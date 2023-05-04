Wireless Backhaul Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Surge in Use of Millimeter Wave Technology-Based Scanner Systems in Transportation and Airports Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Backhaul Equipment Market by Offering, Frequency Band, End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report titled, "Wireless Backhaul Equipment Market," the wireless backhaul equipment market was valued at $31.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $104.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.



Wireless backhaul equipment refers to the technology and hardware used to transmit data wirelessly between two or more points, typically between a cellular tower or base station and a network's core infrastructure. It provides a high-speed connection for data transfer, such as voice, video, and internet traffic, and typically uses microwave or millimeter wave frequencies to achieve high bandwidth and low latency. Wireless backhaul equipment is commonly used in mobile networks, internet service providers, and other telecommunication systems.

Wireless backhaul equipment is essential in enabling high-speed and reliable communication between different parts of a wireless network. It is used to connect remote radio heads, small cells, and other network infrastructure elements to the core network. The equipment typically consists of transmitters, receivers, antennas, and other hardware that facilitate the wireless transmission of data. It can operate on various frequencies, including licensed, unlicensed, and shared spectrum bands.

Some of the benefits of wireless backhaul equipment include faster deployment, lower costs, and increased flexibility compared to wired backhaul solutions. However, its performance is subject to environmental factors such as weather and line-of-sight, which can affect the signal quality and reliability.



Key factors driving the growth of the wireless backhaul equipment market include increasing demand for high-speed connectivity, deployment of 5G networks, growth of the internet of things (IoT) and others. Advances in wireless technology, such as mmWave and beamforming, have improved the performance and reliability of wireless backhaul equipment. This has made wireless backhaul solutions more competitive with wired alternatives and has driven the growth of the wireless backhaul equipment market.

Governments and telecommunications companies are investing heavily in the deployment of new network infrastructure, including wireless backhaul equipment. This investment is expected to continue in the coming years, further driving the growth of the wireless backhaul equipment market.

For instance, the ultra-high speed Wi-Fi has been developed for Seoul's subway trains, providing high-speed internet connectivity to passengers while they travel. This solution is designed to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity in South Korea and improve the passenger experience. In addition, the development of wireless backhaul technology to enable 25 Gbps service in remote areas is a significant advancement in the field for South Korea.

This technology is designed and developed by the state-run Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) to provide high-speed internet connectivity to remote areas, where access to fiber optic or other wired broadband networks may be limited.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. The growth of the wireless backhaul equipment market presents significant growth opportunities for key players, including the opportunity to develop new products and solutions, expand into new markets, and target new customers with specialized offerings.

In addition, the deployment of 5G networks is expected to drive significant demand for wireless backhaul equipment, providing an opportunity for key players to offer specialized solutions tailored to the needs of 5G networks.

For example, solutions that provide high-capacity, low-latency connectivity to support the increasing number of small cells required for 5G networks. Another growth opportunity for key players in the market is the growing demand for wireless mesh networks, which can provide a flexible, cost-effective alternative to traditional point-to-point solutions. Wireless mesh networks can be used for backhaul connectivity, enabling key players to offer new products and solutions to meet this demand.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Testing of 5G Technology in the U.S. Japan, South Korea, and China.

Surge in Use of Millimeter Wave Technology-Based Scanner Systems in Transportation and Airports.

Rise in Demand for Smart Devices.

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations and Standards for Wireless Spectrum Usage.

Competition from Alternative Backhaul Technologies, Such as Fiber Optic Networks.

Opportunities

Expansion of 5G Networks and Increasing Deployment of IoT Applications.

Government Support and Initiatives to Promote Rural Connectivity and Digitalization

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the wireless backhaul equipment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing wireless backhaul equipment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the wireless backhaul equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global wireless backhaul equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Offering

Equipment

Services

By Frequency Band

4GHz to 11 GHz

6GHz to 42 GHz

Millimeter waves (mmW)

By End Use Industry

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Commercial

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

RADWIN

Qualcomm Incorporated

mikrotik

Qorvo, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

siklu communication

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Key Market Insights

By offering, the equipment segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, and is estimated to reach $61,624.92 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.26%.

By frequency band segment, the 6GHz to 42 GHz dominated the global market, and is estimated to reach $35,508.26 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.79%. However, the millimeter waves (mmW) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 13.95% during the forecast period.

By end use industry, the transportation and logistics segment dominated the global market, and is estimated to reach $27,133.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 15.65%.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $12,747.78 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $45,977.31 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.94%.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: WIRELESS BACKHAUL EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY OFFERING



CHAPTER 5: WIRELESS BACKHAUL EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY FREQUENCY BAND



CHAPTER 6: WIRELESS BACKHAUL EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USE INDUSTRY



CHAPTER 7: WIRELESS BACKHAUL EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ecay8u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.