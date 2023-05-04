Netcompany - Invitation to Capital Markets Day 1 June 2023

| Source: Netcompany Group A/S Netcompany Group A/S

Copenhagen, DENMARK

Netcompany invites institutional investors and analysts to join the company’s Capital Markets Day on Thursday, 1 June 2023 from 10:00 – 16:00 CET


Presentations

  • Strategic update and setting directions
    André Rogaczewski
  • Platforms and Products
    Alexandros Manos / Lars Langer
    Thomas Rysgaard Christiansen
    Mehdi Motaghiani
  • Delivery model and foundations
    Claus Jørgensen / Leni Støvring
  • Country updates
    Gustaf Löfberg
    Alexandros Manos
    Richard Davies
    Geir Arne Olsen
    Perry van der Weyden
  • Financial Update and 2026 aspirations
    Thomas Johansen


Venue
The Capital Markets Day will take place in Netcompany´s new Corporate Headquarters in Copenhagen at Strandgade 3 from 10.00 to 16.00 CET. The event will be a hybrid event facilitating participation both physically and virtually.


Sign-up
Please register your participation via email to Anne Hammer Nielsen – AHNI@netcompany.com* no later than 25 May 2023.


*By confirming your attendance of the event, you accept Netcompany’s Privacy Policy, including the collection and processing of your personal data. Netcompany’s privacy policy explains how we process your personal data. At any time, you can freely retract your consent by contacting Netcompany.

Attachment


Attachments

CMD 01.06.2023 - Invitation