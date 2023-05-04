Compagnie Financière Tradition: Q1 2023 - Growth of adjusted revenue of 13.0% to CHF 290.5m, at constant exchange rates

English French German

Ad hoc announcement pursuant

to Article 53 of the Six Exchange

Regulation Listing Rules Lausanne, 4 May 2023

Q1 2023: Growth of adjusted revenue of 13.0% to CHF 290.5m, at constant exchange rates





The level of activity for the first quarter continued along the lines of last year, with consolidated adjusted* revenue growing 13.0% for the period at constant exchange rates, driven by central bank monetary tightening policy to combat stubborn inflation.

Against this backdrop, Compagnie Financière Tradition reported consolidated revenue of CHF 271.6m in the first quarter 2023 compared with CHF 247.7m in same period in 2022, up 9.6% at current exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 14.3%.

For the same period, the Group’s consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 290.5m compared with CHF 268.7m in 2022, an increase of 13.0% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 13.3% at constant exchange rates while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 3.0%.

* Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")



Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.





Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication +41 (0)21 343 52 87 +41 (0)22 591 22 63 actionnaire@tradition.ch rohan.sant@voxia.ch

