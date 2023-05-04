Parachute Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global parachute market size is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR during 2023-2030. The growth of this market is attributable to the increasing demand for military parachutes, due to the rising military and security deployments across the world. Besides the military sector, commercial applications are also generating heavy demand for parachutes. Rising demand in aero sports and technological advances will propel the market forward in the forthcoming years, says Fortune Business Insights™ in its upcoming report titled “Parachute Market, 2023-2030."

The global parachute market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand from military and defence sectors, as well as the growing popularity of adventure sports such as skydiving, base jumping, and paragliding. Additionally, the increasing adoption of drones for commercial and military applications is also expected to drive the demand for parachute systems for unmanned aerial vehicles.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Parachute Market Report:

Report Scope and Segmentation-

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019- 2021 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Component

By Region

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Parachute Market Growth Drivers Long term contracts with Manufacturing Firms for both Commercial and Military Purpose Technologic advancements in parachute fabrics and tools used will make them more reliable

SEGMENTATION:

Based on the product type, the market share is segmented into ram air parachute, Rogallo wing parachute, round wing parachute, cruciform parachute, annular parachute, pull down apex parachute, and ribbon and ring parachute.

In terms of application, the market share is divided into civil aircraft, military, break chutes, rescue and recovery, and cargo.

By component, the market share is segregated into ropes, canopy, cords, metals, and webbings.

Geographically, the market share is broken down into the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World.

The parachute market refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of parachutes and related equipment. Parachutes are used for a variety of purposes, including military, recreational, and sport activities.

Drivers & Restraints:

Robust Demand from Commercial and Military Sectors to Augment Growth

The global parachute market growth is slated to gain momentum over 2022-2029. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for military parachutes, due to the rising military and security deployments across the world. Besides the military sector, commercial applications are also generating heavy demand for parachutes. Rising demand in aero sports and technological advances will propel the market forward over the projected timeframe.

However, strict government regulations due to high risk of malfunction and accidents could limit parachute adoption to some extent.

Regional Insights:

North America to Capture Substantial Market Share over 2022-2029

North America is anticipated to capture the major percentage of the worldwide parachute market share through 2029. The regional dominance is due to the demand and availability of technologically-advanced military parachutes. Major players present in North America will bolster the regional outlook.

The market in Europe is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing investments in parachute production. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific market will gain traction led by strong demand across commercial and military sectors.

Report Coverage:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Competitive Landscape

Market Players Focus on New Product Launches to Strengthen Market Position

Leading players are adopting various strategies to expand their presence in the market. These include R&D investments and launch of new, technologically-advanced products in the market. Some companies are also adopting strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

