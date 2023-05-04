Global Panuveitis Treatment Market Size To Grow USD 9.1 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 8.8%

New York, United States , May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Panuveitis Treatment Market Size is to grow from USD 3.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.1 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Panuveitis, also known as diffuse uveitis. Ventral panuveitis is a serious inflammatory illness of the uveal tract of the eye, which includes the iris, ciliary body, and choroid. Panuveitis is usually treated with a mix of medications and, in certain cases, surgery. Methotrexate and mycophenolate mofetil are two common medications. They exert their influence by lowering the immune system. The primary goal of treatment is to reduce inflammation while protecting the eye from additional damage. Corticosteroid eye drops or injections are typically used first to decrease inflammation in the eye. The panuveitis treatment market is predicted to grow in the next years as the number of clinical studies for novel treatments increases and new drugs are introduced.

The rising prevalence of uveitis, which is commonly accompanied by ventral panuveitis, is a major market driver. The worldwide population is aging, which has increased the prevalence of age-related eye diseases such as uveitis and panuveitis. In addition, as their expertise in uveitis and other eye diseases grows, patients and healthcare providers are more inclined to seek out and prescribe therapy for ventral panuveitis. Advances in medical technology have contributed to the development of new treatments and therapies for this ailment, which has expanded the market for ventral panuveitis remedies. Moreover, as emerging economies continue to grow and develop, the market for these medicines is expected to grow as a result of rising incomes and greater access to healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the cost of treating ventral panuveitis can be significant, especially when biological drugs and other complex therapies are used. This could limit some patients access to treatment.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Panuveitis Treatment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class, (Anti-inflammatory, Antimicrobial Drugs, Immunotherapy & Targeted Therapies), By Route of Administration, (Oral, Topical, & Others), By Distribution Channel, (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032".

The segment is dominating the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global panuveitis treatment market is segmented into anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial drugs, immunotherapy & targeted therapies, based on drug class. The anti-inflammatory sector dominates the market across these divisions due to anti-inflammatory medicines such as corticosteroids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which are often used to control the inflammation associated with panuveitis. These medications act by inhibiting the immunological response that produces inflammation and can provide immediate symptom relief.

The topical segment is influencing the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of the route of administration, the global panuveitis treatment market is segmented into oral, topical, & others. The topical category will have the largest market share due to topical treatments, such as eye drops, which are also often used to treat panuveitis, especially in mild types. On the other hand, topical medicines may not be as successful in severe cases of panuveitis that entail inflammation throughout the entire eye.

The hospital pharmacies segment is leading the market share growth during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global ventral panuveitis treatment market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online Pharmacies. Among these, hospital pharmacies are expected to grow the market during the forecast period, because hospital pharmacies frequently work closely with healthcare professionals involved in the diagnosis and treatment of panuveitis, such as ophthalmologists and rheumatologists. This collaboration can help ensure that patients receive medications that are both appropriate and effective. Furthermore, specialized medications and therapies that may be required for panuveitis treatment are typically available in hospital pharmacies.

North America is leading the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the significant market growth during the forecast period because the United States and Canada are the two largest markets in North America, also grow the market during the forecast period, with factors such as improved healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and an increasing frequency of eye illnesses driving market expansion. Moreover, the existence of a large patient population, in conjunction with the availability of modern medicines such as biological agents, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressive drugs, is expected to increase demand for panuveitis treatment in the region.

Europe is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period, owing to Europe has robust research and development sector as well as a favorable regulatory environment, several novel drugs for panuveitis treatment are now available. Also, there is an increasing awareness of eye illnesses in Europe, which aids in the early detection and treatment of numerous conditions, including panuveitis.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Panuveitis Treatment Market include Allergan, Inc., Novartis AG, Bausch Health Inc., AbbVie Inc., Tarsier Pharma, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alimera Science Inc., Eyepoint Pharmaceutical, Santen Pharmaceutical, and Other key players.

Recent Development

Uvadex (methoxsalen) is a medicine manufactured by Bausch Health Inc. that is used to treat several kinds of uveitis, including panuveitis. Uvadex is an oral medication that works by sensitizing the immune cells that cause eye inflammation to ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation.

