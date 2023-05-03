Pulse Seismic Inc. Announces Voting Results at Shareholders’ Annual Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or the “Company”) announced today the voting results from its annual meeting held in Calgary, Alberta on May 3, 2023. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated March 20, 2023 was elected as a director, with a vote being conducted by ballot:



Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Against % Neal Coleman 27,626,366 99.31 191,560 0.69 Paul Crilly 27,805,193 99,95 12,733 0.05 Dallas Droppo 27,804,193 99,95 13,733 0.05 Robert Robotti 27,800,662 99,94 17,264 0.06 Patrick Ward 27,805,500 99,96 12,426 0.04 Melanie Westergaard 27,802,800 99.95 15,126 0.05

The “Say on Pay” shareholder advisory vote on Pulse’s approach to executive compensation was approved by 99.81% of the votes cast.

The report on voting for the meeting will be available at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.pulseseismic.com.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin where most of Canada’s oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

For further information, please contact:

Neal Coleman, President and CEO

Or

Pamela Wicks, Vice President Finance and CFO

Tel.: (403) 237-5559

Toll-free: 1-877-460-5559

E-mail: info@pulseseismic.com

Please visit our website at www.pulseseismic.com



