Surgical Scissors Market Size to hit US$ 560.30 billion by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical scissors market , estimated at US$ 316.82 million in 2021, is projected to surpass US$ 560.30 billion by 2030, at a revenue CAGR of 6.54%, according to the latest report by Growth Plus Reports. The report analyzes and provides information about the best impactful strategies, trends, prospects, competitive environment, market dynamics, size, and projections.

The increased number of surgeries will drive the demand for surgical scissors during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures will encourage market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 316.82 million Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 560.30 million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.54 % from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered by type, material, end user, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The increased demand for minimally invasive procedures is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the global surgical scissors market. Additionally, the affordable availability of surgical scissors and a rise in the number of surgeries contribute to market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the surgical scissors market from four perspectives: Type, Material, End User, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the surgical scissors market is segmented into disposable and reusable. The reusable segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it can be used multiple times on various patients and do not require frequent replacements.

Material Segmentation: Based on the material, the surgical scissors market is segmented into tungsten, stainless steel, ceramic, titanium, and others. The stainless steel segment dominates the market because of its durability and affordability.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the surgical scissors market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals & clinics segment dominates the market because of the high number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global surgical scissors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the surgical scissors market with the largest revenue share due to the increased number of surgical procedures, favorable government policies, and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the global surgical scissors market are:

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Stryker Corporation

Purple Surgical International

Scanlan International

Teleflex Incorporated

Olympus Corporation

World Precision Instruments

BD

The market for surgical scissors is competitive and complex. Prominent companies develop and launch new products to fulfill the demand and maintain a strong market position.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Year – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL SURGICAL SCISSORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Disposable Reusable GLOBAL SURGICAL SCISSORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MATERIAL Tungsten Stainless Steel Ceramic Titanium Others GLOBAL SURGICAL SCISSORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USE Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

