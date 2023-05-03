SBNY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Signature Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2023

NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Signature Bank (OTCMKTS: SBNY).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Signature between March 23, 2020 and March 12, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 15, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Signature Bank issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Signature Bank did not have the strong fundamentals that it represented itself as having in the days immediately prior to its takeover, or otherwise took action that left it susceptible to a takeover by the New York Department of Financial Services (“DFS”); (2) as a result, it became a target for regulatory action by the DFS, and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

