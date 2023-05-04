Aquafeed Market to Reach USD 85.17 Billion by 2028 | With a 5.59% CAGR

Pune, India, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aquafeed market size is anticipated to reach USD 85.17 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of aquafeed and the rising investments in research and development activities are projected to foster growth for the market. The market’s growth is also ascribable to the increasing seafood trade due to the soaring seafood consumption and consumer expenditure on fish and fish products such as fish meal, fish oil, and fish silage. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled “Aquafeed Market, 2021-2028”. The market size was USD 55.71 billion in 2020 and reached USD 58.19 billion in 2021.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/aquafeed-market-100698

Aquafeed is a type of feed that is specifically formulated for aquatic animals, including fish, shrimp, crabs, and other species raised in aquaculture. Aquafeed can come in various forms, including pellets, flakes, and powders, and typically contains a balanced mix of protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients needed for the growth and health of aquatic animals.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Aquafeed Market Report:



Cargill Incorporated (Minnesota, U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (Illinois, U.S.)

Alltech Inc., (U.S.)

Purina Animal Nutrition (Missouri, U.S.)

Ridley Corp Ltd (Australia)

Nutreco N.V. (Amersfoort, Netherlands)

Aller Aqua A/S (Christiansfeld, Denmark)

BioMar A/S (Denmark)

Dibaq Aquaculture (Spain)

Beneo GmbH (Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 5.59% 2028 Value Projection USD 85.17 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 58.19 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 164 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Ingredients

By Form

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Aquafeed Market Growth Drivers Rise in Seafood Trade to Play Crucial Role in Market Growth Increasing Investments in R&D Activities to Support Market Growth





Segmentation-

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into mollusks, crustaceans, fish, and others. On the basis of ingredient, the market is segmented into additives, fish oil, fishmeal, soybean, corn, and others. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into dry and wet. Geographically, the market is classified into South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

It incorporates Porters’ Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis for accurate market prediction.

It describes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes the list of key players profiled in the market.

It highlights key trends in the market.

It showcases information on different market segments such as form, type, ingredient, and others.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Seafood Trade to Favor Market Growth

The growing popularity of organic fish farming is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Though organic fish farming is still in nascent phase, the rising consumer inclination towards it is likely to favor market growth.

Increasing animal protein demand in major western nations and the rising seafood trade worldwide are projected to bolster the global aquafeed market growth. The increasing seafood consumption and consumer expenditure on fish & fish products including fish silage, fish meals, and fish oils are predicted to boost aquaculture production, and therefore stimulate market growth.

Lastly, the rising investments in research and development activities to develop innovative products by key players are expected to complement market growth.

However, the volatile prices of raw materials may hamper market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/aquafeed-market-100698

Regional Insights-

Increasing Fish Production to Amplify Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global aquafeed market share due to the swift market development during the last decade. India and China account for more than half of the region’s sales. The increasing fish production in China is likely to complement the market’s growth. Moreover, the rising business expansions in China and India are likely to amplify the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Europe is expected to witness substantial growth due to the soaring aquaculture production and the growing consumer inclination towards the production of salmon.

North America is projected to gain considerable growth due to the presence of prominent market players including Archer Daniels and Cargill Incorporated. Additionally, the high profits gained on exports of aquaculture are likely to complement the region’s market growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Emphasize Product Portfolio Diversification to Expand Market Share

The key players in the market emphasize product portfolio and distribution network diversification to augment their market reach and consumer bases. They adopt ingenious growth strategies including mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, technological advancements, and others. For instance, in January 2020, BioMar A/S expanded its production capacity through the inauguration of its new aquafeed plant in Wesley Vale, Tasmania. The new plant offers an annual production capacity of 110,000 tonnes of aquafeed.

Inquire Before Buying Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aquafeed-market-100698

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) 4.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 4.5.2 Supply Chain Challenges 4.5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Aquafeed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Fish Carps Tilapias Catfish Salmons Others Crustaceans Mollusks Others By Ingredient (Value) Soybean Fishmeal Fish Oil Corn Additives Others By Form (Value) Dry Wet By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Industry Developments-

May 2021: BP Milling, a U.K.-based company, launched a new pelleted blend of fish attractants called SmartMix. The blend is packed with vital minerals and vitamins and immune-boosting amino acids.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aquafeed-market-100698

Read Related Insights:

Feed Premix Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Microalgae-based Aquafeed Market Size, Share & Geography Forecast till 2023-2030

Specialty Feed Additives Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com