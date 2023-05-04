Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2023: E-Prescriptions Gather Momentum as a Trend in the Industry

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global physicians and other health practitioners market grew from $1,520.55 billion in 2022 to $1,628.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The physicians and other health practitioners market is expected to grow to $2,050.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The physicians and other health practitioners market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.

Physicians and other health practitioners are increasingly using e-prescriptions to reduce errors and improve service quality. Electronic prescribing or e-prescribing (e-Rx) is the computer-based electronic generation, transmission and filling of a medical prescription. E-prescribing allows a physician, pharmacist, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to electronically transmit a new prescription or renewal authorization to a community or mail-order pharmacy. E-prescribing is beneficial to physicians as it reduces errors due to handwritten prescriptions. The E-prescribing trend provides scope for improving physicians and other health professionals' service quality.

Inadequate public health insurance is one of the major barriers for the growth of the overall healthcare industry. Lack of public health insurance coverage makes it difficult for patients to obtain health services. According to a recent report released by WHO and the World Bank, 400 million people do not have access to essential health services, and 6% of people in low- and middle-income countries were tipped into or pushed further into extreme poverty because of health spending. Inadequate public health insurance schemes in certain developing economies will be a major barrier to proper health protection and will restrain the growth of the physicians and other health practitioners market during the forecast period.

North America was the largest region in the physicians and other health practitioners market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the physicians and other health practitioners market. The regions covered in the physicians and other health practitioners market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Specialist Doctors; Primary Care Doctors; Podiatrists; Physical Therapists; Optometrists; Chiropractors

2) By End User Gender: Male; Female

3) By Type of Expenditure: Public; Private



Subsegments Covered: Doctors of Osteopathy; Psychiatrists; Psychologists; Other Healthcare Providers; Anesthesiologists; Cardiologists; Dermatologists; Obstetricians/ Gynecologists; Geriatricians; Neurologists; Neuropathologists; Pediatricians; Radiologists; Other Primary Care Doctors; General Podiatry; Podiatric Surgery; Podiatric Sports Medicine; Podopaediatrics



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 350 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1628.68 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2050.08 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Characteristics



4. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Product Analysis



5. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Supply Chain



6. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Customer Information



7. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Trends And Strategies



8. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market - Macro Economic Scenario



9. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Size And Growth



10. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Regional Analysis



11. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Segmentation

12. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Segments



13. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Metrics



14. Asia-Pacific Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market



15. Western Europe Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market



16. Eastern Europe Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market



17. North America Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market



18. South America Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market



19. Middle East Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market



20. Africa Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market



21. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Competitive Landscape



22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market



23. Market Background: Healthcare Services Market



24. Recommendations



25. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

IHH Healthcare

MEDNAX

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

NHS England

US Physical Therapy

Henry Schein, Inc.

Healthway Medical Corp Ltd

universal health services

