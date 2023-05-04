Netcompany - Invitation to Capital Markets Day 1 June 2023

Netcompany invites institutional investors and analysts to join the company’s Capital Markets Day on Thursday, 1 June 2023 from 10:00 – 16:00 CET
Presentations
- Strategic update and setting directions
André Rogaczewski
- Platforms and Products
Alexandros Manos / Lars Langer
Thomas Rysgaard Christiansen
Mehdi Motaghiani
- Delivery model and foundations
Claus Jørgensen / Leni Støvring
- Country updates
Gustaf Löfberg
Alexandros Manos
Richard Davies
Geir Arne Olsen
Perry van der Weyden
- Financial Update and 2026 aspirations
Thomas Johansen
Venue
The Capital Markets Day will take place in Netcompany´s new Corporate Headquarters in Copenhagen at Strandgade 3 from 10.00 to 16.00 CET. The event will be a hybrid event facilitating participation both physically and virtually.
Sign-up
Please register your participation via email to Anne Hammer Nielsen – AHNI@netcompany.com* no later than 25 May 2023.
*By confirming your attendance of the event, you accept Netcompany’s Privacy Policy, including the collection and processing of your personal data. Netcompany’s privacy policy explains how we process your personal data. At any time, you can freely retract your consent by contacting Netcompany.
Attachment