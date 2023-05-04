Surgical Scissors Market Size to hit US$ 560.30 billion by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical scissors market, estimated at US$ 316.82 million in 2021, is projected to surpass US$ 560.30 billion by 2030, at a revenue CAGR of 6.54%, according to the latest report by Growth Plus Reports. The report analyzes and provides information about the best impactful strategies, trends, prospects, competitive environment, market dynamics, size, and projections.
Key Takeaways:
- The increased number of surgeries will drive the demand for surgical scissors during the forecast period.
- Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures will encourage market revenue growth.
- North America will dominate the global market.
Surgical Scissors Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2021
|US$ 316.82 million
|Revenue forecast in 2030
|US$ 560.30 million
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 6.54 % from 2022 to 2030
|Base year for estimation
|2021
|Forecast period
|2022-2030
|Segments covered
|by type, material, end user, and region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers
The increased demand for minimally invasive procedures is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the global surgical scissors market. Additionally, the affordable availability of surgical scissors and a rise in the number of surgeries contribute to market's revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the surgical scissors market from four perspectives: Type, Material, End User, and Region.
Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the surgical scissors market is segmented into disposable and reusable. The reusable segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it can be used multiple times on various patients and do not require frequent replacements.
Material Segmentation: Based on the material, the surgical scissors market is segmented into tungsten, stainless steel, ceramic, titanium, and others. The stainless steel segment dominates the market because of its durability and affordability.
End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the surgical scissors market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals & clinics segment dominates the market because of the high number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global surgical scissors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the surgical scissors market with the largest revenue share due to the increased number of surgical procedures, favorable government policies, and advanced healthcare infrastructure.
Competitive Landscape
The top companies in the global surgical scissors market are:
- Arthrex, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Thermo Fischer Scientific
- Stryker Corporation
- Purple Surgical International
- Scanlan International
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Olympus Corporation
- World Precision Instruments
- BD
The market for surgical scissors is competitive and complex. Prominent companies develop and launch new products to fulfill the demand and maintain a strong market position.
