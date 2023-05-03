Lumina Datamatics Acquires diacriTech Technologies

MUMBAI, India, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Datamatics Ltd. (“Lumina Datamatics”) has acquired 100% stake in diacriTech Technologies Private Limited (“diacriTech”), having its registered office in Chennai, India, and a wholly owned subsidiary in the USA. The acquisition of diacriTech further builds upon Lumina Datamatics’ growth strategy and progressive technology solutions.



“Technology is a differentiator for us. The diacriTech acquisition provides an integrated service model for the customers and further strengthens our presence in the APAC and other regions,” said Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics.

“diacriTech tools and products embrace AI and Automation in its end-to-end services. The combination of our solutions with Lumina Datamatics’ innovative workflows will undoubtedly benefit our customers,” said Gopinath A.R.M, Director, diacriTech.

Nova Capital Advisors acted as the exclusive advisor to this deal.

About Lumina Datamatics Limited

Globally, 8 of the top-10 publishers and 3 of the top-5 e-Retailers trust Lumina Datamatics as their strategic partner in providing content, analytics, eCommerce, and technology solutions. Lumina Datamatics enables publishers to be at the forefront of content workflows by managing the entire publishing process. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 3000 professionals across the United States, UK, Germany, Philippines, and India.

About diacriTech

diacriTech is a provider of services within books, journals, and multimedia. Their software development division specializes in digital workflows, consulting, and solutions.

