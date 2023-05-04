Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Purchase of Two Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft on Lease with Aeromexico

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to announce the purchase of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on long-term lease to Aerovías de México, S.A. de C.V. (“Aeromexico”). The transactions were completed in March 2023.



“We are excited for this new partnership with Aeromexico and look forward to working alongside the Aeromexico team as they continue along their ambitious fleet renewal program over the coming years. These two aircraft form part of Aeromexico’s growing MAX fleet and its commitment to sustainable travel,” said Michael Lombardi, Vice President of Marketing at Griffin.

Aeromexico’s Fleet and Business Development Senior Vice President Max Alvarez, said, “We are pleased to start this relationship with Griffin, this alliance demonstrates their confidence in the future of the company and allows us to expand our lessors base of B737 MAX aircraft. Thanks to the support of strategic partners like Griffin, Aeromexico remains steadfast in our commitment to continue growing our fleet, which is already the largest in our history, and to offer our customers extraordinary experiences aboard the most modern, safe, comfortable, and eco-friendly aircraft.”

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

About Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in commercial and cargo aviation in Mexico, training, assistance, and maintenance, as well as the control of its passenger loyalty program: Aeromexico, Aeromexico Connect, Aeromexico Cargo, Aeromexico Formacion, Aeromexico Servicios and Aeromexico Rewards. The company is Mexico's global airline and has its main hub at Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 23rd anniversary and serves 184 countries with its 19 SkyTeam airline partners.

