AirMatrix receives federal funding from NRC IRAP-Canada to advance Cellular signal mapping from 400 up to 1,000 feet

Miami, Florida, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirMatrix, an aerial traffic management software platform with offices in both Miami and Toronto, has received funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP-Canada) to advance cellular signal mapping capabilities from 400 up to 1,000 feet. This funding will support AirMatrix's mission of enabling drones and urban area mobility to scale safely and economically in complex airspace.

AirMatrix specializes in uncrewed traffic management (UTM) software that enables drones to operate safely and efficiently in complex airspace. The company's software enables the creation of precise autonomous drone roads, ensuring that city skies remain clear, safe, and under control. The company's technology allows for real time services such as geofencing, situational awareness and deconfliction allowing operators to make confident and informed decisions in real time. Beyond drones, AirMatrix is focused on urban aerial mobility, which will be the next focus of its services. Passenger-carrying drones will operate up to around 10,000 feet in the sky, and it is essential to have a centralized system that can manage the data streams between different data sources.

The NRC IRAP-Canada project involves collecting telecommunications strength data up to new heights in the city of Calgary. The data collected is vital to drone operators who attend disaster response and relief. Drone operators can deploy drones with a degree of confidence, knowing the strength of the telecommunications for the specific location. The data is relevant to drone operators, who need to plan their flights with confidence. AirMatrix collects the data in real time and provides it to drone operators to help them make informed decisions.

Telecom providers stand to benefit directly from the research project due to the use cases they provide. This includes low Earth orbit satellite companies that provide positional and network information, as well as urban aerial mobility like flights and drones. These new use cases require telecom providers to know the signal strength and coverage above a certain height, which they currently do not have. The project will provide valuable data up to 1,000 feet, which will be crucial for these new use cases. As a result, telecom providers will be able to optimize their network coverage and improve communication for these emerging technologies.

AirMatrix is committed to developing the technologies needed for drone pilots to go beyond the visual line of sight. One essential technology is situational awareness, which involves having eyes on what's happening around the drone. AirMatrix is deploying systems in cities to give drone operators the necessary data sets as required by regulators. The partnership with Transport Canada and the FAA in the US will help AirMatrix set the standards when it comes to these data feeds.

AirMatrix's business model is focused on airspace under 400 feet since most countries require special permissions for airspace beyond 400 feet. AirMatrix is collecting data up to 1,000 feet to set up the necessary infrastructure for passenger-carrying drones and drones carrying heavy payloads. AirMatrix wants to set the groundwork for telecom providers to start building the necessary infrastructure to support this higher airspace.

Bashir Khan, "The funding from the NRC IRAP-Canada will help us to develop the necessary technologies and data sets needed to enable drones and urban area mobility to scale safely and economically in complex airspace. We are excited to partner with Transport Canada and regulatory bodies in the US to help set the standards for these data feeds and to help build the necessary infrastructure to support higher airspace", says Bashir Khan, Founder, and CEO of AirMatrix.

