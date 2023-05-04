Counslr Partners with Happy Jack Records to Provide Groundbreaking Mental Health Support for Musicians

NEW YORK, NY, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr , the text-based mental health support platform, announced today that it is partnering with Happy Jack Records to provide unlimited text-based support for musicians, band members, and staff. The partnership, which will also be announced at a Happy Jack Records launch event at Ascent Lounge in New York City on May 4th, will enable the nonprofit label’s artists to access live, on-demand, chat sessions with licensed mental health professionals, any time, anywhere.

“So many artists lead stressful, anxious lives, whether their fans realize this or not. We want to support talented artists where we can, and give them access to proper mental health resources like Counslr,” said David Nathan, Co-Founder of Happy Jack Records.

The launch party at Ascent Lounge will include special Performances by The Arti$t, King Kanja, Casey McQuillen, SNF.JT, and American Idol Winner Nick Fradiani. DJ Set by ZeeMuffin. In particular, SNF.JT, a rapper/music artist originally from Gary, Indiana, will be sharing his personal story and experience with mental health, as he turned to music to stay focused and grounded after being homeless and living out of his car. He was diagnosed a Bi-Polar and decided to turn an obstacle into an opportunity for himself and for others. His new project, “Too Hard,” will be released on Friday, May 5th, on all streaming platforms.

“We want to reframe the notion of mental health by making it cool to talk about it, and support the next generation of artists,” said Sam Koch, Co-Founder of Happy Jack Records.

The core beliefs of Happy Jack Records align with Counslr’s mission, as the nonprofit offers its artists a team of coaches and mental health resources throughout their professional musical journey to optimize overall wellness. Counslr seeks to support those in need of mental health, who would otherwise not seek it out on their own, which is also a mission of Happy Jack Records.

“We are thrilled to work with Happy Jack Records to raise mental health awareness within the music industry and beyond,” said Josh Liss, CEO of Counslr. “Musicians lead a high pressure life. We’re looking forward to supporting Happy Jack artists through their creative ventures, reaching them as some of the traditionally unreachable and empowering them to make great choices in life and in music.”

Through the Counslr-Happy Jack Record partnership, every artist has access to unlimited, 24/7/365, live help which they can access from the privacy and convenience of their own phone while at home, in the studio or on the road.









For more information on Counslr, please visit: www. c ounslr.com .

For more information on Happy Jack Records, please visit: www.happyjackrecords.org







ABOUT COUNSLR

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to live chat sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, with an aim of addressing concerns while they are small to help ensure that they stay small. As the only mental health platform that offers unlimited availability to live sessions with licensed counselors without a direct fee-for-service, Counslr offers its partners the most qualified, accessible, cost-effective, highly-scalable mental health solution for organizations of any size. Counslr partners with companies, universities/colleges, and high schools so these entities can provide Counslr’s services to their employees/students at no direct cost. Counslr is meant to supplement existing mental health services (such as campus counseling centers) — not to replace them. For more information, please visit Counslr: www.Counslr.com .

