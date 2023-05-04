ABT RS6 Legacy Edition as limited "crowning glory of two decades of RS6 history"

English German

KEMPTEN, Germany, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABT Sportsline, leading tuner for vehicles of the Audi and VW Group, inspires its fans with extraordinary special models. The latest example is the ABT RS6 Legacy Edition (LE), limited to 200 units. The Legacy Edition of the RS6 with the V8 engine is a worthy tribute to a truly legendary model. With its incredible performance potential and stunning design, the last-generation RS6 raised the bar for high-performance cars.



ABT increased the 463 kW (630 hp) of the Audi RS6 Performance (MKB: DYGA) with the in-house ABT POWER R technology to approx. 559 kW (760 hp) at 980 Nm* including ABT turbocharger, ABT intercooler and carbon front skirt inserts including air intake grille with optimised air routing. The ABT RS6 Legacy Edition is compatible with "myABT" APP. With the insights into your vehicle's performance data future owners will now also experience this performance increase visually in the MMI via Apple CarPlay. You also get access to various Charisma settings such as ECO, SPORT or RACE for a needs-based adjustment of the performance characteristics to the fuel quality. More info on the entire range of functions at: MY ABT App

One of the aerodynamic highlights is the ABT carbon bonnet insert integrated into the bonnet of the ABT RS6-LE, which - in addition to visual aspects - provides improved heat dissipation of the performance-enhanced V8 bi-turbo engine. The limited special model passed the legally prescribed head impact tests for the approval of the ABT carbon bonnet insert in the area of application of the German Road Traffic Licensing Regulations (StVZO) without any problems. However, this is only a small part of the extensive aerodynamic kit that ABT has given the car.

ABT enhances the already high-quality interior of the Audi RS6 with Dinamica soul fabrics on the gearshift paddles, door sill trims and on the dashboard and seat frame trims. Dinamica is characterised in particular by its very fine fibre composition. This flame-retardant, soft, suede-like surface is optimally protected against moisture and dirt by a Teflon coating.

The ABT steering wheel is characterised by the high-quality Alcantara finish, the sporty 12 o'clock marking and has the full range of sensors, analogous to the original Audi steering wheel. The perfectly tuned suspension with ABT coilover springs and the ABT sports stabilisers ensure that the performance is perfectly transferred to the road. The tyres with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport 295/30 ZR22 on ABT HIGH PERFORMANCE IR22 forged rims in glossy black also contribute to this. The in-house ABT silencer system made of stainless steel, which ends in 4-ABT pipe trims with a diameter of 102 mm, provides the right sound.

* The stated values vary for the engine code letters DJPB, DYGB: 559 kW (760 hp) at 920 Nm. The engine performance figures comply with the requirements of EEC/80/1269. The procedure and the test bench manufacturer have been verified and approved by the vehicle manufacturer.

