AI, I firmly believe that with the right knowledge and strategy, it can be used as a catalyst for creativity, not a replacement for it," states Rollins.

Darby went on to state that, "There is no doubt that AI will play a significant role in the future of the real estate industry. I am excited about the possibilities that these tools offer and encourage all real estate professionals to be open-minded and embrace the transformative power of AI."

This intimate hands-on workshop, sponsored by Acre Mortgage and Brightway Insurance, will bring together 25 real estate agents from across the country to learn from seasoned real estate professional, Nathaniel Crawford, generative AI expert Darby Rollings (The AI Author), and seasoned marketing expert Damon Greene. Attendees will receive hands-on experience with ChatGPT and Jasper - two powerful AI tools that can be used to automate the follow-up process and stay top of mind with clients. Through these tools, attendees will learn how to create compelling video scripts and email follow-up sequences that help close more deals.

As a bonus, ContentPreneur Chastin J Miles will be in attendance for a 40-minute training and Q/A session where he’ll reveal how real estate agents can use content to market and brand themselves and gain influence and sales.

"We’ve put together this workshop to help real estate clients learn how to use Artificial Intelligence tools to create engaging and valuable content so they become unforgettable to their current sphere and pipeline. Being unforgettable means agents can generate more referrals and close more deals," said Damon Greene. "Studies show that the majority of sales come from the 5th through 12 follow-ups. With ChatGPT, Jasper, and automation too agents can automate their follow-up process and provide real value to their pipeline."

Nathaniel Crawford added, "This AI Workshop will be an invaluable resource for real estate agents who want to stand out in a crowded market and get ahead of the competition. We'll also share a blueprint to targeted branding, hacks, and workflows, recipes to make content creation easier and faster, repurposing content, as well as how to create an AI spokesperson for your business without you ever having to be on camera."

This workshop is a great opportunity for real estate agents who have let their pipeline and sphere of influence go stale, and agents that are consistently building their pipelines and sphere of influence. With the help of AI, real estate agents can improve their businesses and increase their chances of success in a highly competitive market.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfCJouApbyk

To learn more about the Real Estate AI workshop, please visit: www.theiconicagent.com/liveworkshop.

